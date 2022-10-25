Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Disney reportedly advised Lucasfilm to stop announcing new Star Wars projects and collaborators
Disney reportedly doesn't want new Star War projects announced
ComicBook
Deadpool 3: When Ryan Reynolds Met With Kevin Feige Revealed
It may surprise some fans to learn when Ryan Reynolds met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to discuss Deadpool 3. The first two Deadpool movies were released by Fox when the studio had the film rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. Disney would eventually acquire 20th Century Fox, meaning Marvel now had creative control of all X-Men and Fantastic Four characters, including Deadpool. News regarding Deadpool 3 has slowly come out over the years, but September brought the first official confirmation that the film would bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Marvel projects are years in the making, and that's how long it's been since Reynolds and Feige got together to bring the Merc With a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TechRadar
Marvel's Fantastic Four might have found its Doctor Doom – and he'd be perfect
Marvel has reportedly met with Adam Driver to discuss his potential casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to noted industry insider Jeff Sneider, the Star Wars actor reportedly held discussions with Marvel about joining the ranks of its forthcoming Fantastic Four movie. Per Sneider's contact...
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Gamespot
New Star Wars Movie May Be Set After Rise Of The Skywalker, Feature Familiar Characters
New details have come to light about the Star Wars movie from Lost's Damon Lindelof and Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The film has yet to be officially announced, but The Hollywood Reporter shed some light on the project, including who is writing it and what the story could be. Sources...
epicstream.com
Disney Reportedly Unhappy with Kathleen Kennedy's Handling of Star Wars Announcements
It's no secret that a lot of fans have had a love-and-hate relationship with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy through the years. To many, Kennedy is the one responsible for nearly destroying the Star Wars franchise with the sequel trilogy becoming a colossal failure. While it's safe to say that the franchise has already recovered from the damage the sequels have caused, thanks to Lucasfilm's Disney+ expansion, the current state of Star Wars films is quite pitiful.
411mania.com
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Rumor Claims Silver Surfer Will Be Special Presentation
A new Marvel Studios rumor claims that Silver Surfer will be a Special Presentation. Cosmic Circus reports that the company is developing the solo project in the same vein as Werewolf by Night. It would be interesting to see what Marvel has planned for the cosmic side of things in the next two phases. Just like the spooky side of the MCU has taken big steps forward with the first Special Presentation and Moon Knight, there are some gaps to fill for fans who have been dreaming of seeing Nova and the Kree/Skrull War happen at some point. It sounds like there will be some Galactus sprinkled in there for good measure as well. However, the studio itself has not announced, nor confirmed anything.
The Verge
James Gunn is DC Studios’ new co-CEO
After months of searching for a new leader to head up its answer to Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery has chosen director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran to lead its recently formed DC Studios division. Though it at one point seemed as though Warner Bros. Discovery was eyeing Dan...
ComicBook
John Stewart New Lead of Redeveloped Green Lantern HBO Max Series
The Green Lantern series for HBO Max is reportedly turning to John Stewart to be its featured lantern bearer. The long-gestating project from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being retooled, with writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith leaving Green Lantern, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Grahame-Smith had already completed eight scripts for the DC streaming series, but reportedly chose to step down after all of the regime changes at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Green Lantern was originally going to feature Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but with the behind-the-scene changes comes word that John Stewart will be front and center.
thedigitalfix.com
Kevin Feige can’t wait to see what James Gunn does for the DCEU
It’s been a strange journey in the superhero movie world for James Gunn over the years. After making his mark by bringing to life the Guardians of the Galaxy in two Marvel movies, Gunn now finds himself running the DC movie division, but his former boss Kevin Feige is holding no grudges.
James Gunn is now in charge of the DC Extended Universe
Four years after Disney (temporarily) cut ties with James Gunn, it is safe to say the filmmaker has made a total recovery. On Tuesday, hours after sharing the trailer for Marvel’s upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Gunn confirmed The Hollywood Reporter’s write-up claiming that he will serve as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios — Warner Bros. Discovery’s new division to replace DC Films, alongside producer Peter Safran.
ComicBook
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Speaks Out on the X-Men's Upcoming MCU Debut
Sooner or later, the X-Men will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the closing moments of Ms. Marvel, viewers were treated to the retcon and retcons when Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) was turned from an Inhuman into a mutant. A few months later and it was revealed that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) would star together in the yet-to-be-named Deadpool 3. While at the red carpet premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Wednesday day, Kevin Feige touched on questions about the proper X-Men team as well.
Marvel boss Kevin Feige throws support behind James Gunn’s move to DC
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is throwing his support behind James Gunn's move to DC. On Tuesday, it was announced that Warner Bros. Discovery had picked Gunn and producer Peter Safran to be co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, making them the heads of the new division, which will replace DC Films.
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
Kevin Feige Says ‘We’re Getting Close’ to the X-Men in the MCU
It’s been well over a year since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, and with it, the rights to make movies based on the X-Men. But so far, Marvel has not announced, much less made, a new Marvel X-Men film. But they’ve given indications they’re getting ready to. Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel revealed that the title character was a mutant. (They even played a little of the classic X-Men theme music in the key scene.) And Marvel has also confirmed that they are producing a third Deadpool movie, which will feature both Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
When Every Upcoming Superhero Movie Will Hit Theaters
Superhero movies have grown from a niche subgenre of action movies into a cornerstone of modern Hollywood. Since Marvel began “Phase One” of its “Cinematic Universe” in 2008, it has released 29 movies with at least 11 more slated for release in the next four years alone. They have also grown to dominate at the […]
'Black Adam' wants to be a Marvel movie, but can't leave the Snyder era behind — and it highlights the mess that DC Studios' new bosses will have to sort out
"Black Adam" tries to balance Marvel-like humor with a Zack Snyder-esque tone. It highlights the mess that new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran will have to sort out. But if the movie performs well, it being the blueprint for future DC movies is daunting. "Black Adam," the...
