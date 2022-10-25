ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Teens Killed in Rollover Crash Linked to TikTok Challenge, Buffalo Cops Say

By AJ McDougall
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Four teenagers were killed and two hospitalized early Monday after a high-speed car crash that New York authorities have linked to a TikTok challenge, Buffalo police said. The six youths crashed the Kia Sportage—reported stolen the previous night—into an expressway wall around 6:40 a.m., according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia. The five passengers were all ejected from the vehicle; the four killed were identified as Marcus Webster, 19, Swazine Swindle, 17, Kevin Payne, 16, and Ahjanae Harper, 14. The fifth passenger, a 14-year-old girl, was hospitalized in intensive care, but is expected to survive, according to Spectrum News 1 . The driver, an unidentified 16-year-old boy, was treated at the hospital and released. He has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property. At a Monday press conference, Gramaglia said the teens had been participating in the so-called “Kia challenge,” a TikTok craze that encourages viewers to hot-wire Kia and Hyundai cars with a screwdriver and a USB cord. “It’s a horrific morning,” Gramaglia added. “This is a terrible, terrible outcome for such young kids that had their entire lives in front of them.”

Maureen Maj
2d ago

Actions have consequences. Those kids chose to get into that car. Unfortunately their choices cost them 4 lives

Related
Complex

Police Suspect TikTok Challenge Contributed to Car Crash Killing 4 Teens

Four teenagers were killed in a car crash in Buffalo Monday morning that has been linked to an alarming “Kia Challenge” on TikTok. The Associated Press reports there were six passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. The victims were between the ages of 14 and 17. As for the other two, one was the 16-year-old driver, who has since been treated and released. The other was hospitalized and placed in intensive care.
BUFFALO, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Four teens killed in crash at 33 and 198 identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four teenagers have been pronounced dead and two more were injured as the result of a crash where the westbound Route 33 lanes meet Route 198, Buffalo police said. Officers responded to this area, where a vehicle rolled over, at approximately 6:40 a.m. The age...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Family of route 33 crash victim Ahjanae Harper wants justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The family of the youngest victim in Monday morning’s deadly accident on the 33 at the 198 is speaking out and seeking justice against the driver who stole a car and crashed it, killing four teenagers. “I got a phone call my daughter’s dead, so how...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Man sentenced for Pearl St. shooting

A Buffalo man will spend 9 years in prison for a May shooting that wounded two people 24-year-old Kyle M. Mickens fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving vehicle on the 400 block of Pearl Street in the City of Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Sentenced To Prison For Deadly Stabbing On Kilhoffer Street

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison for fatally stabbing a man. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 32-year-old was sentenced yesterday, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Reginald M. Branch, Jr. received a sentence of 16 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervision after he is released. Branch, a second violent felony offender, stabbed a 50-year-old man to death on December 1, 2020, at approximately 11:30 pm. The victim, Damon O. Jones, was stabbed multiple times in the chest. He died at the scene. The deadly incident happened inside the victim’s apartment on Kilhoffer Street in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Six people face charges after simultaneous drug raids in Jamestown

A narcotics investigation by multiple police agencies led to a total of six arrests stemming from two drug raids that were conducted simultaneously early Tuesday morning in the city of Jamestown. Around 6:25 am, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's narcotics investigators executed search warrants at 57 Colfax Street lower apartment and 34 Sampson Street, Apartment 2. The Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team made entry into both residences. One person was located inside the Sampson Street apartment, and five others were located at the Colfax Street location. A search of the residences revealed a quantity of fentanyl, tapentadol pills, scales, and packaging materials. Aaron Albaugh, Gregory Messere, Charles Riddell and 45-year-old Joseph Thayer were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree and transported to the Jamestown City Jail. Jason Parker is facing the same charges, along with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. All five were being held pending arraignment by a City Court Judge. Alvin Jusino was found to have an active arrest warrant. He was turned over to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office for centralized arraignment. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force was assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators, Jamestown Police SWAT Team, Jamestown Police Patrol Division, Jamestown Police K-9, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department K-9, and Jamestown Fire Department.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

“It was a freak accident of kids just trying to live their lives, but they chose the wrong fun”: 198 crash victim’s family speaks out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amanda Maxwell, the mother 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper, on Monday morning received a call that no parent ever wants to receive. “It was a freak accident of kids just trying to live their lives, but they chose the wrong fun.” Maxwell received the call during her prenatal appointment that her 14-year-old daughter, […]
BUFFALO, NY
