No injuries, driver cited after hitting rear of Nederland school bus Thursday morning
NEDERLAND, Texas — A group of Nederland High School students headed on a field trip to Winnie were delayed this morning when their bus was rear-ended by a car. None of the 19 students, one teacher and driver aboard the bus were injured in the wreck which happened at about 8:30 a.m., Thursday morning, according to Nederland assistant superintendent, Bill Jardell.
32-Year-Old Johnathan Allen Droddy Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday. The crash happened on Interstate 10 at Laurel at around 5:50 a.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler box truck, a GMC Sierra Pickup truck, and a 2016 Ford Escape were involved in the collision.
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
Man accused of using altered driver's license with Beaumont resident's information to buy car
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with a fraud investigation. Police released a picture of a man who they suspect used a Beaumont resident's name, date of birth, address, and driver's license number to buy a 2021 Honda Accord in Paris, Texas.
DPS releases name of driver killed when pickup veers off FM 1136 and crashes into woods
ORANGE COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash in which a man driving a pickup truck veered off FM 1136, north of Linscomb in Orange County, and crashed into a wooded area, according to information DPS Lt. Chuck Havard provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
Vidor man killed in Beaumont crash
A Vidor man lost his life in an early Monday morning crash in Beaumont. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Interstate 10 at Laurel Avenue. Beaumont Police say a box truck carrying mail was northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to strike a cement center divider, knocking it into the southbound lanes. The box truck then hit a southbound 2016 Ford Escape SUV, while the cement divider hit a southbound GMC pickup truck.
Speed played role in single-vehicle Orange County wreck that killed 31-year-old man
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A 31-year-old man from Orange was killed in a single vehicle wreck along FM1136 south of Mauriceville early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the wreck that happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. Tyler Michael...
Brother of fatality accident victim: "He was a giant of a man"
BEAUMONT — The brother of a man killed in a horrific head-on crash is describing him as a "giant of a man," tell us Jonathan Droddy was a man of God, close to his church, his family and his circle of friends. The 32-year-old died in a collision shortly...
Accident on FM1136 Claims Life
DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
Orange County Sheriff: Little Cypress-Mauriceville vandalism suspects confess
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vandalism suspects confess to vandalizing the high school's football stadium, according to Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. One suspect 18-year-old Ryan Bergeron is out of jail after posting $25,000 bond. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 18-year-old Johnney Davis III remained in jail. Davis, a senior at LCM,...
Four people injured in crash at south city limits of Jasper
Three people were injured in a three vehicle auto accident that occurred on Tuesday morning on Highway 96 at the south city limits of Jasper. Police, fire, and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the location near the roadside park, shortly after 11:00, when it was reported that the crash occurred and arrived to find one of the vehicles involved; a sport utility vehicle, had went off of the roadway and caught fire following the crash.
Resident uninjured after climbing out window to escape fire at house in south Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home on the south side of Beaumont Friday morning. The person, who was the only one in the home when the fire started, escaped by climbing out a back window according to Beaumont fire chief Earl White.
Vidor man killed in Tuesday morning wreck involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 at Laurel
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man was killed early Tuesday morning in a major multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 10 at Laurel St. in Beaumont. Several vehicles were involved in the fatal wreck which happened just before 6 a.m. and shut down the interstate according to a spokesperson with the Beaumont Police Department.
Livingston man accused in drunk-driving death indicted for murder
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County grand jury has indicted a Livingston man on a charge of murder following a drunk-driving death in May. According to the indictment, Seth Jacob Marceaux, 29, has been previously convicted of driving while intoxicated. A third offense is a felony by Texas law. Also by Texas law, a person can be charged with murder if someone dies while the suspect is committing a felony.
1 Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Jasper County (Jasper County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Jasper County on Sunday. The crash happened on Highway 96 at around 4 p.m. According to the Police, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck along with a truck were involved in the collision.
No injuries reported after Beaumont ISD school bus, car crash Tuesday afternoon
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after a Beaumont Independent School District bus and a passenger vehicle crashed Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Iola Street and Westmoreland Avenue. The bus was carrying Beaumont United High School students, according to BISD spokesperson Adam Thibodeaux.
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators
LUMBERTON, Texas — The remains of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 are scheduled to be removed from his grave on November 1, 2022, four years after his death. The order was signed by a Hardin County judge. Hardin County investigators are now granted permission to exhume the...
Woman dead in Baytown apartment fire, officials say
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was found in a unit following an apartment fire in Baytown late Tuesday, according to the Baytown Fire Department. This started at 10:15 p.m. at a complex just off Ward Road near Narcille Street. The fire was put out around 11 p.m. The Baytown...
Here’s the route for the Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise
NEDERLAND — A group of locals are gearing up for the 3rd Annual Mid County Cruisers Halloween Candy Cruise. The group of golf cart driving locals will be tossing candy, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday on streets between Nederland and Port Neches. Organizer Sherman Crochet said the group holds...
