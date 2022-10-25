Read full article on original website
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
FREE tablets via Luray weekend eventTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray 'Little Library' inspired by a love of booksTracy LeicherLuray, VA
hburgcitizen.com
Ande Banks becomes new city manager; Council expresses concerns over recent shootings
After spending five years as a deputy city manager and all of 2022 as an interim city manager, Ande Banks will shed the first word from those titles and become Harrisonburg’s new city manager. The city council announced Banks’ hiring at the beginning of Tuesday’s council meeting, after interviewing...
rewind1051.com
Community leader says New Town being neglected
The president of the Northeast Neighborhood Association thinks the Harrisonburg City Council is neglecting that New Town area of the city. Karen Thomas told the council at a recent meeting that city officials have dismissed the New Town area and there have been no improvements there in a long time.
WHSV
Shenandoah County Supervisors table controversial Oranda rezoning
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to table a controversial rezoning request for a large property just outside of Strasburg. Shockey Precast, a Winchester-based developer, is hoping to rezone more than 98 acres off of Oranda Road from agricultural to industrial...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville woman pushes for honorary sign for Vinegar Hill Boulevard
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mary Carey has been living in Charlottesville for more than 70 years. She applied for an honorary sign to recognize a part of the city once bustling with Black business. “Our children and our grandchildren need to know about Vinegar Hill,” she said. Almost two...
cbs19news
Local group writes to Albemarle Board of Supervisors on possible bias policing in ACPD
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- The People’s Coalition sent a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors concerning the state report regarding racially disproportionate vehicle stops. The people's coalition is a local organization that is, "in opposition to our unjust and racist criminal-legal system." They specifically targeted Albemarle...
Augusta Free Press
Eight Valley community organizations receive SVEC grant funding
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative selected eight community organizations for its latest group of grant recipients. Selected by SVEC’s Operation Round Up Committee, a charitable program with a pool of money that grows as members voluntarily “round up” their electric bills to the nearest dollar each month, the amount of grants totals $13,000.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County midterm early voting update
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Early voting is underway, and Albemarle County’s voter registrar says that so far, over 5,000 voters have come in person, and around 7,000 ballots have been sent out. Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s general registrar and director, says that this year’s voter turnout has been...
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: City updates policy, and more
City employee Allen Groat, pictured here in a black hoodie and baseball cap behind the person wearing a U.S.A. shirt, participated in the January 6, 2020, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Department of Justice video. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been...
WHSV
Waynesboro business owner facing embezzlement charges
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Farmhaus Coffee Company in Waynesboro is facing several charges for not paying taxes. Aaron Mallory allegedly did not file meal tax returns with the Commissioner of Revenue between March and August of 2022, with each amount due being over $1,000, according to court documents.
WHSV
Staunton Police to increase school safety with additional resource officer
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Right now, there is just one School Resource Officer (SRO) who covers all five schools in Staunton. Police say the number of SROs are based off both available staffing and funding. While there has only been one officer in that position for years police say safety...
Augusta Free Press
Mary Baldwin University program to eliminate tuition costs for low-income Virginia students
Mary Baldwin University has launched a new program that eliminates 100 percent of tuition costs for incoming students from Virginia whose families earn less than $60,000 per year. The program, Access MBU, mirrors the university’s historic mission to boost accessibility, inclusion and social mobility for underserved populations. Access MBU...
Augusta Free Press
Prescription Drug Take Back Day planned in Albemarle County, Waynesboro
Do you have any unwanted prescription or over-the-counter medications in the house and you’re not sure what to do with them? Prescription Drug Take Back Day is being offered on Saturday at locations throughout the region. Albemarle County. In Albemarle County, collection locations include:. Wegmans (100 Wegmans Way, Charlottesville,...
Virginia to protect 252 acres of historic battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham
Hundreds of acres of Civil War battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham counties will now be preserved for public use and education, the Department of Historic Resources announced on Monday.
Augusta Free Press
Trick-or-treat event returns to Downtown Waynesboro Friday
Trick or treating in Downtown Waynesboro is back after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. As a result, streets in downtown will be closed Friday afternoon for the event. The following streets will be closed from 2:30-6 p.m. according to an alert sent by the city:. The trick or treating...
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
1061thecorner.com
Flag left at UVA’s Homer statue used by “sovereign citizen” extremists
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – UVA Police referred to the flag found among items recently left at the university’s Homer statue as a “civil peace flag.”. It sports a white field with 50 blue stars and 13 vertical red and white stripes. It originally –albeit unofficially– stood for peacetime in the United States but that has changed, according Southern Poverty Law Center research analyst Rachel Goldwasser.
Augusta Free Press
Fishersville family donates holiday tree to the City of Charlottesville
The City of Charlottesville has secured a tree for the Downtown Mall thanks to a family in Fishersville. According to a news alert sent out by the city, urban forrester Steve Gaines and the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department are to thank for the donation. The city is now asking...
WHSV
Dolly’s Imagination Library celebrates milestone in Harrisonburg & Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than 10,000 free books have gone out to children under five-years-old in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. That is made possible thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. DPIL is a monthly book-gifting program that mails free, personalized, age-appropriate books to all children under the age of five, regardless of family income.
Augusta Free Press
Gallery is ‘a place for community to connect’ with art, culture of Nelson County
The Rockfish Gallery and Gift Shop will host its grand opening on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. The shop is owned and operated by the Rockfish Valley Community Center, a nonprofit organization serving Nelson County. “Art and culture are part of the mission of RVCC” said Stu Mills, executive director of...
wvtf.org
Citizens use security video and social media to search for hit-and-run driver
One week ago, at around 3 p.m. 37-year-old Kenyon Barnes was riding his electric bike on High Street in Charlottesville, when a man in a silver Subaru Impreza Sport drove past. “The guy was running down the road, and he decides to rev his engine to run up to a...
