Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Disney Reportedly Wants Kathleen Kennedy to Stop Announcing New Projects
Disney is reportedly taking a "do or do not" approach to Star Wars and pressing pause on formally announcing new projects and creators amid a stagnant film slate. The storied franchise has been on a theatrical hiatus since the release of 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final Skywalker Saga film, shifting focus to the television side of the galaxy far, far away with acclaimed Disney+ series The Mandalorian and Andor. Following word that LOST and Star Trek scribe Damon Lindelof is scripting yet another untitled Star Wars film, insider Matthew Belloni's Puck News reports Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has been "advised" by Disney to "stop announcing projects and creative partners."
TechRadar
Marvel's Fantastic Four might have found its Doctor Doom – and he'd be perfect
Marvel has reportedly met with Adam Driver to discuss his potential casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to noted industry insider Jeff Sneider, the Star Wars actor reportedly held discussions with Marvel about joining the ranks of its forthcoming Fantastic Four movie. Per Sneider's contact...
Kevin Feige Reacts To James Gunn’s New Role At DC
Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn just got a powerful new position at DC.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
ComicBook
Black Panther 2: Marvel's Kevin Feige on a Namor Movie
Could a Namor the Sub-Mariner movie surface at Marvel Studios? The aquatic anti-hero makes his live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta. Making waves as an antagonist towards the surface world and the African kingdom of Wakanda, the hybrid-mutant Namor is the reigning ruler of the undersea kingdom of Talokan, replacing Atlantis and the Atlanteans of the Marvel comics. Like Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) — who suits up in the Black Panther sequel before returning in Ironheart on Disney+ — Namor could be the next MCU newcomer to headline their own Wakanda Forever spin-off.
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
James Gunn is now in charge of the DC Extended Universe
Four years after Disney (temporarily) cut ties with James Gunn, it is safe to say the filmmaker has made a total recovery. On Tuesday, hours after sharing the trailer for Marvel’s upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Gunn confirmed The Hollywood Reporter’s write-up claiming that he will serve as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios — Warner Bros. Discovery’s new division to replace DC Films, alongside producer Peter Safran.
Kevin Feige Says ‘We’re Getting Close’ to the X-Men in the MCU
It’s been well over a year since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, and with it, the rights to make movies based on the X-Men. But so far, Marvel has not announced, much less made, a new Marvel X-Men film. But they’ve given indications they’re getting ready to. Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel revealed that the title character was a mutant. (They even played a little of the classic X-Men theme music in the key scene.) And Marvel has also confirmed that they are producing a third Deadpool movie, which will feature both Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
Warner Bros. Discovery Poach Marvel Veterans To Add Spark To Superman And Other Superheroes
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD appointed a veteran director-producer team of James Gunn and Peter Safran to the new roles of Co-Chair and CEOs of DC Studios effective on November 1. Gunn and Safran have extensive experience with the superhero genre, bringing some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC...
ComicBook
Kevin Feige Addresses Chadwick Boseman's Absence in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige talked about the loss of Chadwick Boseman before the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Variety spoke to the executive on the purple carpet. Amid questions about the X-Men and Young Avengers, a lot of people didn't lose sight of how this movie is a celebration of Boseman's life first and foremost. Yes, there are some MCU connections and plot developments for this world. But, more importantly, Wakanda Forever takes time to really honor the actor that kickstarted this particular franchise and never loses sight of that. Feige actually talked about the other movies in Boseman's career and how that range will allow a ton of fans to experience and cherish his work into the future.
Gamespot
Wolverine's Role In Deadpool 3 Might Be Bigger Than Expected
It sounds like Hugh Jackman's role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 might be bigger than first thought. In a recent interview between Variety, Jackman, and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, the latter spoke about his excitement about bringing the characters together on screen, saying, "Oh my God, I'm thrilled. It's like old home week. To get to be on set with one of my closest friends each and every day is a dream come true. But to do it with these two iconic characters side by side, that's beyond our wildest dreams."
epicstream.com
WB Discovery Just Killed the DCEU; New Name for Film & TV Franchise Revealed
It's been nearly a decade since the launch of the DC Extended Universe but as it approaches its 10th anniversary next year, the franchise most of us have had a love-and-hate relationship with just faced its demise. Following the earth-shattering announcement that DC Studios will be led by Peter Safran and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, Warner Bros. Discovery has officially rebranded the franchise.
murphysmultiverse.com
Kevin Feige Teases Marvel Studios ‘Young Avengers’
Marvel Studios Phase 4 has seen the introduction of Billy and Tommy Maximoff, Elijah Bradley, Kate Bishop and America Chavez. Those characters join Cassie Lang as members of the comic book team knowns as the Young Avengers who are currently making their respective ways through the MCU. With fans now familiar with the members of the core team, it seems just a matter of time before they find themselves assembling and avenging. At last night’s premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios One-Above-All Kevin Feige was asked what he could say about the potential future for the Young Avengers.
Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: First Reactions From the World Premiere
Disney and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was unveiled at its world premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday night. The official review embargo for Wakanda Forever lifts Nov. 8, but the social media embargo for early reactions lifted after the premiere. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Wakanda Forever is a sequel to the filmmaker’s 2018 movie Black Panther and is the 30th feature film entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first Black Panther movie was a global box office and cultural phenomenon, scoring $1.35 billion in ticket sales and earning an Oscar nomination for best picture.More from The Hollywood...
ComicBook
DC, Marvel Creators React to James Gunn Leading DC Studios
Warner Bros. Discovery is bringing out the big Gunns to change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe. James Gunn — who wrote and directed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel Studios and The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC — will lead DC's creative efforts in film, TV and animation with Aquaman and Shazam producer Peter Safran. Gunn and Safran will serve as co-chairmen and chief executive officers of DC Studios, replacing DC Films, reporting to WBD CEO David Zaslav as shepherds of the renamed DC Extended Universe.
Deadpool 3’s Hugh Jackman Recalls The Moment He Reached Out To Ryan Reynolds About Returning As Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds announcing Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine return set the internet on fire. Even though rumors were flying about his return before the announcement, it was a welcomed surprise to Wolverine fans, especially after the character’s demise in Logan. But Jackman had been teasing Reynolds about his quest to get the beloved mutant in Deadpool 3. despite throwing shade at the Les Miserable star's retirement. It was about more than their ongoing friendly feud. Marvel fans are excited to see the X-Man on the big screen again. As they wait for his return, the X-Men alum recalled the moment he reached out to his friend about playing the character once more.
Gizmodo
DC's Green Lantern TV Series Will Now Focus on the Best Green Lantern
Is new DC Entertainment head honcho James Gunn already making moves? The Hollywood Reporter says no, but it certainly feels timely that one day after the announcement that Gunn would head up all things DC for Warner Bros. Discovery that the long-in-development Green Lantern TV series would pivot to star John Stewart, best known for starring in the animated Justice League series.
Talking With Tami
First Look: Marvel Studios ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’
Yesterday, Disney+ shared the trailer for the new Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation, “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” and announced that the special will premiere on November 25, exclusively on Disney+. In the “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” the Guardians, who are on a...
Comments / 0