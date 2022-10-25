Read full article on original website
Related
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Texas
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
This Texas Eatery Ranked Among The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In The US
You can find some of the country's best fried chicken right here in Texas.
Thrillist
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
Three California Restaurants Rank Among 'Best Breakfast Restaurants' In U.S
You can find them all in this city.
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. The increased jackpot will remain the fifth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
Most Expensive Restaurants in America
How much should dinner cost? Obviously, that depends on the dinner, and on you. What kind of food do you like? How much disposable income do you have? Are we talking about a special occasion – a birthday or anniversary, say – or just fuel to get you through the evening? Is a beautiful dining […]
iheart.com
Here's The Coziest Restaurant In Florida
When it comes to dining out, it's not just about food. The right vibes, experience, and amenities can become a chill experience for patrons. That could be enjoying a nice cup of coffee in a cute cafe, having brunch on a patio, or eating dinner with a stunning view of the ocean or mountains.
The Unique Pizza Style That Hails From Connecticut
Outside of its birthplace of Naples, Italy, pizza is celebrated as a regional delicacy (per History). Whether round or rectangular; cooked in a wood-fired or gas oven; grilled over coals, or prepared on the stove, Americans love pizza. In 2021, the U.S. housed over 75,000 pizzerias across the nation, baking up $45.49 billion in sales between chains and independent restaurants. Not surprisingly, delivery sales are at an all-time high, responsible for almost $20 billion. Domino's pizza is the country's largest chain, with sales exceeding $8 billion in 2021. Pizza Hut and Little Caesars fall a distant second and third, respectively (per Statista).
Comments / 0