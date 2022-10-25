Lakers Fans Are Angry At Darvin Ham After He Refuses To Take Russell Westbrook Off The Starting Lineup: "He Gone Mess Around And Get Fired."

Lakers fans want Russell Westbroom out of the starting lineup.

At 0-3 on the season, it's still a bit too early to hit the panic button for the Lakers. With 79 games left to go, there is still plenty of time for the Lakeshow to salvage the season and return to a state of contention.

The problem is the Lakers' biggest problem is in the form of a former MVP point guard, whose shooting struggles have made him a huge liability on the floor. And since Westbrook has yet to figure out his shot, fans have been clamoring for him to come off the bench.

Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Gives Two-Word Answer On Russell Westbrook's Status As A Starter

To the dismay of many Lakers loyalists, Ham is apparently moving forward with Westbrook in the starting unit. When asked about Russ in a chat with the media, he gave a simple answer to suggest that he will not be coming off the bench anytime soon.

Darvin Ham on if he’s considering changing the team’s starting lineup: “Not today.”

It's still early on, so just because Ham is sticking with Westbrook now doesn't mean he won't change that later. If the situation becomes desperate enough, we can expect a coach to exhaust every strategy to turn things around.

Still, the Lakers have bigger issues to worry about than Westbrook.

“I came on the air and talked about how Anthony Davis was a top-seven player. I take it back. Damn it, he don’t look like it. He don’t look like he wants to go anywhere near the basket. And my point is, yo bro, you’re too big, you’re too skilled, you’re too talented. What has happened to Anthony Davis?" Yes Russell Westbrook can’t shoot, but that’s about it,” said Stephen A. Smith . “We need to be talking less about Russell Westbrook and more about Anthony Davis.”

It is true that Westbrook needs to play better, and his role in the starting lineup could be threatened if he fails to improve. But, for now, the Lakers are trying out other potential solutions and hoping for the best in terms of a Westbrook redemption arc.

So far, it has just been more of the same for the Purple and Gold. And until something changes, things are likely to stay that way.