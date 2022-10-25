Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Texas A&M suspends three freshmen following locker room incident during South Carolina game, per report
Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended three freshmen members of the football program -- cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams -- as a result of a locker room incident last weekend vs. South Carolina, according to The Athletic. The details of the specific incident that led to the suspensions is unclear at this time. TexAgs was first to report the news of Texas A&M suspending the three players.
Joseph Pinion flashes 3-and-D capability in Hogs' exhibition win
The Arkansas Razorbacks played all 15 players on the roster in their 83-49 exhibition win over Rogers State, giving ample opportunity to several young players. Joseph Pinion made the most of his chance, leading the team with 15 points in 14 minutes of action. Pinion has always been known for...
247Sports
SMU and TCU men's basketball game time and network set
The rivalry between the SMU and TCU men's basketball teams is restarted this year in the Simmons Bank Showdown, formerly the Lone Star Showdown Presented by Simmons Bank, on Dec. 10, 2022 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. While the date has been set since SMU released its schedule in...
2023 DL Kevin Allen reacts to SMU offer
2023 Everman (Tex.) defensive lineman Kevin Allen added an SMU offer to his resume and the Mustangs are now in contention to land the senior.
Comments / 0