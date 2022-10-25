ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
FanSided

Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor

It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Aaron Boone Summed Up How All Yankees Fans Feel

After a disappointing ALCS sweep, the New York Yankees and their fans are left in shock and frustration at what took place. After grinding out an ALDS victory over the Cleveland Guardians, nothing seemed to work in their favor once the series against the Houston Astros began. The Astros completely...
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Mike Francesa Destroys Yankees For Using Red Sox As Motivation

A Yankees season once filled with so much promise ended in complete embarrassment. After going the distance with the Cleveland Guardians in the teams’ American League Division Series, New York was completely outmatched by the Houston Astros in the battle for the Junior Circuit pennant. The AL West champions made quick work of the Bronx Bombers, sweeping the best-of-seven series to reserve a spot in the Fall Classic.
