Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eugeneweekly.com
Raindrops on Roses
Now that we’ve got Sound of Music’s “My Favorite Things” stuck in your head, let’s talk about Eugene Weekly’s favorite things — our staff picks to pair with our annual reader’s choice Best Of contest. In our Best Of Eugene issue, all...
eugeneweekly.com
Best Vinyl pop-up
TOP SCORE Record Show Facebook.com/TopScoreRecordShow. Since 2015, TOP SCORE Record Show has been providing a record show environment that was geared more to being fun, family-friendly and less competitive. The event quickly became bi-annual with a homebase at Level-Up Arcade. Co-Founders KI Design and André Sirois (aka DJ food stamp) explained that their “goal was to make a show not only for the community but created by the community, including local sellers, local DJs, and the generous sponsorship by local businesses.” TOP SCORE keeps the tabling cost for vendors low and free to attend. Sirois also shares “we love seeing kids and families sharing a love of digging. Just ask any record collector and they will tell you this is the most fun record show you will find and we take pride in that.” Throughout the years, they’ve also raised funds for local nonprofits like Maude Kerns Art Center and Northwest Dog Project.
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Event Promises an Exploding Whale-of-a-Good Time in Nov.
(Florence, Oregon) – You could say it's a “whale of a holiday” on the Oregon coast. (Photo of Florence area Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That time of year again approaches when people all around the world still say “Happy Exploding Whale Day,” in a kooky tongue-in-cheek reference to one of Oregon's most notorious goof-ups. On November 12, it will have been 52 years since what was then called the Oregon Highway Department attempted to get rid of a whale carcass at Florence in a most unique and unsuccessful way.
eugeneweekly.com
Best Food cart pod community
The Friendly Garden 2758 Friendly Street. TheGardenonFriendly.com. Nestled in one of Eugene’s best neighborhoods, commonly known as the Friendly Area, The Friendly Garden is our 2022 Best of Eugene staff pick for Best Food Cart Pod. Located right on Friendly Street, directly across from the Friendly Market — in this part of town, friendliness can clearly be counted on — there are five food carts, including Fruit and Vine Beverage Cart serving beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages; Masa’s Yatai Japanese Restaurant; Silva’s Taqueria, serving authentic cuisine of Oaxaca; a Eugene staple, Bartolli’s Pizza; and Uumami Mediterranean.
eugeneweekly.com
Best Bowling alley for upscale food
Lane 25 1166 State Hwy 99 N. 541-688-9904. EntertainmentEugene.com. If bowling brings to mind cheap hot dogs and watery beer, leave those notions behind at Lane 25, my staff pick for the best place for grownups to go bowling. Located in the Gilbert Center on Highway 99 in the same shopping complex as Strike City Lanes, Lane 25 is Eugene’s only 21-and-over bowling alley. It’s a place for mid-size private business parties, special events and gatherings, date nights, adult birthday parties or just a night out, according to Eric Gilbert, whose family owns the business.
eugeneweekly.com
Slant
Eugene got a taste of the homophobia and hatred for diversity that’s been cropping up across the country in regard to drag queens and LGBTQIA+ folks when right-wing extremists moved their online attacks in-person at Old Nick’s Pub. About 50 anti-queer, anti-drag protesters showed up at the weekend drag queen storytime event, hurling unfounded accusations of pedophilia and bigoted slurs, as well as smoke grenades and rocks, at 200 or so counter-protesters. Meanwhile, the storytime continued peacefully inside the pub featuring costumed drag queens and 11-year-old Vanellope MacPherson DuPont, the tween drag queen whose presence was apparently triggering to some of those ignorant of the art and culture of drag. You can check out our coverage at EugeneWeekly.com (1,2) and support Old Nick’s, which had to spend $2,000 on extra security by contributing at GoFund.me/96438226.
eugeneweekly.com
Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner
Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
Kirkus Reviews
A Graphic Novelist on Life After a School Shooting
Mass shootings in the United States happen frequently enough that they have become horrifyingly rote. News of the latest tragedy often lands as a weary nation has only begun to shake off the fresh horror of the incident that came before. In her debut graphic memoir, Numb to This: Memoir of a Mass Shooting (Little, Brown; Oct. 11), author/illustrator Kindra Neely plumbs the awfulness and dreadful monotony of these massacres through her own experience as a survivor of the 2015 shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, where Neely was then a 19-year-old student. In a book that “will resonate with far too many,” according to our review, Neely conveys her struggle to cope with the incident, and its psychologically grueling aftermath, with honesty, self-awareness, and hope. The author spoke to us via Zoom from her home in Salem, Oregon; the conversation below has been edited for length and clarity.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
eugeneweekly.com
Witch’s Brooms, Kitchen Brooms, Oh My
The brooms at Hogwarts in the Harry Potter movies? That’s a Scheumack broom. The walking sticks Gandalf uses in The Lord of the Rings movies? Those are from Scheumack. And that broom that Bette Midler flies on in Hocus Pocus 2? You better believe that’s a Scheumack broom as well.
