ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Texas A&M suspends three freshmen following locker room incident during South Carolina game, per report

Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended three freshmen members of the football program -- cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams -- as a result of a locker room incident last weekend vs. South Carolina, according to The Athletic. The details of the specific incident that led to the suspensions is unclear at this time. TexAgs was first to report the news of Texas A&M suspending the three players.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

SMU and TCU men's basketball game time and network set

The rivalry between the SMU and TCU men's basketball teams is restarted this year in the Simmons Bank Showdown, formerly the Lone Star Showdown Presented by Simmons Bank, on Dec. 10, 2022 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. While the date has been set since SMU released its schedule in...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy