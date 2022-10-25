Pass the Remote: Get movin’ at the SF Dance film fest, get scared on Halloween

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Golden State Warriors Named the Most Valuable Team in the NBA at $7 BillionAnthony J LynchLos Angeles, CA
Cool Things to Do at the Presidio in San FranciscoThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
Check Out This Awesome Bowling Alley on the AlamedaThomas SmithAlameda, CA
Related
Best Bets: Free concert in San Jose’s Levitt Pavilion, SF Symphony celebrates Halloween, dances from Nancy Karp and Sage Ni’Ja Whitson
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Freebie of the week: A civic improvement project in San Jose might not be as far along as organizers had...
New SF community center celebrates the art and history of Bayview-Hunters Point district
City leaders in San Francisco recently celebrated the opening of a new community center on the south side of the city. The 45,000-square-foot Southeast Community Center is located at 1550 Evans Ave. and includes a child care center, cafe, free Wi-Fi and public workspaces, according to a statement from San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
San Jose beats out several larger U.S. cities as most expensive place for monthly bills
SAN JOSE RESIDENTS pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
San Jose adds cameras to surveil illegal park work
San Jose has installed two surveillance cameras in Alviso to watch over a vacant plot of city land, following residents taking matters into their own hands for a long-planned park. The cameras mark an escalation in the city’s cold war with resident Mark Espinoza, who along with his son Marcos...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. Contra Costa County’s top health official rescinded “any and all” active COVID-19-related health orders Friday, arguing that they are no longer necessary at this stage in the pandemic.
Silicon Valley’s big tech donates little locally
Tech companies based in Santa Clara County earn billions in revenue but only donate a tiny portion to local nonprofits as social inequality in one of the country’s wealthiest counties worsens. A review by San Jose Spotlight of donations from several Santa Clara County-based tech companies shows these corporations...
Pass the Remote: Thought-provoking, relevant documentaries in the 25th United Associations Film Festival’s diverse lineup
The 25th United Associations Film Festival might well be your go-to event these next 11 days for anyone searching for perspective-changing documentaries that aim to make the world a better, more informed place. The festival features 60 documentaries and runs from Oct. 20 through Oct. 30 at various locations in...
Best Bets: Oakland Ballet’s Day of the Dead performance, world premiere of ‘Astianatte’ and SF Opera’s free open house
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Freebie of the week: “C’mon in!” That’s the big-hearted message the San Francisco Opera Company is sending out to the...
Riders returning to SamTrans, as passenger count tops two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels
SamTrans has recovered roughly two-thirds of its pre-pandemic ridership, officials with the transit agency said Monday. Ridership in August across the San Mateo County-based transit network was roughly 68 percent of the agency’s ridership in August 2019, a higher percentage than both the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and BART.
Success in excess: Shuggie’s Trash Pie has all the upcycled ingredients for a greener planet
CAN ENVIRONMENTALISM EVER be a celebration of excess? It may seem absurd, but Shuggie’s Trash Pie + Natural Wine in San Francisco’s Mission district proves it possible. Co-owners Kayla Abe and David Murphy unveiled their “food waste paradise” in April, splashing the corner of 23rd Street and Bartlett with a monochromatic melt of creamed corn yellow and pickled greens, psychedelically saturated with writhing patterns and whimsical furnishings.
‘It’s a green factory’: Port of Oakland agrees to continue buying EBMUD renewable energy
The Port of Oakland will continue to purchase renewable energy from the East Bay Municipal Utility District, the Oakland Board of Port Commissioners decided this month. For the past 10 years, the Port has been purchasing energy that comes from the utility district’s wastewater treatment plant power generation station. This latest decision ensures that the Port will keep using this energy for the next two and a half years.
Martinez poised for first new mayor in two decades; six candidates lined up for the job
Six people want Martinez Mayor Rob Schroder’s job. Three of them are already his colleagues on the City Council. Another used to be. Schroder is retiring after first getting elected to the council the same year Bill Clinton won his second presidential term, then having served as mayor since 2002. Other council members Lara DeLaney, Mark Ross, and Brianne Zorn; former mayor and council member Mike Menesini, city planning commissioner Sean Trambley, and resident Michael Ayers are all vying for the position.
Debate over ‘white supremacy’ dominates report from CoCo racial equity commission
A meeting of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors took a sharp turn when a discussion about a report on the county’s first Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice (ORESJ) became a passionate debate about defining “white supremacy.”. The term was used in the report to...
‘San FranDISCO’ transforms Civic Center into 5,000-square-foot pop-up roller skating rink
A new pop-up roller rink, called San FranDISCO, made its big debut in San Francisco’s Civic Center this past weekend. Mayor London Breed announced the Saturday opening of the new 5,000-square-foot roller rink, on Fulton Plaza. The pop-up rink will showcase the best of roller skating culture, featuring music...
Measure M: Voters in Marin County to decide fate of pristine open space on Tiburon Ridge
The Tiburon ZIP code in Marin County is one of the wealthiest in the world and there is a reason for that: It’s beautiful. The town is nestled into the Bay with sweeping views of San Francisco and other bayside enclaves as far as the eye can see. It’s...
Adrienne Price’s trans-themed rock opera ‘The Red Shades’ set to premiere at Z Space
THERE ARE DIFFERENT shades of red, such as scarlet, crimson, vermilion, burgundy and carmine. There are also various intense emotions associated with this particular primary color – courage, love, anger and passion. And then there’s The Red Shades: A Trans Superhero Rock Opera, a one-of-a-kind event slated for its...
ADA redux: DA Jenkins announces appeal of dismissed civil lawsuit against Potter Handy
RECENTLY APPOINTED SAN Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun...
Realignment pits two incumbents in four-way race to represent Antioch council District 4
Right before the Antioch City Council voted last month on the city’s rent stabilization ordinance, Mayor Lamar Thorpe called out “candidates,” “individuals,” and “policy makers calling themselves big-hearted … who do the most cold-blooded things.”. “Voting against this is that,” said Thorpe, who...
Oakland’s Marcus Foster institute to honor 100 local leaders working for social change
An education institute based in Oakland is set to launch a campaign that will celebrate 100 community leaders next year, in honor of their founder’s 100th birthday. The Marcus Foster Education Institute announced that it is seeking community leader nominations. The Marcus Foster Education Institute is an organization founded...
Santa Clara Valley has some of the poorest air quality in the Bay Area — the reason why
AIR QUALITY IN the South Bay is worse than neighboring parts of the San Francisco Bay Area — and it hits underserved communities hardest. According to data compiled by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, ozone levels are consistently higher in the San Jose area because of traffic congestion, weather and topography. Local studies show air pollution causes health issues like asthma, and communities of color and low-income neighborhoods tend to see higher levels of pollution than wealthier, whiter neighborhoods due to their proximity to highways and industrial areas.
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 0