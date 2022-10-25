Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVAL
Egan Warming Centers preparing to open amid colder weather
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Centers, which lay out a spread of different locations throughout Eugene and Springfield, they're gearing up to open soon. Tim Black with St. Vincent De Paul says they're hoping to have enough volunteers who can help out at the locations. Each volunteer has to go through a round of training before they're poised to make sure the needs of unhoused guests are taken care of.
KVAL
Eugene Police make largest fentanyl bust in department history
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a traffic stop resulted in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the department's history. On the evening of Wednesday, October 19 just before 11:00 p.m., EPD says, an officer working impaired driver and traffic enforcement responded to a call for a welfare check of a driver slumped over the steering wheel at the stop light at E. 11th Avenue and High Street.
KVAL
UPDATE: 911 service restored for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: Lumen has advised officials that the situation is now resolved. The Central Lane 911 Communication Center has reported that a phone company, Lumen, has advised they are experiencing network event impacting some customers in the Springfield area. The phone company is currently trouble-shooting the outage.
KVAL
House fire in Eugene on 1500 block of West 28th Street, Thursday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: A Eugene-Springfield official says that the fire was determined to be accidental. The fire was caused by an extension cord. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (EFSI) offers many extension cord safety tips. Here are a few to follow:. Do not overload extension cords or allow...
KVAL
Greenhill Humane Society's Halloween safety tips for pets
EUGENE, Ore. — “Halloween is a festive day for humans but trick-or-treaters repeatedly knocking at the front door, scary decorations and people in costumes may cause extra stress for your pets,” says Megan Burroughs, Greenhill’s Engagement & Humane Education Manager. “Make sure your pet feels safe and comfortable in their home and in any costume they may be wearing.”
KVAL
UPDATE: Fatal pedestrian accident in Springfield closes Q Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: Springfield Police Department says at approximately 6:31 a.m., Tuesday morning, October 25, officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1500 block of Q Street. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly the one to call 911. They remained on scene of...
KVAL
Prescription Drug Take Back event in Veneta, Saturday
VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help community members to safely dispose of their prescription drugs. LCSO says this is a no-questions-asked prescription drug drop off, in effort to prevent the unsafe disposal of prescription drugs and to prevent...
KVAL
Dangers of Halloween decorations for wildlife
EUGENE, Ore. — Outdoor Halloween decorations can be fun and add to the holiday excitement, but they can also be troublesome and even deadly for wildlife. A viewer shared this photo with us, showing a deer in south Eugene with what appears to be fake spiderweb decorations tangled around its antlers. We've also seen situations where deer become trapped or stuck in objects after getting curious.
KVAL
Latter-day Saints announce groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Groundbreaking committee members told our station that the new temple will be built in Springfield, between International Way and Corporate Way. The new temple will sit on a 10.5 acre site, and will be single story of nearly 30,000 square feet. The groundbreaking ceremony will be...
KVAL
Coburg Mayor Ray Smith passes away after battle with cancer
COBURG, Ore. — The City of Coburg has announced Thursday morning the passing Mayor Ray Smith who passed away after his battle with cancer. Ray was a shining light and an outstanding leader for our community. The City of Coburg thrived under his leadership. He will be greatly missed.
KVAL
Oakridge fire camp begins transition to smaller fire organization; Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Community Meeting at the Oakridge Highschool Auditorium planned for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will also be shared through the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Tuesday evening brought heavy rain fall to the fire area, continuing to reduce the amount of active fire. Officials say...
KVAL
Eugene Police: Assume any street drug contains fentanyl
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is warning the public that, because of the increased presence of fentanyl, no street drug is safe to take. EPD says it should be assumed that any illicit drug could contain fentanyl. Fentanyl contamination has been found in cheap, counterfeit pills sold...
KVAL
Ecological burn planned at Mount Pisgah, Thursday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday, October 27, an ecological burn is planned at Mount Pisgah. Lane County parks is teaming up with the Friends of Burford Park and Mt. Pisgah, along with US Fish & Wildlife Service and Rivers to Bridges partners plan to conduct the burn as weather permits. They say the burn will help enhance prairie and savanna habitats within the park.
KVAL
Eugene homeowners may face paying more in taxes if street levy passes
EUGENE, Ore. — Voters can see this measure on the November 8th ballot this year. If it passes, it will also be the fourth time it passes since 2008. The city has a list of 42 streets in Eugene that are in line for improvement. One of those roads is between the intersections of River Road and Division. Brian Richardson says curb ramps will be needing some revisions to comply with ADA standards.
KVAL
'Real Men Wear Pink' fundraisers this week in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign is still going, raising money for the American Cancer Society. They were at Kendall Auto Wash in Eugene Wednesday afternoon; with 100-percent of the proceeds going to the local chapter of the ACS. And Friday night, October 28,...
KVAL
Edison Elementary hosts grand opening in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Edison Elementary is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday night, October 25, after 2 years of expansion and a full reconstruction. It was one out of three 4J school buildings to be renovated with the help of 2018 bond funds. The original building was built back in...
KVAL
Lane County Clerk: Precautions in place to protect voters
As election day quickly approaches, the Lane County Clerk’s Office has partnered with the Secretary of State’s office to ensure voters feel safe. So far, the clerk’s office has been alerted to one instance of someone being photographed while turning in their ballot. They are placing “Know...
KVAL
Incoming precipitation continues to cool active fire conditions for Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On Monday, the western side of the Cedar Creek Fire received more than half an inch of rain, the eastern side received two tenths of an inch. Fire officials expect a break in wet weather until later Tuesday when the next weather system moves in from the Pacific.
KVAL
Ducks basketball teams hosting open scrimmage Tuesday
EUGENE, Ore. — If you can't make it out to the Oregon Women’s Basketball scrimmage friday night, you have a chance to see both Oregon Men's and Women's Basketball next week during an open practice. The doors at Matthew Knight Arena open for this free event at 4:30...
KVAL
Semi-truck hits flagger's car on Highway 58; no injuries reported
East of Oakridge, over on Highway 58 at mile marker 32 a semi-truck hit where a flagger's car. The flagger's car was with a backhoe doing work on the side of the highway. ODOT confirms there are no injuries in this collision, and as of right now all lanes of Highway 58 are open.
Comments / 0