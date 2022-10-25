ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vineyardgazette.com

Golf Team Places Second in State Championship Tournament

Richie Combra shot even par at the division three state finals Tuesday afternoon in South Hadley as the Vineyard high school golf team finished in second place during a foggy and unseasonably warm afternoon on the links. Combra’s 72 at the Ledges Golf Club was the second-best score of any...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Thunderbirds head into three-game weekend with Providence Bruins, Bridgeport Islanders

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (2-3-0-0) return to the MassMutual Center on Friday and Saturday for a pair of matchups against the Bridgeport Islanders (4-1-0-0) and Providence Bruins (3-1-1-0) respectively, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop each night. The three-game weekend concludes with a visit to Providence on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Surprise Squad honors special Springfield math teacher

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Western Mass Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back, recognizing those who go above and beyond to serve their community. In this month’s edition of Surprise Squad: Cool Schools, we are celebrating an educator who is also the “team mom” of the Springfield Central High School Golden Eagles football team.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Car rollover closes down portion of Route 141 in Easthampton, police say

Morning commuters are warned to avoid Holyoke Street in Easthampton after an apparent rollover car crash Thursday morning, according to a police statement. A portion of the road could be closed for up to eight hours Thursday, according to Easthampton police Sergeant Chad Alexander. The incident involved a Honda Pilot that clipped a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to spin out and roll over on its side, Alexander said.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WNYT

3 people killed, 5 injured in Berkshire County crash

Three people are dead and five more are in the hospital after a crash in Berkshire County. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report the crash happened Tuesday on Route 7 in Sheffield. The accident involved a minivan and a pickup truck. Three passengers in the minivan...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wilbraham-ma.gov

Old Pond Rd and Boston Rd Intersection to be Closed PERMANENTLY

The area commonly known as Old Pond Rd where Nokomis Rd intersects with Boston Rd will be permanently closed effective immediately. The intersection is blocked with temporary equipment and MassDOT will be installing a guardrail as part of the road work project that is already underway. Any questions or concerns...
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow

Holyoke city councilor pushing for more regulations after Trulieve employee death. In January, a Trulieve employee in Holyoke died after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls. Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Gray House in Springfield is collecting...
LONGMEADOW, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield’s Village Pizza Under New Ownership

(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield’s Village Pizza owner, Chris Balis, announced Monday that his family will be selling the famed restaurant after almost 50 years. His father bought the restaurant in 1974 from the first owner, Teddy, who opened Village Pizza in 1961. The Balis siblings took over when their parents...
GREENFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy