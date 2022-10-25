ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Florida Weekly

Homeowners should know of roofers’ licensing, budget

When repair teams from Crowther Roofing & Cooling arrived on Sanibel Island the day after Hurricane Ian, they saw homes with roofs mangled to mere matchsticks and massive air-conditioning units lifted from condo rooftops and deposited in adjoining parking lots. They saw homes without roofs and one still perfectly intact, a job they’d completed just two years ago.
townandtourist.com

8 Boat Salvage Yards in Florida (Including Features & Reviews!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. For years now, Florida has been one of, if not the state with the most registered recreational boats. Being almost completely surrounded by water and having great weather most of the year has made it a hotspot. However, with so many vessels, broken down ones are inevitable.
L. Cane

The Best Road Trip in Florida, According to the Discoverer

It's cooling down some in Florida, and therefore this may be the perfect time to pack up the car and take a road trip. Although there are many enjoyable road trips one can take in Florida, the website the Discoverer recently named what it felt was the best in each state in the United States. Florida's pick was full of beaches, stately homes, and delicious restaurants.
WFLA

Florida woman wins $1M from gas station lottery ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port St. Lucie woman was the latest person to claim a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to an announcement from the Florida Lottery on Thursday. Lottery officials said 48-year-old Wendy Banuelos, of Port St. Lucie, chose to receive her $1 million winnings as a […]
mynews13.com

Flooded homes hit Central Florida real estate market

Flooded homes from Hurricane Ian are now hitting the real estate market in Central Florida. It's a trend realtors are expecting to see more of in the coming months. Local realtor Jennifer Grasso shared that for many local homeowners, this is proving to be too much to come back from. Leading them to list their homes at steep discounts.
L. Cane

Waterfalls that You Can See in Florida

Balon Greyjoy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain. Waterfalls are generally thought to be both beautiful and soothing. Some states are known for their waterfalls - such as New York's Niagara Falls and Waimoku Falls in Hawaii.
Sheeraz Qurban

Mistakes that a regular beachgoer makes

There may be nothing like an afternoon on the seaside in Florida swimming in warm waves, taking walks on the shore, and taking in briny breezes. Timing is vital, gearing up is fundamental, and you must realize and respect the laws of the land and nature. I remember seeing a tourist tossing potato chips to a flock of seagulls at my local seaside. Bad beach conduct runs the hazard of ruining a visitor's go to the beach, but it may enrage locals, and harm marine existence and habitats. But, We can not deter each person from visiting.
