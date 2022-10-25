ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

kjas.com

Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash

A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to strike a cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Accident on FM1136 Claims Life

DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Four people injured in crash at south city limits of Jasper

Three people were injured in a three vehicle auto accident that occurred on Tuesday morning on Highway 96 at the south city limits of Jasper. Police, fire, and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the location near the roadside park, shortly after 11:00, when it was reported that the crash occurred and arrived to find one of the vehicles involved; a sport utility vehicle, had went off of the roadway and caught fire following the crash.
JASPER, TX
KLTV

Livingston man accused in drunk-driving death indicted for murder

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County grand jury has indicted a Livingston man on a charge of murder following a drunk-driving death in May. According to the indictment, Seth Jacob Marceaux, 29, has been previously convicted of driving while intoxicated. A third offense is a felony by Texas law. Also by Texas law, a person can be charged with murder if someone dies while the suspect is committing a felony.
LIVINGSTON, TX
KHOU

Woman dead in Baytown apartment fire, officials say

BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was found in a unit following an apartment fire in Baytown late Tuesday, according to the Baytown Fire Department. This started at 10:15 p.m. at a complex just off Ward Road near Narcille Street. The fire was put out around 11 p.m. The Baytown...
BAYTOWN, TX
Port Arthur News

Here’s the route for the Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise

NEDERLAND — A group of locals are gearing up for the 3rd Annual Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise. The group of golf cart driving locals will be tossing candy, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday on streets between Nederland and Port Neches. Organizer Sherman Crochet said the group holds...
NEDERLAND, TX

