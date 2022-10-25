Read full article on original website
KCBD
Source to Solution symposium educating about addiction and recovery resources in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Source to Solution symposium is a one-day conference that aims to educate and provide resources for addiction and recovery. Former councilman Randy Christian organized the first Source to Solution Symposium in 2019. His passion for substance abuse prevention stems from his son’s struggle with addiction.
levellandnews.net
A CLASS OF THEIR OWN
A CLASS OF THEIR OWN - Levelland graduates came together for the 100 Year Super Reunion that took place over the weekend. Considered an all-class reunion, Levelland graduates were encouraged to attend the events planned by the group. Covering a span of three days, the event began October 20 at the Republic of Texas for a meet and mingle. For October 21, people attending the reunion events went the pep rally at the Levelland High School for Friday’s football game. October 22, there was a car show and a mingle in the parking lot outside of the Mallet Event Center. After that, a social hour at the Mallet began followed by a dinner and entertainment. Pictured are members of the Levelland graduating class of 1979. In no particular order, those members include: Jana Vardeman Diamond, Lavon Weemes, Greg Hodnett, Kevin Pate, Robin Blair, Scott Morrow, Linda Claytor, Robin shipman, Danny Vest and Phyllis Martin Hopp. (Submitted Photo)
‘Devastating news,’ Lubbock ISD releases statement after two Lubbock High students among 4 killed
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District released a statement after two Lubbock High School students were among the four killed early Wednesday morning. Felipe Madrid, 18, and Andres Madrid, 15, were identified by the Lubbock Police Department after the house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Two other victims – 46-year-old […]
KXII.com
Wilson students anticipating new stadium despite construction setbacks
WILSON, Texas (KXII) - In February of 2021, the town of Wilson voted yes to a new school bond that would completely re-haul the school’s football stadium. “I’m really looking forward to cheering on the track cause we went to [another school] a week ago and we got to cheer on a track,” freshman cheerleader Delaney Richardson said. “And it was a lot more, you didn’t feel like you were about to break your ankle when doing a jump or a kick or something.”
A Foodie Oasis Emerges in Lubbock
While Lubbock is known for being flat and dry, The Nicolett has risen out of the High Plains and is staking a claim to destination dining. Co-owner Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Texas, hopes to bring visitors back to a rejuvenated arts-centric area that is transforming downtown Lubbock. The Nicolett is his opportunity to show everyone that his hometown is no longer stuck in the past. “I think Lubbock is embracing a lot of things it used to chase away,” Walter says. “There’s a new appreciation for elevated food and servings that are more French-size than heaping American dishes.”
Doctor, TTUHSC graduate who gave his life saving others honored for heroism
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center posthumously honored Dr. John Cheng on October 21 for tackling a shooter that opened fire in the Geneva Presbyterian Church in California in May. Cheng was the only person killed in the attack, while five others were injured. Dr. Cheng graduated from the TTUHSC School of […]
Lubbock Folks Reveal Their Favorite Eateries For Chicken Fried Steak
Here in Lubbock, we take food seriously. And there are certain dishes we have incredibly high standards for. I've seen people nearly come to blows over chicken wings, brisket and jalapeno poppers. I love that kind of passion when it comes to food, as I certainly feel that strongly about it too.
Two Lubbock High Students Among Four Dead After House Fire
The identities of the 4 people found dead after a house fire in Lubbock have been released, and 2 of them were students at Lubbock High School. Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of 124th Street. This was just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. Officers arrived at the residence and found it to be on fire. Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived soon after to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a bit after 2 a.m.
KCBD
2 injured in crash at 19th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
Fall Festivals Can Die And Go To Hell
I may love Halloween too much. Do you celebrate a "Fall Festival" instead of Halloween? That is like people who use substitute cuss words, we know what your real intent is, even though you've churched it up a bit. Let's start with the fact that if you are reading this...
One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes
Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
KCBD
Flatlands Dance Theatre presents Evolution of Gaia
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Flatlands Dance Theatre presents Evolution of Gaia. Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th at 7:30 pm. Evolution of Gaia is Flatlands Dance Theatre’s most ambitious project yet. A large-scale performance fusing original dance, live and recorded music, film, and media, the production tells the tale of Gaia, the personification of Earth. Through a compelling story centered on human relationships and cultures, the production interweaves topics such as the destruction and regenerative capacity of Earth’s natural landscapes and resources, environmental awareness and justice, cycles of birth and rebirth and of conflict and resolution. Choreographers Ali Duffy and Sarah Estrada, composer Peter Fischer of the TTU School of Music, and Georgia-based guest choreographer/filmmaker Melissa Pihos join together to create this complex, immersive performance experience. Dancers from FDT perform alongside faculty and students of the TTU Schools of Music and Theatre and Dance. Don’t miss this world premiere!
Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?
When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
everythinglubbock.com
Dynamic detective duo: LPD recognizes detective couple for their dedication to the community
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department (LPD) celebrated and recognized three retirees and awarded two detectives for their dedication to serving the community. LPD Detective Olivia Boggs was honored for her committment to a May 2021 investigation involving 33-year-old Robert David Fyke who drove from Lubbock...
‘Truly blessed’, everything replaced for Lubbock man whose toolbox was stolen
Teddy White, 47, had his toolbox stolen last weekend while at the hospital for his 16-year-old daughter Kynlee, who is battling cancer. But help from the Lubbock community turned that situation around.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Carson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Carson, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. Carson is an absolute lovebug. He loves to cuddle and sits very nicely while you pet him. Carson is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
Are you Ready for the Triple Threat Coming to Lubbock This Fall?
As we seem to feel that the height of the pandemic is over and we see less and less people wearing masks it does feel like there is some sense of relief in the air. With that being said University Medical Center and Covenant Children's hospitals are both preparing for what has been named the "tripledemic". Don't be too alarmed about this name it just means that there have been increases in Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
KCBD
1 injured in Central Lubbock stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
KCBD
18th Anniversary of the ‘Quad Murder’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, October 25 marks 18 years since the murder of Tammy Cooper and her three children, a case Lubbock Police refer to as the “Quad Murder,” and to this day remains unsolved. Police found 45-year-old Tammy Cooper, her 11-year-old daughter, and twin 9-year-old sons...
