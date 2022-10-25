Read full article on original website
Andy Dalton well aware of opportunity ahead as Saints QB1: 'I'm in a good place'
It’s hard to even call it a quarterback change. The same QB that’s started in each of the past four games will run out there again – his name is Andy Dalton. But the Red Rifle knows what this opportunity means. See more on WWL and Audacy.
High school roundup: Bulldogs edge Raiders in boys soccer
Neil Morse and Jonathan Fiscal scored goals as West Albany rallied from an early deficit Tuesday to defeat visiting Crescent Valley 2-1 in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer game. Morse scored unassisted in the 30th minute and Henry Catlin assisted on Fiscal’s game-winner in the 75th. “CV scored early...
High school cross-country: RedHawks, Spartans, Raiders to battle for district titles
South Albany’s boys cross-country team appears ready to possibly improve on last year’s postseason results as it prepares for Saturday’s Mid-Willamette Conference district meet. The RedHawks are the favorite to win the team title on the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course at Willamette Mission State Park, about seven miles...
