Bonita Cameron
1d ago
This should be repaired. The resident is not asking for anything that should not already be a concern and repaired by the city or county that handles these type of concerns.
Sylvia Wood
1d ago
Unfortunately that spot has ALWAYS been there and the reason cars speed up before that stop sign is because of the way the road slants down. So when weather conditions are bad it's hard for cars to stop like there supposed to. So as long as that's a factor that little corner is always going to be dangerous.
Suburban left with 10 bullet holes after shooting on Michigan highway
DETROIT – A Chevrolet Suburban was struck 10 times after someone opened fire on a freeway in Detroit. According to troopers from the Michigan State Police, the shooting occurred on northbound M-39 near 7 Mile Road at 12:40 a.m. on Thursday when another Suburban with an unknown plate pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple shots.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body found in truck bed turns minor Macomb County fender-bender into major police investigation
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police said they were investigating a minor fender-bender Thursday in Macomb County when they discovered a body in the bed of a truck. The crash happened before 2 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) in the area of Common and Hayes roads in Roseville. Officers said a pickup...
fox2detroit.com
No shell casings found after driver of bullet-riddled SUV says he was shot at on Southfield Freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of an SUV said he was shot at several times while traveling on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit early Thursday. State police got a call from the Detroit Regional Command Center after they were contacted about a shooting that happened on the freeway around 12:40 a.m.
Cops search for suspect in overnight shooting on Southfield Freeway
Detroit police are investigating a freeway shooting after a suspect fired multiple rounds at a driver on northbound M-39 near 7 Mile Road. The driver of a green Chevrolet Suburban was shot at approximately ten times by a white Chevrolet Suburban.
Here's why it can take months for a blighted home in Detroit to be torn down
The city of Detroit is working towards becoming blight free by 2024! It's a proposal so beloved by the community that $250 million was poured into it.
The Oakland Press
Suggestions for de-looping Woodward Avenue in Pontiac released
More people might be inclined to make downtown Pontiac a walkable space – if the state’s Woodward Avenue Loop redesign supports pedestrians, bicyclists and scooter riders, among others. That’s just one thread among more than 80 responses to an Michigan Department of Transportation survey asking residents about their...
theoldmotor.com
Livernois Avenue in Detroit – Midwest Used-Car Capitol
Today’s street scene is a mid-1950s overhead view of the Livernois and Grand River Avenues intersection in Detroit, MI. This is the third image of Livernois Ave. posted here recently and includes Baker’s “Big Lot” used cars, the Don Homer Chevrolet Service Department, and further down, Livernois past it on the right, Homer’s Chevrolet New Car Dealership. Two financial institutions for auto loans are on the left and right at the intersection.
Residents petition to slow down speedy drivers in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Nearly two weeks after 12-year-old Joseph Smith of Dearborn Heights was struck and killed while crossing the street, neighbors are pushing forward a petition that they believe can help save lives."They wanted to put flashing stop signs in the school areas and possibly speed bumps and just make drivers more aware that there are kids in the area," Dearborn mother Nicole Kreimes says.For Kreimes, it is hard to forget what happened to Joseph, a young boy who was no stranger to her son."This is my son's friend. They went to school together. They went...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Disabled train in Northville blocking 2 railroad crossings
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A train has become disabled in Northville Township Tuesday afternoon and is blocking two railroad crossings in the area. As of about 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a disabled train is blocking two railroad crossings: One on Baseline Road east of Novi Street, and another on 7 Mile Road east of Northville Road.
Detroit Bus Driver Fights With 12-Year-Old Girl, Bites Her Face
A Detroit school bus driver was suspended recently after getting into a physical fight with a student that was riding on the bus at the time. Part of the fight was filmed by other students and posted online. However, it's really difficult to see exactly what actually happened. I'm very...
The Oakland Press
Prayer vigil, balloon launch Sunday for slain Lyft driver, Dina Terrell
As family and friends mourn the loss of Dina May Terrell — an Eastpointe woman shot to death in Pontiac last week while working as a Lyft driver — a memorial gathering and balloon launch is planned for this Sunday, in her honor. The event, which will also...
1 Person Died In A Fatal Crash In Madison Heights (Madison Heights, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Monday in Madison Heights. Officials confirmed that one motorist died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search for serial thief targeting elderly residents on Detroit’s west side continues
DETROIT – Residents of Detroit’s North Rosedale Park keep an extra eye out for one another after learning that another elderly resident living alone has become the target of a serial burglar. Since May, the Detroit Police Department says, there have been nearly a dozen break-ins and attempted...
fox2detroit.com
New Center Detroit small businesses plagued by break-ins
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many of the businesses in Detroit's New Center are still recovering from the pandemic, but now are dealing with break-ins and smash-and-grabs. Miranda Matuszak at Ferne Detroit wasn't offering 10-finger discounts, but it didn't stop one thief from stealing clothes from her store. It is just one of many small business break-ins that the Detroit police is investigating across the city.
ClickOnDetroit.com
12-year-old girl still missing 4 days after leaving Detroit home, police say
DETROIT – A 12-year-old girl is still missing four days after she left her Detroit home, police said. Tanea Spurlock was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 23) in the 8200 block of Westwood Street on the city’s west side. Officials said she left the home without...
WNEM
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Detroit bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit bus driver has been suspended after a video was recorded that showed the driver getting into a brawl with a 7th-grade student all because the girl wouldn't sit down. The shocking video was recorded Tuesday on a bus in Detroit and was confirmed with...
Driver dies after crash caused by medical emergency on I-696 in Metro Detroit
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI – A motorist was pronounced dead after they apparently suffered a medical emergency and crashed their vehicle in Metro Detroit. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash, which occurred on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road in Madison Heights at 7:40 p.m. on Monday.
20-Year-Old Lucas Dreven Nash Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Oakland County (Oakland County, MI)
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reported a motorcycle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Harvey Lake Road south of Wardlow Road in Highland Township around 6:47 p.m.
