There may be nothing like an afternoon on the seaside in Florida swimming in warm waves, taking walks on the shore, and taking in briny breezes. Timing is vital, gearing up is fundamental, and you must realize and respect the laws of the land and nature. I remember seeing a tourist tossing potato chips to a flock of seagulls at my local seaside. Bad beach conduct runs the hazard of ruining a visitor's go to the beach, but it may enrage locals, and harm marine existence and habitats. But, We can not deter each person from visiting.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO