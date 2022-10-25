Read full article on original website
CHS boys, girls basketball teams picked to finish first at District 6-4A media day
Expectations are high for Coffee County Central’s basketball programs. And that feeling permeates across the entire district. Both CHS Lady Raider and Red Raider basketball teams were picked to win the district at District 6-4A media day Thursday at Boskeys Grille – hosted by Thunder Radio WMSR. Both teams were picked in the top spot by the district media and in separate coaches polls.
Xixis will not return as Coffee County girls soccer coach
Coffee County Central High School girls soccer program will be under new leadership next season. Coffee County principal Paul Parsley sent out a message Wednesday afternoon that the school would be “going in a different direction” from head coach Lee Xixis, who just completed his fourth season as Lady Raider head coach. School administration met with Xixis Wednesday afternoon.
Early Voting for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election has begun
Tennessee voters can cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election. Voters in Coffee County can cast an early vote at two locations:. County Election Commission located at 1329 McArthur Street, Manchester. C.D. Stamps Community Center located at 810 South Jackson Street, Tullahoma. Early voting...
Manchester BOMA to hold regular work session Nov. 1
Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, November 1 at Manchester City Hall. Everyone is invited to attend. The work session begins at 5:30 p.m. Full agenda below:. 1. Discussion Finance Director Position:. 2. Discussion MWSD Positions:. 3. NEW BUSINESS:. 4. OLD BUSINESS:
BASKETBALL: Coffee Middle girls roll, boys fall at Harris
When you’ve got the hot hand you want to keep shooting. And Kaysen Morgan understood that assignment for Coffee Middle School’s Lady Raiders Thursday night at Harris. Morgan ripped off 7 3-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points as the Lady Raiders beat Harris 41-18 in their conference opener.
Manchester Fire, area volunteer departments deploy to Warren County
At approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, “Task Force 6” — which is made up of fire apparatus and crews from Manchester Fire-Rescue, as well as volunteer fire departments from Hillsboro, New Union and North Coffee from Coffee County, along with personnel and apparatus from Lincoln County and Moore County Volunteer Fire Departments and Winchester Fire Department — deployed from Coffee County in support of Wildfires in Warren County.
James Harrison McBride
James Harrison McBride passed this life on October 24, 2022 at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his parents Isaac Buford McBride and Alma Rogers McBride of McMinnville, sister Margaret McBride Allen of Manchester and brothers Charles Buford McBride of Tullahoma and Bobby McBride of McMinnville. He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Juliette Ann Thaxton McBride; sisters Shirley McBride Durham of McMinnville, Brenda McBride Wachter of North Carolina and brother Johnny Dale McBride (Linda Gayle) of Lynchburg; son James Shawn McBride of Tullahoma, daughters Joy Shannon McBride Smith (Patrick) and Juliette Suzanne McBride Luttrell of Tullahoma; granddaughter Juliette Amanda Anderson (Scott), grandsons Joshua James Talley, Mitchell Harrison Ghea and Jack L. Phillips, Jr.; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was born on December 8, 1935 in Coffee County, Tennessee. As a teenager, he worked in Crouch’s Drug Store in McMinnville for the late Sen. Ernest Crouch. It was there that he decided to pursue a career in pharmacy. After graduating from McMinnville Central High School in 1953, he received his undergraduate education at Middle Tennessee State College (now MTSU) and studied pharmacy at the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Memphis and Howard College (now Samford University) in Birmingham, Alabama. He became a registered pharmacist after graduating from Howard in 1958 and began work at City Drug Store in McMinnville. He later worked at City Drug Store in Fayetteville, Tennessee before moving to Tullahoma in 1965. There he began work with his brother Charles, Harold Offutt and Marion Richardson at Medical Building Pharmacy, Taylors Pharmacy and Westside Pharmacy. They were later joined by James’ and Charles’ younger brother Johnny, and they, along with Mr. Offutt, purchased the stores from Mr. Richardson. They later opened Medical Arts Pharmacy on North Jackson Street. In 1995 they sold the stores to Revco, which was later acquired by CVS. He worked for CVS at the Tullahoma and later the Decherd locations until he retired from full-time work in 2011. He continued to work part-time at Baker Brothers Pharmacy in Manchester until entering full retirement in 2015, finishing a career as a pharmacist spanning 57 years. He married the love of his life, Juliette, on December 31, 1955. They adopted a son, Shawn, in 1965 and twin daughters, Suzanne and Shannon, in 1968. They also helped raise their grandchildren Amanda and Joshua. He dearly loved his family and always went above and beyond to help them. He played tennis in college and enjoyed bowling with his wife and friends as a young adult. In retirement he took up fly fishing with his good friends Jim Whoric and Bro. Jim Fields. But his favorite pastime was golf, which he often played when he had a Wednesday off with his brother Johnny. He was also an avid follower of University of Tennessee athletics, and he and his brother Charles were season tickets holders for UT football for decades. He was an active member of Wesley Heights United Methodist Church for nearly 50 years. He sang in the choir and held nearly every office in the church over the years. Visitation with the family will be Friday, October 28 from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at Kilgore Funeral Home in Tullahoma. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 29 at 11:00 am at Wesley Heights United Methodist Church in Tullahoma with burial following at Bascom Cemetery in the community of Vervilla near Morrison, Tennessee.
Local Veterans events this Saturday thru Nov. 12
Veteran’s Day is fast approaching and there are many events leading up to it beginning this Saturday, Oct. 29. You’ll find the most up-to-date list below. Everyone in encouraged to get out there and support as many Veterans Day events as you can. Area Veterans Programs 2022. Kim...
Evacuation recommended for communities in Warren County as authorities fight fire
According to the Warren County Sheriff’s department, On October 24, 2022, Warren County Deputies were dispatched to 951 Isha Lane in response to an individual that had been banned from the premises of Isha and had set up camp with a fire on their property. Officers responded to find an uncontained fire.
Coffee County Sheriff’s department warns public of phone scam
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been used in the past and is happening again. The caller identifies themself as members of the sheriff’s department and then advise victims that they have an active warrant, and if the victim pays a fee this will satisfy the warrant and they will not be arrested.
BASKETBALL: Westwood splits with Cannon County in home opener
Westwood’s Lady Rockets got on track Tuesday, steam rolling past the Cannon County Lady Lions 54-24 Westwood took of like a Rocket in the first quarter and then held on from there – taking a 23-3 lead. Eighth graders Jules Ferrell and Reece Finch led the way offensively...
A Haunted Theater and a Safe Square; don’t miss these Halloween weekend events
Halloween weekend is upon us and there are many fun activities available all weekend long – from trick or treating to haunted houses and trunk or treat events. The Haunted Theater at the Manchester Arts Center this Friday and Saturday from 6-10pm. This year’s theme is 80’s horror films and you may be chased by slashers through Steven King’s Pet Sematary along with much more spooky fun!
Roy Leonard Miller
Mr. Roy Leonard Miller, age 80, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Miller was born in Robbins, TN, to his late parents Wilburn Miller and Bertie Diden Miller. He served his country during the Vietnam conflict with the United States Army. Mr. Miller worked for Nashville Electric Company for many years as well. In his free time, he enjoyed crafting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He loved his Lord dearly and he and his wife were members of Faith Free Will Baptist Church in Manchester, TN.
