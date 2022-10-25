A second individual was sentenced for his role in a July 2021 shooting incident at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street. Iowa City Police say 23-year-old Ka’Leck Bolden, who lives at the complex, was involved in a physical fight outside his residence just after 9:15 pm July 24th. Bolden allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot at the people with whom he was fighting. One of those people was 32-year-old Sean Hood. Hood reportedly then ran across the street, grabbed a firearm from a third party, and fired several shots towards the apartment building. No one was hit by the gunfire, but a parked car was hit twice.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO