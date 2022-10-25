ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

No injuries after fire at Blues Alley Club

By Makea Luzader
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire erupted at the legendary Blues Alley club on Wisconsin Avenue in D.C. on Tuesday evening.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded around 6:45 p.m. for a fire in the attic / roof area of the building.

DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said that as of 7 p.m., no injuries had been reported. First responders gave an update shortly after 7:30 p.m. confirming this and saying that the fire had been extinguished.

Firefighters were still working to determine what started the fire late Tuesday night.

Blues Alley was founded in 1965 and is the nation’s oldest continuing jazz club.

