WBKO
Questionable water in Edmonson County explained
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live in Edmonson County, you might have noticed a change in your water. Edmonson County Water District has had several factors working against them, in terms of providing clean water for the community. For one, the removal of the dam caused the “Green...
wdrb.com
Multimillion-dollar investment in Breckinridge County brings new jobs, potential for future growth
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- State and local leaders gathered in Breckinridge County on Tuesday to ceremoniously break ground on a new manufacturing facility. Atlas Machine and Supply Inc. broke ground on its $3.5 million project, which calls for a 32,500-square-foot facility in Hardinsburg. "Today is the biggest jobs announcement in...
k105.com
Breckinridge Co., Hardinsburg, Irvington receive combined $2 million for infrastructure improvements
Breckinridge County and two cities in the county received a combined $2 million on Tuesday for improved water access and paving of nearly nine miles of roadways. Ceremonial checks were presented to county and city leaders by Gov. Andy Beshear. The city of Hardinsburg received $1,379,590 to extend waterlines to...
WBKO
WKU to name residence hall in honor of Margaret Munday
AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Friday, WKU will honor their first African American student and graduate, Margaret Munday, by naming a residence hall in her honor. In 1956, Logan County native Margaret Munday made history as the first African American student to enroll at Western Kentucky State College (later to become WKU) after desegregation. She studied music and was a member of the Western Chorus.
WBKO
Bowling Green police officers lose everything in house fire
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - “We lost nearly everything that we owned,” said Elisha and Abbie Perea, two Bowling Green Police Officers and newlyweds. 21 days after tying the knot, Elisha and Abbie Perea’s home was burned to the ground after a fire spread throughout the house. They lost just about everything in the fire including money, gifts from their wedding, guns, and a police car.
14news.com
Semi wreck shuts down Daviess Co. road
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi wrecked in Daviess County, near the McLean County line on Monday. It happened after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the semi crashed on Highway 81 North right before coming up on Vanover Rd. Officials say the road was shut down because of a...
WBKO
This week’s JA People of Action features the WKU Alumni Association of Western Kentucky University
This week’s JA People of Action features the WKU Alumni Association of Western Kentucky University. The WKU Alumni Association partners with Junior Achievement each year to kick off WKU’s Homecoming celebration by creating awareness and generating support for Junior Achievement with the Chili & Cheese fundraiser. This Homecoming tradition for WKU is a celebration with a cause: to inspire and prepare young people for success.
WBKO
Arts of Southern Kentucky announces $500,000 gift to name main art gallery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Arts of Southern Kentucky announced details of a $500,000 gift from Dr. Robert and Pat Goodwin. The $500,000 gift from the Goodwins will be split evenly between operating expenses and the establishment of the Robert and Pat Goodwin Endowment. In recognition of this significant contribution, the main art gallery at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) will bear their names. A portion of the gallery will be set aside to feature a rotating exhibit of Dr. Goodwin’s hand-carved bird sculptures.
k105.com
Second deadly tick-borne cattle disease detected in KY, this time in Barren Co.
Another case of a potentially deadly cattle disease has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria orientalis Ikedia, a tick-borne protozoon carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick (ALT), has been diagnosed in a 12-year-old cow in Barren County. The first case diagnosed...
WBKO
Dennison's Roadside Market is celebrating National Pumpkin Day!
Dennison's Roadside Market is celebrating National Pumpkin Day!
WBKO
View From The Hill: “Nightmare on Normal Street” is the theme of WKU’s Homecoming this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s Homecoming weekend and WKU is leaning into Halloween with this year’s theme “Nightmare on Normal Street.”. Amy Bingham has the spooky details in this week’s View from the Hill. The parade, the tailgate, the game Saturday against North Texas, all...
WBKO
Inflation, Avian Flu impacting Bowling Green turkey farmers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your typical “turkey season” might look a little bit different this year. To try and learn more about what we can expect given the status of inflation and the Avian Flu outbreak, we spoke with some Bowling Green farmers, who know a thing or two about turkeys.
WBKO
WKU’s Master of Arts in Folk Studies program facing suspension
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU’s Master of Arts in Folk Studies program is pending suspension, following a decision made by folk studies faculty earlier in the month. The program’s suspension is not official unless approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. One...
wnky.com
Lane closures expected on section of U.S. 31-W Bypass
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers should expect lane closures on 31-W Bypass starting tonight. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says closures will be due to a resurfacing project of U.S. 31-W Bypass from KY 234 Fairview Avenue to U.S. 68 Kentucky Street. Closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6...
WBKO
8th graders experience the workforce hands-on at SCK Launch 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fifth-annual Southcentral Kentucky Launch Experience took place earlier today, giving local eighth-graders a hands-on experience in their possible future careers. With over 3000 students attending the event over a few days, SCK Launch hosted many local businesses and colleges for the students to get...
wnky.com
Allen County celebrates 101-year old Maynard ‘Colored’ Rosenwald Schoolhouse
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – One 36′ by 23′ schoolhouse is a centennial staple in Scottsville Allen County’s black history. Historian & Allen County Kentucky African American Heritage Council Member Harris D. Overholt said, “The site here, being a school, a church and a cemetery was the center for the community of African Americans in this area east of Scottsville.”
WBKO
Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an alleged threat made this morning at Franklin-Simpson High School. According to Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson, some graffiti was written on the bathroom wall just a few minutes ago threatening to blow up the school and out of an abundance of caution the building was evacuated.
WHAS 11
Hardin County family cherishes what's left after house fire
A family who has given back to the community find themselves without their home after a recent fire. Much was lost, but a precious symbol made it through the debris.
horseandrider.com
First Kentucky Horse Tests Positive for WNV
On Oct. 25, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed a 3-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse mare in McLean County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She was lethargic, had muscle fasciculations (twitching), and was sensitive to touch on and around her head beginning on Oct. 14. She is recovering. This is the first confirmed case of equine WNV in Kentucky in 2022.
WBKO
Pet of the Week: Meet Lady!
Dennison's Roadside Market is celebrating National Pumpkin Day!. Matt Dennison and Brian Dennison talks to Allie about pumpkin inspired foods! They are located at 5824 S Jackson Highway, Horse Cave, Ky!
