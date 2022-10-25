ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Cohen apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais after fans call him out for favoritism during 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion

By Keyaira Boone
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xDhf_0imXNeQj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jx2gS_0imXNeQj00
Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne in season 11 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Bravo

  • Andy Cohen apologized to Garcelle Beauvais for not centering her feelings in the season 12 reunion.
  • "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast formed a group chat without Beauvais.
  • Cohen said he "should have been more in tune with her feelings."

Andy Cohen sent a public apology to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais regarding the show's season 12 reunion.

"I need to really sincerely apologize not only for diverting the topic but for not returning — even worse — to the serious conversation that was at hand," Cohen said Monday on his Sirius XM radio show , "Andy Cohen Live."

During part two of the reunion, Cohen's questions led fellow Housewife Lisa Rinna to admit that she was the one who tossed Beauvais' book "Love Me As I Am" in the trash. Erika Jayne posted a short clip of the book in a garbage can on her Instagram story on April 10, prior to the season 12 premiere on May 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5HaF_0imXNeQj00
Andy Cohen.

Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images

"Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me, I'm sure you'll see this," she wrote on the video .

During the reunion, Rinna revealed that she sent the original footage of the book being in the trash to a group chat some of the housewives had. She said she took the book out because Beauvais mentioned her daughter Amelia Hamlin in "a negative light." The book goes over their conversation about Hamlin's struggles with disordered eating.

Beauvais did not receive the video message because she is not in that group chat. Cast members of different housewife franchises often have group chats to share information. "Obviously there's a separate group chat," she said to Cohen during part two of the reunion. She did not raise her voice but she appeared visibly upset.

Andy devoted a few moments to focus on the fact that it was Rinna who disposed of the book before quickly moving on to the fact that Jayne took the heat from fans for tossing the book out. He did not ask detailed questions about Beauvais' feelings about being excluded from the second group chat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhtTn_0imXNeQj00
Andy Cohen called Lisa Rinna out for what she posted on Instagram.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images/Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)

On his radio show, Cohen said he and Beauvais had a "productive conversation" behind the scenes following the segment.

"I have deep admiration for Garcelle," Cohen continued. "I should have been more in tune with her feelings."

On social media after part two of the reunion aired, fans accused Cohen of favoring veteran housewives Rinna and Jayne. He acknowledged that their feedback contributed to his choice to publicly apologize during the broadcast. "I just wanted to say that because I've been logging in and I get it," he said.

This is not the first time Cohen has been accused of bias during a season reunion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wE9eh_0imXNeQj00
Monique Samuels during part one of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" reunion, which aired on Bravo on December 13, 2020.

Bravo

Former "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Monique Samuels accused Cohen of holding her "to a different standard" in 2021 after that franchise's reunion aired.

"I believe that his responsibility should be to get down to the bottom of whatever questions may have been unanswered during the season," she told Insider about Cohen in January 2021.

"It's his responsibility to treat everyone equally. If you're going to hold one person accountable, everyone knows needs to be held accountable as well," Samuels continued.

The third and final part of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 12 reunion airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

