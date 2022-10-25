ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver Native Nick Richey’s New Film Was Inspired by a Formative Phone-Sex Hotline Call

When film director and Vancouver, Wash., native Nick Richey returned to Portland this month to screen 1-800-Hot-Nite, the husk that is Lloyd Center made an impression on him. “It’s almost like you’re inside someone else’s memory of what a mall is, and they haven’t finished placing the stores,” says Richey, who was showing his sophomore feature at the Portland Film Festival. “All they can remember is Hot Topic, the ice skating rink, Orange Julius.”
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Haunted underground tunnel tours in Portland's Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's infamous underground tunnel system has intrigued people for over a century, and you can explore a portion of it thanks to Old Town Pizza & Brewing. There are stories of kidnapped sailors, trapdoors, and nefarious activities going on beneath the City of Portland - but...
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

What Are We Wearing to Restaurants Now, Portland?

Welcome to Best Dressed, an Eater series where restaurant diners show and tell what they’re wearing out to dinner, from the small details to the splashy pieces — and how they approached getting dressed for each spot’s specific scene. After two years of inside time, how do we dress to go out these days?
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: The Eagles will be landing in Portland on tour

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.MONDAY, OCT. 24 The Eagles — Tickets for the Feb. 19, 2023 concert by the legendary group The Eagles at Moda Center go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. For more: www.rosequarter.com. The current lineup includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Vince Gill. The country star Gill started touring with the band in 2017, shortly after the death of Glenn Frey. New show — Portland's Michael Allen Harrison, who puts on the Ten Grands and Christmas at The...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Willamette Week’s 2022 Skidmore Prize Winners

Every year Willamette Week awards the Skidmore Prize to four young Portlanders who work every day to make Portland a better place and to preserve the community-oriented nature of the city we all know and love. This year we were so impressed that there’s five winners! If you’ve ever wondered who’s really making a difference in our community, read on.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A Cold Building in a Hot Neighborhood Will Soon Have New Life

Address: 2436 SE 12th Ave. Square footage: 13,568 (lot); 3,399 (warehouse) Owner: Carter Machine & Tool Inc. Why it’s empty: The longtime owner died. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more attractively located ghost building than the graffiti-festooned warehouse on a triangular-shaped lot at the intersection of Southeast 12th Avenue and Division Street, on the southwest end of Ladd’s Addition in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s

A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland hospitals seeing influx of RSV cases among infants and toddlers

Adidas ended its lucrative partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. A Portland man whose parents lived through the storm is speaking out. His parents are okay, but have been apart since it hit. Portland filmmaker creates Bigfoot horror movie. Updated: 11...
