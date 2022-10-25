Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
iheart.com
Renovated Pedestrian Mall Playground Opens In Iowa City
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Ped Mall Playground in Iowa City is open to the public after getting its first major renovation in 20 years. The Downtown Pedestrian Mall Playground now features a play tower, a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round, and more. A shade structure will be built at the site at...
Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month
It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]
One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
KCRG.com
Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police have arrested two teenagers, and are pursuing charges against a third, for a string of alleged burglaries and vandalism in Uptown Marion in July. In a press release, police said they arrested Gary Jacobsen III, 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas, 19, of...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids, Marion Gets Over $11 Million To Develop Multifamily Housing
Fifteen Cedar Rapids area projects are getting funds from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The state of Iowa is investing more than 11 million dollars to develop more multifamily housing in the area. The projects will bring more than 500 multifamily units to Cedar Rapids, Marion and Hiawatha, from studio...
KCJJ
Iowa man suspected of OWI found with weapon
A Jones County man pulled over for a traffic violation faces a jail sentence after being found in possession of a firearm while under the influence. Police pulled 24-year-old Jacob Francksen of Olin Iowa over just before 2am Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol and Burlington Streets for stopping in a crosswalk and having a defective brake light. Upon contact, he allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. Francksen was also reportedly wearing bar wristbands and admitted to drinking.
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
KCJJ
Stoplight outage leads to Coralville traffic tie-up
The outage of stoplights at one of the city’s busiest intersections led to a traffic tie-up in Coralville Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release from the city, a power line providing electricity to the stoplights at the 1st Avenue/Interstate 80 interchange was cut just after 1pm. Drivers were told by Coralville traffic officials to avoid the interchange while repairs were made, especially during the peak traffic hours of 4pm-6pm.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Emergency Management Goes Live with Alert Iowa
Delaware County residents can now get text messages on their phones to alert them of severe weather and other emergencies. It’s through a new emergency alerting system called Alert Iowa – and Delaware County just went live with it last week. Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber says messages...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids School Board appoints interim superintendent Wednesday evening
Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids School Boards appointed an interim superintendent Wednesday evening, following the passing of Noreen Bush. Art Sathoff will now act as interim superintendent for Cedar Rapids public schools starting next Tuesday, November 1st. Sathoff will remain in that position until a new superintendent is...
KCRG.com
Educators across the state mourn the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two year battle with cervical cancer. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a servant. One friend...
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
KCJJ
Second man sentenced in 2021 Town and Campus shootings
A second individual was sentenced for his role in a July 2021 shooting incident at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street. Iowa City Police say 23-year-old Ka’Leck Bolden, who lives at the complex, was involved in a physical fight outside his residence just after 9:15 pm July 24th. Bolden allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot at the people with whom he was fighting. One of those people was 32-year-old Sean Hood. Hood reportedly then ran across the street, grabbed a firearm from a third party, and fired several shots towards the apartment building. No one was hit by the gunfire, but a parked car was hit twice.
Daily Iowan
Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
KCJJ
OWI suspect accused of soiling himself upon arrest near Hills
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a drunk driving suspect soiled himself upon being pulled over. Arrest records indicate an officer stopped a 2017 Lexus R35 for speeding on southbound Highway 218 near the Hills exit just before 10:15 last Sunday night. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Van Hung Tran of Des Moines, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking three or four Bud Lights, and registered a breath alcohol level above the legal limit for driving. Only one field sobriety test was conducted due to a language barrier, but Tran reportedly performed poorly on the single test.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police respond to convenience store robberies
Iowa City Police have responded to two convenience store robberies recently. In a release from the city, the first incident occurred just before 8:30 pm Friday, when an armed subject entered the J&S Convenience Store on Rochester Avenue and robbed the business at gunpoint. The second incident occurred Monday night....
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Relaunching Flight #45
The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight had to cancel one of its flights last week – and now a rescheduled date has been set. Flight #45 will re-launch next Wednesday, November 2nd. The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Board of Directors, along with many volunteer coordinators, have been working diligently to ensure the veterans scheduled to board flight #45 have a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to visit monuments and memorials built in honor of their service and sacrifice.
KCRG.com
Mobile home park residents voice concerns over park owners
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents from mobile home parks around Iowa City gathered Wednesday to voice their concerns about owners ‘Havenpark Communities’. The Utah-based company owns three mobile home parks in Iowa City and five in Johnson County. Havenpark recently announced an expansion to the West Branch mobile home park in Johnson County.
KCRG.com
Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday at approximately 1:59 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 200 block of Van Buren St. for a report of shots fired in an alleyway. Responders arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Comments / 0