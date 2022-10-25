ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

rewind1051.com

Community leader says New Town being neglected

The president of the Northeast Neighborhood Association thinks the Harrisonburg City Council is neglecting that New Town area of the city. Karen Thomas told the council at a recent meeting that city officials have dismissed the New Town area and there have been no improvements there in a long time.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County Supervisors table controversial Oranda rezoning

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to table a controversial rezoning request for a large property just outside of Strasburg. Shockey Precast, a Winchester-based developer, is hoping to rezone more than 98 acres off of Oranda Road from agricultural to industrial...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Eight Valley community organizations receive SVEC grant funding

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative selected eight community organizations for its latest group of grant recipients. Selected by SVEC’s Operation Round Up Committee, a charitable program with a pool of money that grows as members voluntarily “round up” their electric bills to the nearest dollar each month, the amount of grants totals $13,000.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle County midterm early voting update

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Early voting is underway, and Albemarle County’s voter registrar says that so far, over 5,000 voters have come in person, and around 7,000 ballots have been sent out. Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s general registrar and director, says that this year’s voter turnout has been...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
C-Ville Weekly

In brief: City updates policy, and more

City employee Allen Groat, pictured here in a black hoodie and baseball cap behind the person wearing a U.S.A. shirt, participated in the January 6, 2020, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Department of Justice video. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro business owner facing embezzlement charges

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Farmhaus Coffee Company in Waynesboro is facing several charges for not paying taxes. Aaron Mallory allegedly did not file meal tax returns with the Commissioner of Revenue between March and August of 2022, with each amount due being over $1,000, according to court documents.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Prescription Drug Take Back Day planned in Albemarle County, Waynesboro

Do you have any unwanted prescription or over-the-counter medications in the house and you’re not sure what to do with them? Prescription Drug Take Back Day is being offered on Saturday at locations throughout the region. Albemarle County. In Albemarle County, collection locations include:. Wegmans (100 Wegmans Way, Charlottesville,...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Trick-or-treat event returns to Downtown Waynesboro Friday

Trick or treating in Downtown Waynesboro is back after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. As a result, streets in downtown will be closed Friday afternoon for the event. The following streets will be closed from 2:30-6 p.m. according to an alert sent by the city:. The trick or treating...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
VIRGINIA STATE
1061thecorner.com

Flag left at UVA’s Homer statue used by “sovereign citizen” extremists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – UVA Police referred to the flag found among items recently left at the university’s Homer statue as a “civil peace flag.”. It sports a white field with 50 blue stars and 13 vertical red and white stripes. It originally –albeit unofficially– stood for peacetime in the United States but that has changed, according Southern Poverty Law Center research analyst Rachel Goldwasser.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Dolly’s Imagination Library celebrates milestone in Harrisonburg & Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than 10,000 free books have gone out to children under five-years-old in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. That is made possible thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. DPIL is a monthly book-gifting program that mails free, personalized, age-appropriate books to all children under the age of five, regardless of family income.
HARRISONBURG, VA

