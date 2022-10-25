Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Woman accused of thefts from Paducah Walmarts arrested, faces drug charges
A Paducah woman accused of stealing from both Paducah Walmart locations has been arrested and faces new charges in Ballard County. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Precious Burnside of Paducah for a traffic violation Wednesday night. Burnside allegedly told the deputy she did not have her license on her, and that her name was "Jawonna Williams."
kbsi23.com
Reckless driver complaint leads to arrest of Cadiz woman
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Cadiz woman faces several charges after the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office received a reckless driver complaint. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of 139. Upon locating the vehicle and further investigation, Deputy Evan Head charged and arrested,. Shanna Spurlock,...
wevv.com
18-year-old accused of trying to sell fentanyl pills at Madisonville gas station
A Hopkins County, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges including fentanyl trafficking after an incident that happened at a local gas station. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Stop N' Go gas station on East Center Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to check on a man who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Charged In Caldwell With 2nd DUI, Drug Possession
A reckless driver complaint in Caldwell County led to the arrest of a Cadiz woman for DUI and drug possession. Sheriff Chris Noel reports deputies were dispatched to the complaint in the 5000 block of KY 139. After an investigation, he says 51-year old Shanna Spurlock was taken into custody by Deputy Evan Head and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 2nd offense, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle.
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
wsiu.org
Shooting in Carbondale sends one to the hospital
One person was sent to the hospital early Thursday morning after another shooting in Carbondale. Police say they were called to reports of shots fired just after 4:30am, and found a victim in the 700-block of South Rawlings. The victim was taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale - no...
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Mayfield home snares alleged meth trafficker and two others
The search of a home in Mayfield resulted in the arrest of an alleged meth trafficker and two others on drug charges. A tip to the Graves County Sheriff's Office reported illegal drug activity at the 9th Street home. On Wednesday deputies served a search warrant and reportedly seized 33...
KFVS12
Shoplifting suspect arrested in Paducah
Shoplifting suspect arrested in Paducah
KFVS12
Domestic situation, person in custody in Cape Girardeau County
Domestic situation, person in custody in Cape Girardeau County
kbsi23.com
Passenger in truck facing drug charges after traffic stop in Ballard County
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A man from Arkansas faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Ballard County, Ky. on Tuesday. A deputy with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office stop a red Chevrolet truck in Wickliffe for a traffic violation about 11:09 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. A...
KFVS12
Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of killing a Carbondale man learned his fate in a Jackson County courtroom on Tuesday, October 25. According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Freddie Ray Glasser, of Carbondale and formally of Dolores, Colorado, was sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of corrections after pleading guilty to first degree murder.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Paducah men arrested after traffic stop uncovers drugs in vehicle
PADUCAH — Two Paducah men were arrested Wednesday after deputies conducted a traffic stop and discovered methamphetamine, Xanax, LSD, and paraphernalia in a vehicle. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a car occupied by 33-year-old Joshua Gaia and 55-year-old Jay Clark after observing traffic infractions.
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating early morning shooting; 1 injured
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police responded to a shots fired call early Thursday morning, October 27 and found a shooting victim. Officers were called at 4:32 a.m. to the 700 block of South Rawlings Street and immediately began life saving efforts when saw a person had been shot. The...
kbsi23.com
3 teens face charges after Paducah convenience store robbed
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Three teenagers face charges after a Paducah convenience store was robbed. Three teens ages 13, 17 and 16 were taken into custody on charges of robbery and theft by unlawful taking, according to the Paducah Police Department. The owner of Superway at 649 N. 8th...
KFVS12
3 juveniles accused of robbing convenience store
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three juveniles are accused of robbing and stealing vaping products from a convenience store. According to Paducah police, the juveniles, ages 13, 17 and 16, were taken into custody on charges of robbery and theft by unlawful taking. They say the owner of Superway on N....
wpsdlocal6.com
Three teens charged in connection to Paducah convenience store robbery
PADUCAH — Three teenagers have been arrested in Paducah after police say they stole from a local convenience store. The Paducah Police Department says the teens — ages 13, 16 and 17 — face criminal charges in connection to an incident at Superway on North 8th Street.
kbsi23.com
Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from Princeton face charges after Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies received a trespassing call. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of KY Highway 902E on Oct. 24 at 7:49 p.m. in reference to people trespassing on the property.
wpsdlocal6.com
13 tons of documents disposed of during last Super Shredder Thursday of the season
PADUCAH — Oct. 27 was the last Super Shredder Thursday of the year, and the Paducah event saw a large turnout. The event began at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the former Kmart along Lone Oak Road. The shredder collected a total of 13 tons of documents.
westkentuckystar.com
Three juveniles charged with robbing same Paducah store twice in one day
Three juveniles have been charged with robbery and theft by unlawful taking after robbing a Paducah convenience store twice in one day. Police were called by the owner of the Superway on North 8th Street during the afternoon of October 15th. The owner said a male came into the store wearing a mask and carrying a baseball bat. As the juvenile allegedly threatened the owner with the bat, a second male juvenile reportedly took merchandise, including vaping products. The males then fled the scene, leaving the bat behind.
KFVS12
1 in custody after report of possible shots fired at home off Hwy. 177
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is in custody in connection with a report of possible shots fired at a home off of Highway 177. Multiple law enforcement officers were on scene of a home on Cedar Hills Lane off of Highway 177. According to the Cape Girardeau...
