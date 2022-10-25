Read full article on original website
Ivins man found guilty of meth distribution in federal court
An Ivins man faces sentencing in January 2023 after a federal jury found him guilty of meth distribution in Washington County.
890kdxu.com
Car Catches Fire At Costco Parking Lot
(St. George, UT) -- No one is injured after a car caught on fire in a packed St. George parking lot. Authorities say it happened Friday afternoon at the Costco parking lot. St. George Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hooper said ten firefighters and two fire engines responded to the call. The Land Rover LR3's owner said it began smoking when he pulled into the parking lot.
westernslopenow.com
Delta Woman Wins Major Sweepstakes
DELTA, Colo. (KREX)–Maverik-Adventure’s First Stop hosts 5 giveaway sweepstakes events every year; four smaller sweepstakes and one big, annual giveaway. This year’s grand prize for the annual sweepstakes was $25,000 cash, and a brand new, heavily-modified Toyota Four-Runner. Four people were chosen to make the trip to...
kjzz.com
City Council approves new site of two-phase St. George hospital
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A new hospital is being planned for Southern Utah after city council members approved the project during a meeting on Oct. 20. The building would be constructed on the southern end of St. George. According to the St. George News, the new building will...
sunews.net
Food and clothing donated to Navajo Mountain community
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in St. George organized a donation drive last month for school and personal hygiene products, water and food for the students of Navajo Mountain High School, one of the most remote high schools in the continental United States. With the success of the first donation, Susan Dransfield, Regent, and Kim Clark, American Indian Chapter Chair, of the St. George Chapter of the DAR organized a second donation drive as part of the National DAR Day of Service. On October 20, two loads of food, clothing, coats and blankets were delivered to the community of Navajo Mountain on October 20.
890kdxu.com
St. George City Offering Free Party Friday NIght at Tonaquint
ST. GEORGE — Tonaquint Nature Center Fall Festival has joined forces with Thunder Junction All-Abilities Park to create The Thunder Junction SPOOK-TRACK-ULAR — a fun and free event to celebrate Halloween. All are welcome at Thunder Junction (1851 S. Dixie Drive) on Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., for a variety of fun activities.
ksl.com
Cedar City in the top 10 of the nation's most dynamic 'micropolitans' for 'tremendous growth'
CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Mayor Garth Green said he's not surprised to see the city recognized nationally after it experienced "tremendous growth" over the last few years. Heartland Forward, which describes itself as a "think and do tank," compared 536 like-sized micropolitans across the United States and ranked their "economic dynamism," Stephanie Hlywak, senior vice president at Tusk Strategies said in an email to Green and Cedar City News.
suindependent.com
St. George’s Four-Month Winter Concert Series Kicks Off October 24th, 2022
St. George’s new 4-month Winter Concert Series Brings Community Members Of All Ages And Musical Tastes Together. ST. GEORGE— The City of St. George’s free Concert in the Park series was so popular that a new idea emerged: arrange more live music for the residents of the City. The result is the Winter Concert Series, a festive celebration of music that brings community members of all ages together once a month from October through January.
