Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzOrlando, FL
Are there any good, used video game stores in Orlando?Enjoy OrlandoOrlando, FL
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United StatesL. CaneOrlando, FL
Rascal Flatts’ Gary Levox Headlining Hurricane Ian Relief ConcertNadya NatalyOrlando, FL
Related
Florida Weekly
Homeowners should know of roofers’ licensing, budget
When repair teams from Crowther Roofing & Cooling arrived on Sanibel Island the day after Hurricane Ian, they saw homes with roofs mangled to mere matchsticks and massive air-conditioning units lifted from condo rooftops and deposited in adjoining parking lots. They saw homes without roofs and one still perfectly intact, a job they’d completed just two years ago.
Still on track: Brightline testing train speeds in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline will begin testing trains in northern Brevard County at maximum speeds of 110 miles per hour, starting this weekend. The testing will integrate a new second railroad track into the existing corridor. It will take place along a 13-mile section of track, spanning 18...
townandtourist.com
8 Boat Salvage Yards in Florida (Including Features & Reviews!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. For years now, Florida has been one of, if not the state with the most registered recreational boats. Being almost completely surrounded by water and having great weather most of the year has made it a hotspot. However, with so many vessels, broken down ones are inevitable.
fox35orlando.com
Another family on Disney vacation gets car stolen at I-Drive resort lot
Orlando - A Mom from Syracuse, NY was really excited to bring her kids to Disney World, but on the second day of their vacation, their car rental was stolen from the resort lot. "We had a day at Magic Kingdom and then our next supposed park day, we went...
Will home prices rise or fall in your community? See the forecast
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida’s slowing housing market is seeing price cuts -- but don’t expect home prices to fall dramatically this year. Read: Recall alert:...
Avelo Airlines debuting introductory $49 flights between Orlando, Michigan
ORLANDO, Fla. — Avelo Airlines is debuting exclusive nonstop service from Orlando to two destinations in Michigan, with fares starting at $49. The airline said it is offering introductory one-way fares between Orlando International Airport and Kalamazoo or Lansing for $49. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Increased chance of rain on a warm Thursday in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have an increased chance of scattered rain in the afternoon. A few showers are possible later Thursday with rain chances around 40% for our area. There is an old front nearby that will bring a few showers later. Thursday will also be a...
The Best Road Trip in Florida, According to the Discoverer
It's cooling down some in Florida, and therefore this may be the perfect time to pack up the car and take a road trip. Although there are many enjoyable road trips one can take in Florida, the website the Discoverer recently named what it felt was the best in each state in the United States. Florida's pick was full of beaches, stately homes, and delicious restaurants.
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month stimulus payment is coming for FloridaVladimir Solomianyi/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The new announcement will bring great relief of $2,900 per month to many Florida residents who are facing difficulties in surviving in this rising inflation.
SunRail offers ‘Stranger Trains’ ride to the ‘Upside Down’
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hop on board the “Stranger Trains” for a ride to the “Upside Down,” courtesy of SunRail. The commuter rail service is offering an extra 9 p.m. northbound route on Friday from Kissimmee for people looking to attend the “BOO! on Broadway” event at Historic Downtown Kissimmee.
Florida woman wins $1M from gas station lottery ticket
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port St. Lucie woman was the latest person to claim a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to an announcement from the Florida Lottery on Thursday. Lottery officials said 48-year-old Wendy Banuelos, of Port St. Lucie, chose to receive her $1 million winnings as a […]
WESH
Orange County plans pedestrian, bike safety improvements if penny sales tax is approved
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — For some folks in Pine Hills, their daily journey to work can be a harrowing one. Many people who walk to work face the tough decision of when and where to dodge traffic, since crosswalks are in short supply around Pine Hills and Silver Star Roads.
mynews13.com
Flooded homes hit Central Florida real estate market
Flooded homes from Hurricane Ian are now hitting the real estate market in Central Florida. It's a trend realtors are expecting to see more of in the coming months. Local realtor Jennifer Grasso shared that for many local homeowners, this is proving to be too much to come back from. Leading them to list their homes at steep discounts.
Waterfalls that You Can See in Florida
Balon Greyjoy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain. Waterfalls are generally thought to be both beautiful and soothing. Some states are known for their waterfalls - such as New York's Niagara Falls and Waimoku Falls in Hawaii.
WATCH: Warehouse at Florida prison destroyed by fire
A warehouse at a federal correctional facility in Florida has caught fire, according to reports.
Florida Man Puts Up Pig Pen After Developer Builds Driveway On His Property
Bill Lewis said the company tried to buy the land but ignored his counteroffer.
WESH
Rent to stay below rate of inflation if Orange County rent cap ordinance passes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A rent stabilization ordinance is on the Nov. 8 ballot in Orange County, and, if successful, it will go into effect by mid-November. "Things are really tight right now. I won't lie. It's a bit stressful," Sara Santora said. Santora said her rent is going...
Mistakes that a regular beachgoer makes
There may be nothing like an afternoon on the seaside in Florida swimming in warm waves, taking walks on the shore, and taking in briny breezes. Timing is vital, gearing up is fundamental, and you must realize and respect the laws of the land and nature. I remember seeing a tourist tossing potato chips to a flock of seagulls at my local seaside. Bad beach conduct runs the hazard of ruining a visitor's go to the beach, but it may enrage locals, and harm marine existence and habitats. But, We can not deter each person from visiting.
Florida Residents Have Until May 23 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
Florida's 'last resort' property insurance provider will increase rates by 6.4 percent
Citizens initially asked for larger rate increases, but the Office of Insurance Regulation scaled back the requests.