eugeneweekly.com
Best place to get dog food and enjoy a rural vibe
Pleasant Hill Feed and Farm Supply 84841 Edenvale Road, Pleasant Hill. Facebook.com/pleasanthillfeedandfarm. I am going to be honest, I don’t just get dog food at Pleasant Hill Feed. I also get my horse’s feed there. But I figure the average Eugene Weekly reader is more likely looking to buy dog or cat food than they are searching out a good price on a bag of grain for a horse.
Drag story time at Oregon pub draws gun-carrying protesters
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Protesters, some of them armed, threw rocks and smoke grenades at each other outside a drag queen story time event at an Oregon pub, but the weekend show that was to have featured a child performer went on as planned. The 11-year-old did not take part as scheduled but was in the audience of about 50 people as some 200 demonstrators and counterdemonstrators — some of them armed — faced off outside the Oregon pub where Sunday’s story time was held. Authorities said people in the crowd of about 200 protesters on both sides briefly “lobbed projectiles” at each other, prompting authorities to shut down the street. Some in the crowd had semi-automatic rifles, police said. The projectiles were rocks and some smoke bombs, the Register Guard reported. Police did not make any arrests and said one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance with an unspecified injury.
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Lion
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lion might meow instead of roar, but this fluffy old fellow is still proud and looking for a home to call his own. Lion is a sweet, fluffy 13-year-old orange tabby cat with a big, sweet personality. He loves lap time, and he’s got a knack for putting his little hand up when he wants some pets. Greenhill Humane Society staff say his long, gorgeous mane will need regular grooming to keep him healthy and handsome.
eugeneweekly.com
Best Place to embark on the adventure to get dinner and beers with toddlers who are no longer cute to anyone else
ColdFire Brewing Company 263 Mill St. 541-636-3889. ColdFireBrewing.com. A few weeks ago, while attempting to grab a few things from the farmers’ market, I realized that my toddlers have phased out of age where they attract the generous eye and smiles of strangers. These days I am accustomed to...
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
KATU.com
Couple goes missing in Douglas County, Oregon while heading home to California
Deputies in Oregon are looking for a California couple who were reported as missing while traveling through Douglas County. Charles and Kathleen Waller, ages 81 and 79 respectively, were last in contact with family while they were in the Glide, Oregon area on October 23, 2022, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.
Oregon State pioneers new method for recycling plastic
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Many people know the motto, "reduce, reuse, recycle." But what is the good of recycling if what people are putting in the bin is not truly being recycled?. Scientists at Oregon State University (OSU) may be close to solving this problem for good. They have developed a new process for recycling that would eliminate the most challenging step: sorting the material. This is usually done by number. The small numbers surrounded by arrows are stamped into virtually all plastic products.
eugeneweekly.com
Wilde Needs A Civics Lesson
The U.S. was built on the foundation of three separate but equal branches of government. Oregon government is supposed to be built upon those same principles. Rep. Marty Wilde seems to have forgotten his basic civics lessons in his bid for Lane County Circuit Court judge. Wilde has announced as...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Eugene Oregon
Eugene, a city of roughly 170,000 people, is the third largest city in Oregon. Located in the southern Willamette Valley in Oregon, Eugene is well-known for its sites, events and people. Some of the most famous attractions in Eugene include sports stadiums and fields and the University of Oregon. Eugene also has museums, gardens and nearby natural destinations.
kezi.com
Three people safe after Eugene house fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- Three people are now safe after a house fire ripped through their home this morning, Eugene Springfield Fire said. ESF said they responded to a home on west 28th Place between Miramonti Drive and Taylor Street just after 5:30 a.m. on October 27. Firefighters said they arrived to find flames on the outside of the house, and they could see smoke coming from the second story and attic space. ESF Battalion Chief Chris Paskett said firefighters were able to contain the fire, but not without difficulty.
Comments / 0