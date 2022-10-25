Read full article on original website
NFL Trade Rumors: Struggling Packers Could Target This Wideout
The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver problem on their hands as the NFL trade deadline nears. Everyone knew it was going to be virtually impossible for the Packers to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason. But injuries to three of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson — have resulted in Green Bay’s pass-catching situation quickly going from bad to worse.
Bears Coach Takes Own Player To Task Over Dirty Hit On David Andrews
An illegal hit forced the New England Patriots to finish Monday night’s game without their starting center. After a fourth-quarter Bailey Zappe pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive lineman Mike Pennel leveled David Andrews from the side. Andrews was evaluated...
How Devin McCourty Feels About Patriots Fans Booing Mac Jones, Calling For Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — Things got pretty awkward Monday night at Gillette Stadium. Perhaps predictably, quarterback Mac Jones looked rusty in his first start in a month, going 3-of-6 with an interception over three drives against the Bears. Patriots fans, captivated by Bailey Zappe’s surprise success the last few weeks, increasingly booed Jones before Bill Belichick inserted Zappe into the game early in the second quarter.
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’
The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
Former Patriot Malcolm Butler Works Out For AFC East Rival
Malcolm Butler never got the opportunity to play in a regular-season game during his brief second stint with the New England Patriots. But there’s still a chance the veteran cornerback could see the field this season. Butler signed with the Patriots back in March and appeared in New England’s...
Patriots Reportedly Getting Trade Calls On Top Running Back, Versatile Safety
The Patriots trade rumors are starting to heat up. On Wednesday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reported that New England has received trade calls on all its veteran receivers — including Jakobi Meyers. The next day, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported that teams have shown interest in embattled right tackle Isaiah Wynn.
Former Patriot Calls Out Mac Jones For ‘Dirty’ Play Against Bears
Mac Jones managed to ruffle some feathers Monday night despite only playing three offensive series against the Bears. One of Jones’ 16 plays in primetime at Gillette Stadium was an 8-yard scramble that brought the Patriots into field-goal territory early in the second quarter. As Jones went into a slide at the conclusion of his run, the sophomore quarterback appeared to intentionally raise his foot toward an airborne Jaquan Brisker. The Bears safety stayed down on the turf for a moment after Jones clipped him in the crotch.
What Bears Coach Told Team Following Shocking Win Vs. Patriots
The Chicago Bears walked into Foxboro and punched the New England Patriots in the mouth Monday night. Whether it be winning the turnover battle (+3), keeping a stranglehold on time of possession (37:14), displaying offensive dominance on third down (11-of-18) or just flat out showing more urgency than their opponent, Monday night’s victory will likely be viewed as a building block for the Bears as they attempt to string together some wins moving forward. The Bears had a plan heading into their matchup with the Patriots and they stuck to it.
Antonio Brown Sells Gisele Bündchen Shirts In Savage Shot At Tom Brady
Antonio Brown just keeps piling on Tom Brady as divorce rumors surround the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Brown, who has been taking aim at Brady via social media in recent weeks (for whatever reason), escalated the beef to another level Monday night when he began promoting merchandise that probably won’t sit well with his former teammate/friend.
Fantasy Football Week 8 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions
Fantasy football managers will have more decisions to make leading up to Week 8, with a handful of injuries to lineup mainstays and two fantasy-relevant NFL teams on their bye week. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will accompany Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles...
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
Ex-Giants Super Bowl Champ Explains Hatred Of ‘Super Arrogant’ Tom Brady
Former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes partook in one of the most heartbreaking championship losses in Boston sports memory, defeating the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII during their run at the all-time history books. The Giants shattered the Patriots’ shot at completing the first-ever perfect, 19-0,...
Ex-Patriot Takes Shot At Bill Belichick Amid QB Controversy
Everybody seems to have an opinion on how the New England Patriots handled their quarterback situation Monday night, including one former player who pointed the blame at Bill Belichick. The Patriots entered their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Chicago Bears having a decision to make at quarterback. Either they...
Everything We Know About Patriots’ Bizarre QB Situation
FOXBORO, Mass. — What’s that old saying? If you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one?. That’s where the New England Patriots find themselves after Monday night’s 33-14 loss to the underdog Chicago Bears — a game that featured a QB usage plan unlike any previously seen in the Bill Belichick era.
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
What Mac Jones Told Jaquan Brisker After Kicking Bears Safety
Mac Jones apparently acknowledged his wrongdoings after Monday night’s game against the Bears. Jones caught heat from the NFL community in the Week 7 finale despite only playing three offensive series against Chicago at Gillette Stadium. Over the span of 16 plays in primetime, Jones appeared to kick Jaquan Brisker while sliding not once, but twice. One of those kicks was to the Bears safety’s crotch, which left Brisker grimacing on the turf for a moment.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick responds to Jakobi Meyers' comments
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers expressed disappointment at the handling of Mac Jones in Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears. After three drives on the field, Jones was benched for rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception. Meyers called the substitution of quarterbacks “ugly” with...
Did Mac Jones’ Ugly Interception Vs. Bears Hit SkyCam Wire?
UPDATE: ESPN on Wednesday released a statement saying Mac Jones’ intercepted second-quarter pass against the Chicago Bears did not, in fact, make contact with the wire supporting the network’s SkyCam. ORIGINAL STORY: Mac Jones tossed an ill-advised interception on his final snap Monday night. But replays revealed his...
Broncos add Marlon Mack to backfield
The Denver Broncos signed running back Marlon Mack to the active roster from the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. Mack traveled with the Broncos to London for their Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will replace Mike Boone (ankle) as the No. 3 running back behind Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray for at least the next four games while Boone is on injured reserve. Mack might sprinkle in for a few touches, but barring fumbling issues or an injury, most of the Broncos' backfield work will go to Gordon and Murray.
NFL Survivor League Picks: Teams To Consider, Avoid In Week 8
This NFL this season has seen mind-boggling inconsistency, and bettors and survivor league players certainly have felt the impact of the league’s parity through the first seven weeks of the campaign. Most recently it was the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers who let down NFL survivor league...
