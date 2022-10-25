ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Gov. Youngkin talks economic and workforce development in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin was back in Southwest Virginia Wednesday morning, talking about economic and workforce development. It was part of a guest speaker series held in part by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, at the Bristol Train Station. Youngkin said economic development is a team...
BRISTOL, VA
Local IATSE union celebrating 91 years of helping put on great shows

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Celebrating more than 9 decades of helping performers put on a great show -- that's the goal of groups and unions like the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE. "We laugh -- IATSE -- we say 'It Ain't The Same Everywhere Everyday'" That's...
BRISTOL, TN
Bristol, Virginia City Council to discuss resolution that would restrict abortion clinics

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia City Council is expected to discuss a resolution Tuesday that would prevent any more abortion clinics from operating in the city. The Family Foundation proposed the resolution that would also prevent any medical office that performs abortions from enlarging, extending, reconstructing, or structurally altering its current building.
BRISTOL, VA
ETSU celebrated Halloween a little early with their annual Boo Bash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Halloween came a little early for young ghouls, goblins, and princesses in Johnson City. ETSU held their annual Bucky’s Boo Bash, Wednesday. "The benefit of Bucky’s Boo Bash is just for our student athletes to be involved in the community,” said Assistant Athletic Director, Kayla lee. “They're really big kids at heart so they love to be able to do these types of things when they get to interact with the community and be in their element also.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Boones Creek Elementary receiving 4 new ball fields

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ball players and fans are getting ready for four new ball fields at Boones Creek Elementary. "That's a long time coming. It's something the students deserve," said Chairman of Washington County School Board Mike Masters. On Monday night, the Washington County Commission approved sending...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Goodwill Industries gets a new home office for employment growth

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local thrift store is making room for the company's growth of employees. Goodwill Industries will be moving to a new home office. They say the new Kingsport location will be much bigger. It will have more offices, parking, and opportunities for collaborative work. This...
KINGSPORT, TN
Tennessee Secretary of State visited polling locations in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee Secretary of State, Tre Hargett, visited the voting polls in Bristol earlier today. Hargett stopped by to encourage early voting. He encourages people to take advantage of the opportunity and to make sure your vote is cast in case something happens on election day.
BRISTOL, TN
Powerball ticket worth $100K sold at Food City in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A person won $100,000 after buying a Powerball ticket at the Food City on Virginia Avenue in Bristol, Tennessee, the Tennessee Lottery announced Thursday. The player matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball in Wednesday's drawing and also chose the Power...
BRISTOL, TN
ETSU improving mornings with a new specialty coffee blend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Since its founding in 1911, East Tennessee State University’s mission has been to improve the quality of life for the people in our region. Now it's giving that mission a boost by improving the quality of life for people in the mornings with a new specialty coffee, Bucky’s Blend.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Texas Roadhouse in Kingsport to add seating for 60 guests

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Texas Roadhouse in Kingsport will add seating for 60 guests, according to an announcement made Tuesday. The restaurant will also expand the to-go area for carry out orders. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to renovate and update our business,” managing partner Dave Batts said....
KINGSPORT, TN
Keep Kingsport Beautiful is planting 75 trees to commemorate 75 years

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Keep Kingsport Beautiful is planting 75 trees to commemorate the Kingsport Chamber's 75th anniversary. The celebration began Wednesday morning as city leaders planted a tree at Brickyard Park. The city hopes this will be a lasting tribute for future generations to enjoy. "The trees for...
KINGSPORT, TN
New Curt's Ace Hardware location opens in Erwin

ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new Curt's Ace Hardware location opened Tuesday morning in Erwin. The store is located at 111 N. Industrial Drive, right beside the Food City store. The store is named after Food City CEO Steve Smith's grandfather. “With the backing of Ace Hardware, the products...
ERWIN, TN
Tennessee early voting turnout is down

Voter turnout is down across Tennessee compared to the election in 2018 when Governor Bill Lee won his first term. According to the Secretary of State's Office, it's down 54% in Sullivan County. In Washington County it's down 36%. It's down 48% in Carter County and down 32% in Greene...
TENNESSEE STATE
Main break in Bristol, boil water notice issued

There has been a main break on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, Tennessee. South Fork Utility has reported a main break on Weaver Pike. They are also issuing a precautionary boil water notice for residence of the area once service has been restored.
BRISTOL, TN
Cemetery in Elizabethton has been vandalized

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB — Family members are frustrated and angry after learning the graves of their loved ones have been vandalized. News Five's Adrianna Austin spoke with police, and they are asking for the public’s help finding those who are responsible. Police say the damages at Highland Cemetery...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

