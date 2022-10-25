ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: Bulldogs edge Raiders in boys soccer

Neil Morse and Jonathan Fiscal scored goals as West Albany rallied from an early deficit Tuesday to defeat visiting Crescent Valley 2-1 in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer game. Morse scored unassisted in the 30th minute and Henry Catlin assisted on Fiscal’s game-winner in the 75th. “CV scored early...
ALBANY, OR

