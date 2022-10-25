The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in St. George organized a donation drive last month for school and personal hygiene products, water and food for the students of Navajo Mountain High School, one of the most remote high schools in the continental United States. With the success of the first donation, Susan Dransfield, Regent, and Kim Clark, American Indian Chapter Chair, of the St. George Chapter of the DAR organized a second donation drive as part of the National DAR Day of Service. On October 20, two loads of food, clothing, coats and blankets were delivered to the community of Navajo Mountain on October 20.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO