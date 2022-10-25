Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
WWEEK
All Classical Announces Live Broadcast Featuring Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion
All Classical Portland has announced a live broadcast will take place at the Patricia Reser Center at 7:30 pm on Friday, Nov. 11. Co-presented by Third Angle New Music and the Reser, the concert will feature Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw and the quartet Sō Percussion. “All Classical Portland...
Art Alexakis reflects on Everclear’s 30th anniversary, getting ‘flipped off by little old ladies’ in Portland
Art Alexakis went from being flipped off on the highways of Portland for having California license plates to becoming the frontman of one of the city’s most notable rock bands. After moving from Los Angeles to Portland and disbanding his previous project, Colorfinger, he searched for musicians to form...
WWEEK
Vancouver Native Nick Richey’s New Film Was Inspired by a Formative Phone-Sex Hotline Call
When film director and Vancouver, Wash., native Nick Richey returned to Portland this month to screen 1-800-Hot-Nite, the husk that is Lloyd Center made an impression on him. “It’s almost like you’re inside someone else’s memory of what a mall is, and they haven’t finished placing the stores,” says Richey, who was showing his sophomore feature at the Portland Film Festival. “All they can remember is Hot Topic, the ice skating rink, Orange Julius.”
WWEEK
Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill: The Musical” Opens in Portland Next Month
Broadway in Portland has announced the Portland premiere of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical, which will be performed at the Keller Auditorium Nov. 15-20. Tickets to the award-winning show, inspired by the iconic rock album of the same name, are available now at BroadwayinPortland.com. Directed by Diane...
Actress JLAW In Video Supporting Portland Charter Reform Measure
It's Not Clear What Jennifer's Portland Ties Are
KATU.com
Haunted underground tunnel tours in Portland's Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's infamous underground tunnel system has intrigued people for over a century, and you can explore a portion of it thanks to Old Town Pizza & Brewing. There are stories of kidnapped sailors, trapdoors, and nefarious activities going on beneath the City of Portland - but...
WWEEK
Get Your Reps In: David Lynch’s “Eraserhead” Is Coming to the Clinton Street Theater
David Lynch’s experimental fever nightmare loosely follows a depressed man (Jack Nance) living in a desolate industrial apartment, but is mostly a surreal allegory for fears of fatherhood, manifested in the form of a chronically crying baby-creature-thing. It’s actually kinda cute. Before all the pus, of course. Clinton, Oct. 27.
Eater
What Are We Wearing to Restaurants Now, Portland?
Welcome to Best Dressed, an Eater series where restaurant diners show and tell what they’re wearing out to dinner, from the small details to the splashy pieces — and how they approached getting dressed for each spot’s specific scene. After two years of inside time, how do we dress to go out these days?
Daily Life: The Eagles will be landing in Portland on tour
Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.MONDAY, OCT. 24 The Eagles — Tickets for the Feb. 19, 2023 concert by the legendary group The Eagles at Moda Center go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28. For more: www.rosequarter.com. The current lineup includes Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Vince Gill. The country star Gill started touring with the band in 2017, shortly after the death of Glenn Frey. New show — Portland's Michael Allen Harrison, who puts on the Ten Grands and Christmas at The...
Love Doughnuts? Check-Out the Top 10 Shops in Portland, Oregon
If you're searching for a sweet road trip, what's better than taking a doughnut tour? Portland, OR is nationally known for Voodoo Doughnuts but while researching shops I discovered an interesting fact. Most of the shops are congregated in the same area. Could it be there's a doughnut turf war going on?
WWEEK
The Portland Spirit Is Bringing Back Its Popular Holiday Cinnamon Bear Cruises for the First Time Since 2019
One year after kids began cautiously crawling back into Santa’s lap—following a holiday season of socially distanced wish list sharing—another local holiday icon is set to return: the Cinnamon Bear. The Portland Spirit has announced it is resuming its popular breakfast cruises with the cuddly mascot of...
WWEEK
Amaized and Confused, Portlanders Make a Fall Pilgrimage to Sauvie Island
Based on the long line of cars streaming onto Sauvie Island last weekend, it looked like pretty much everyone in Portland was headed to one of the area’s many farms for fall traditions, including the always-popular corn maze at The Pumpkin Patch. Now in its 24th year, the network...
pdxpipeline.com
Win Tickets ($110): Oregon Zoo Presents 2022 BrewLights | Adults Only, Featuring 45 Northwest Breweries & Cideries
Join us on November 18 or 19 at the Oregon Zoo for our fourth annual BrewLights, a ZooLights brew festival experience just for the 21-and-over crowd with more than 45 Northwest breweries and cideries to sample from. BrewLights tickets include a souvenir cup and 10 beverage tastings (3-oz beer/cider) throughout...
Boiled, baked & perfectly shaped: Try these Portland bagels
Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels, Kenny and Zuke's Delicatessen and Spielman Bagels are just a few bagel shops around the city.
This Portland dentist will pay kids to give up their Halloween candy
A downtown Portland dentist is offering cash for candy. She hopes this incentive will help keep cavities out of kids’ mouths.
WWEEK
Willamette Week’s 2022 Skidmore Prize Winners
Every year Willamette Week awards the Skidmore Prize to four young Portlanders who work every day to make Portland a better place and to preserve the community-oriented nature of the city we all know and love. This year we were so impressed that there’s five winners! If you’ve ever wondered who’s really making a difference in our community, read on.
‘Every view amazing’: Ritz-Carlton Portland a game changer
Rising 35 stories above the Portland skyline at Southwest 9th and Washington, the Ritz-Carlton hotel is just a few months away from opening. And it could be a game-changer as downtown Portland tries to make a comeback.
WWEEK
A Cold Building in a Hot Neighborhood Will Soon Have New Life
Address: 2436 SE 12th Ave. Square footage: 13,568 (lot); 3,399 (warehouse) Owner: Carter Machine & Tool Inc. Why it’s empty: The longtime owner died. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more attractively located ghost building than the graffiti-festooned warehouse on a triangular-shaped lot at the intersection of Southeast 12th Avenue and Division Street, on the southwest end of Ladd’s Addition in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood.
opb.org
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
kptv.com
Portland hospitals seeing influx of RSV cases among infants and toddlers
Adidas ended its lucrative partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. A Portland man whose parents lived through the storm is speaking out. His parents are okay, but have been apart since it hit. Portland filmmaker creates Bigfoot horror movie. Updated: 11...
