BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Arts of Southern Kentucky announced details of a $500,000 gift from Dr. Robert and Pat Goodwin. The $500,000 gift from the Goodwins will be split evenly between operating expenses and the establishment of the Robert and Pat Goodwin Endowment. In recognition of this significant contribution, the main art gallery at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) will bear their names. A portion of the gallery will be set aside to feature a rotating exhibit of Dr. Goodwin’s hand-carved bird sculptures.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO