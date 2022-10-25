JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Halloween came a little early for young ghouls, goblins, and princesses in Johnson City. ETSU held their annual Bucky’s Boo Bash, Wednesday. "The benefit of Bucky’s Boo Bash is just for our student athletes to be involved in the community,” said Assistant Athletic Director, Kayla lee. “They're really big kids at heart so they love to be able to do these types of things when they get to interact with the community and be in their element also.”

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO