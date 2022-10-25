Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
opb.org
Oregon South Coast prepares for natural disasters
Throughout the summer, emergency response managers in Coos and Curry counties on Oregon’s south coast held a series of exercises to prepare for the big earthquake, a major tsunami, or other disasters. “We always like to play to the worst-case scenario and plan for the Cascadia subduction [earthquake],” said...
opb.org
The use of psilocybin is on the ballot again for many Oregon voters
In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked. “It still didn’t really fix...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon winemaking season survives worryingly cold spring; 2 Oregon school districts get electric buses; and Camas considers a utility tax
Oregon’s winemaking season ends with palatable note after a worrisome cold spring. This year’s growing season in Oregon vineyards took winemakers on a rollercoaster ride that ended with a surprisingly smooth finish. The season got off to a slow start with an unusually cool and wet spring. Then, just as some vines began emerging from dormancy in mid-April, the region experienced a hard frost that damaged buds and threatened to kneecap the 2022 vintage. But then, Greg Jones of Abacela Winery south of Roseburg, said “a glorious summer with almost no rain, warm days but little heat stress, and cool nights continued through to late October allowing for a phenomenal ripening period.” He and other winemakers say the grape harvest yields performed better than expected after the chilly beginning. (George Plaven/Capital Press)
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
opb.org
Study finds Oregon lacks clear vision for future economic development, role of higher education
Oregon lacks a clear vision. That’s the conclusion of a new, nearly 100-page report when it comes to the state’s economic development plans and how higher education institutions throughout the state fit into that picture. Last year, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown encouraged the state’s public colleges and universities...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Winter arrives in Oregon mountains, Vancouver to fight lawsuit over housing, Wash. settlement in chicken lawsuit
From 6 to 11 inches of snow expected in Oregon mountain passes. Wasn’t it just hot and sunny a few days ago? A winter weather advisory has been issued for snow and high winds on Western Oregon’s mountain passes from 6 p.m. Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Six to 10 inches of snow is forecast for elevations above 4,000 feet, which includes most of Oregon’s central and southern Cascade passes, according to the National Weather Service in Portland. Driving could be a challenge at locations such as Highway 20 at Santiam Pass 20 and Highway 58 at Willamette Pass. (Zach Uress/Salem Statesman Journal)
opb.org
Oregon GOP hopeful of breaking Democratic stranglehold on governor’s office
President Joe Biden recently stopped in Portland to remind Oregonians they live in a “progressive state.”. “You’re a state that has always been ahead of the curve,” Biden said, in an effort to give Democratic Tina Kotek some support in her tight race for governor. “Stay ahead of the curve, and elect Tina.”
opb.org
Jamie McLeod-Skinner makes her case to Oregon 5th District voters
Your browser does not support the audio element. Editor’s Note: We invited both candidates to speak. Lori Chavez-DeRemer declined to participate. Oregon’s 5th Congressional district is freshly redrawn and stretches from Clackamas County to Bend. New geographical coverage has now led to Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner finding themselves in an extremely tight race, garnering national attention. Chavez-DeRemer is the former mayor of Happy Valley and a small business owner in health care. McLeod-Skinner an attorney and a regional emergency manager.
opb.org
Questions for the candidates: Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner on the environment, affordable housing and political extremism
Editor’s Note: Oregon’s 5th Congressional District has drawn considerable national attention for the November midterm elections, in no small part because longtime Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader was unseated in the primaries. That’s led some political prognosticators to declare the race a toss up between Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer. OPB reached out to both candidates to get their views on issues that are top of mind for voters this November. Here are the responses from McLeod-Skinner.
opb.org
Internships at OPB
At OPB, we develop new ways to engage people through media. We create award winning content, report on news that matters, and aggregate the best national and international stories and programs. We distribute it all on multiple platforms - with a robust technical backbone that allows viewers and listeners to find us anywhere, at any time. And, we do it all with a singular Northwest style and perspective.
opb.org
Bernie Sanders visits Oregon to stump for Democratic candidates
Bernie Sanders fired up a crowd of 1,100 people at the University of Oregon in Eugene Thursday. The progressive senator from Vermont had plenty to say about the midterm elections. Sanders was joined by a roster of Oregon Democrats, including gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, and Val Hoyle, who’s running for...
Comments / 0