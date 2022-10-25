A CLASS OF THEIR OWN - Levelland graduates came together for the 100 Year Super Reunion that took place over the weekend. Considered an all-class reunion, Levelland graduates were encouraged to attend the events planned by the group. Covering a span of three days, the event began October 20 at the Republic of Texas for a meet and mingle. For October 21, people attending the reunion events went the pep rally at the Levelland High School for Friday’s football game. October 22, there was a car show and a mingle in the parking lot outside of the Mallet Event Center. After that, a social hour at the Mallet began followed by a dinner and entertainment. Pictured are members of the Levelland graduating class of 1979. In no particular order, those members include: Jana Vardeman Diamond, Lavon Weemes, Greg Hodnett, Kevin Pate, Robin Blair, Scott Morrow, Linda Claytor, Robin shipman, Danny Vest and Phyllis Martin Hopp. (Submitted Photo)

LEVELLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO