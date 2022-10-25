Biden's speech this last week he bragged he got student loan forgiveness thru congress. Dementia Joe forgot it was executive order and by passed Congress on spending tax payer money. Week before son killed in Iraq, and where's Jackie as he gets lost getting off stage. Are people so partisan they can't see the man is suffering from dementia. Look at his eyes if you have been around someone who suffers this terrible affliction.
Student debt relief is wrong wrong wrong and a injustice to the millions of students that took responsibility and did the right thing and paid back their student loans. No more free stuff !!! No more hand outs !!!
Only about 1/3 of USA adults have a 4 year college degree, but earn an average of $23,000 more each year than those with a high school degree—putting the in the top 1/3 of income earners. The average monthly student loan is $393, easily affordable with the additional monthly income of almost $2,000. Half of USA 4 year college graduates, graduate without student debt. Why is it fair or equitable to ask 2/3 of USA adults who do not have a degree and make $23,000 less, to pay for the debt of 1/6 who earn $23,000 more? Why is if fair or equitable to force the 1/2 of college graduates who graduated without federal student debt to pay off the debt of the 1/2 that borrowed? Why are universities who have increased prices at more than twice the rate of inflation since 1988-9, not being held accountable? The debt is simply being moved from the students who borrowed to the USA taxpayers, it isn’t going away.
