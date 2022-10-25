Read full article on original website
USAF F-35 crashes and explodes into flames at end of runway near Salt Lake City base after the pilot ejected from the $80million fighter jet
An $80 million fighter jet crashed shortly after takeoff in Utah, bursting into flames after the pilot ejected. The 388th Fighter Wing confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday the accident, and said emergency crews were responding. 'An F-35 from the 388th crashed at the north end of the runway. Pilot...
F-35 crashes, explodes on runway in Utah, pilot safely ejects
An Air Force F-35 jet crashed and exploded on a Utah runway following the safe ejection of the pilot.
Pilot has been safely recovered after ejecting from an F-35 crash at an Air Force Base in Utah
A pilot has been safely recovered after an F-35 combat aircraft crashed at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden, Utah, Wednesday, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.
MilitaryTimes
US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base
Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
generalaviationnews.com
Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control
The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
Flying Magazine
Northrop Tacit Blue: Ugly Duckling of Stealth Aircraft
The ugly duckling of stealth aircraft, the Tacit Blue presented intriguing proportions from any angle. [Courtesy: USAF]. November 1988 was an eventful month in the world of aviation. Within a two-week period, both the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk and the Northrop B-2 Spirit were first unveiled to the public. This popularized the term “stealth” in the context of aviation, and it became known as a shadowy, top-secret technology that was able to render aircraft virtually invisible to radar.
New Next Generation Air Dominance ‘Fighter’ Renderings From Lockheed
Lockheed MartinTwo new pieces of concept art appear to show a possible configuration for the manned component of the NGAD future air combat program.
Jalopnik
World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight
The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
Flying Magazine
Air Force Says HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopters Are Ready For Duty
The Sikorsky aircraft’s name honors the pioneering HH-3E rescue model from the Vietnam era. [Courtesy: U.S. Air Force]. The U.S. Air Force’s HH-60W Jolly Green II is officially ready for action, according to Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, who made the announcement at Joint base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.
defensenews.com
US Air Force tests exoskeleton to give cargo-loading porters a boost
WASHINGTON — The Air Force this month demonstrated an exoskeleton it hopes will allow aerial porters to load cargo onto aircraft with fewer injuries and less fatigue. The Forge System exoskeleton is designed to augment the leg strength of aerial porters, who are in charge of managing and loading passengers and cargo on and off mobility aircraft, with pneumatically-powered leg braces and a backpack.
americanmilitarynews.com
Army special ops will bring nights of helicopters, planes and gunfire to JBLM
You might not see them, but the night sky around Joint Base Lewis-McChord will be filled with the sound of helicopters, planes and gunfire starting Friday as special ops forces conduct training exercises. The U.S. Army Special Operations Command will be training at JBLM and Fairchild Air Force Base near...
helihub.com
USAF recovers CV-22B six weeks after emergency landing on Norwegian island
While participating in a training exercise in Norway, a CV-22B Osprey experienced an inflight emergency, requiring the pilots to land immediately. After six weeks of being grounded on the island of Senja, the 352nd Special Operations Wing’s Osprey was recovered via crane barge, Sept. 27, 2022. The aircraft is...
Luke AFB F-35s to fly at Kingsley Field for two weeks
KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore.– A squadron of F-35A Lightning II’s from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. will be flying with the 173rd Fighter Wing, arriving Thursday, Oct. 13 for a two-week stay. “Luke Air Force Base will be here to make use of our outstanding airspace with their F-35s,”...
NORAD F-16 fighter jet intercepted plane in airspace near Biden speech in California
An F-16 fighter jet, under the direction of the Continental U.S. NORAD region, intercepted a small plane last Friday in restricted airspace over Southern California, close to a community college where President Biden had just begun speaking. The incident occurred over Santa Ana, Calif.; the president's event was in Irvine, just about 12 miles away.According to a NORAD, the fighter jet fired flares to "gain the attention" of the Cessna pilot. Air traffic control audio revealed the F-16 alerted the pilot numerous times he had been "intercepted" by the armed jet on guard and had entered restricted airspace. The pilot...
MilitaryTimes
Hundreds more airmen to receive military awards for Kabul evacuation
The Air Force plans to present 350 awards in the coming weeks, including more than 100 of the military’s most prestigious medals, to airmen who served in Operation Allies Refuge. It’s the largest batch of awards approved so far to honor the contributions of individual airmen in the U.S.-led...
dronedj.com
AgEagle’s eBee drones gain FAA consent to fly over people without waiver
In a huge milestone for the US commercial drone industry, the AgEagle Aerial Systems eBee drone series has secured FAA certification for flying over people or moving vehicles without any additional waivers. The eBee X series of fixed-wing drones include the eBee X, eBee GEO, and eBee TAC. As of...
