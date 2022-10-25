Read full article on original website
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Western Mass. Boys Soccer Tournament Scoreboard for Oct. 26: Quinn Donahue scores late-winner for No. 4 Agawam & more
vineyardgazette.com
Golf Team Places Second in State Championship Tournament
Richie Combra shot even par at the division three state finals Tuesday afternoon in South Hadley as the Vineyard high school golf team finished in second place during a foggy and unseasonably warm afternoon on the links. Combra’s 72 at the Ledges Golf Club was the second-best score of any...
The Westfield News Tournament Scoreboard: No. 1 Southwick girls soccer shuts out No. 8 Westfield Tech, 3-0, & more
10-26-22 Southwick girls soccer vs. Westfield Technical Academy Playoff CLASS C GIRLS SOCCER QUARTERFINALS. No. 1 Southwick Regional 3, No. 8 Westfield Technical Academy 0.
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Longmeadow climbs list heading into final week of regular season
This is the eighth installment of MassLive's Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
All American Gymnastic & Dance Academy wins in national dance competition
Most of the All American Gymnastic & Dance Academy dancers who won the National Finals Dance Battle at Work It Dance Challenge in July were new to competitive dance, so the fact that they won “is truly amazing,” said the dance studio owner and director at the academy.
Thunderbirds head into three-game weekend with Providence Bruins, Bridgeport Islanders
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (2-3-0-0) return to the MassMutual Center on Friday and Saturday for a pair of matchups against the Bridgeport Islanders (4-1-0-0) and Providence Bruins (3-1-1-0) respectively, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop each night. The three-game weekend concludes with a visit to Providence on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Springfield Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club looks to draw more people to Connecticut River for recreation, sports
With the sun setting on another successful season, the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club is looking toward a bright horizon of growth and the opportunity. But it won’t be sailing into the sunset without a last splash. Before it packs up its rowing sculls and dragon boats to shift to...
westernmassnews.com
Surprise Squad honors special Springfield math teacher
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Western Mass Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back, recognizing those who go above and beyond to serve their community. In this month’s edition of Surprise Squad: Cool Schools, we are celebrating an educator who is also the “team mom” of the Springfield Central High School Golden Eagles football team.
Allsport Arena reopening under new ownership in Northampton
Allsport Arena is reopening under new ownership in Northampton.
Southwick Girl Scout earns Gold Award for bridging barriers
When Brienne N. Senez heard there can be a communications barrier between the deaf and hard-of-hearing community and the hearing community, she decided she wanted to do something to help break down that barrier and assist members of both communities to communicate with members of the other. So she focused...
Raising Cane’s chicken finger chain confirms plan to open in Enfield
Raising Cane’s, a nationally-loved chicken finger restaurant with the majority of its locations in southern states, has confirmed they will be opening their second New England location in Enfield, Conn., WTNH reported. It was announced on Oct. 20 that the chain had submitted plans to build the new location...
Three international college students from India killed and four others injured in Route 7 crash in Sheffield
SHEFFIELD — Three college students from India who were studying at Connecticut colleges died Tuesday night in a violent, two-vehicle collision on Route 7. Four other international students were also injured, according to the office of the Berkshire District Attorney. The crash occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on...
Valvoline proposes service garage at vacant Hess station on Route 20 in Westfield
WESTFIELD — Valvoline Instant Oil Change is currently before the city’s Conservation Commission and Planning Board as they seek to build on the site of the former Hess gasoline station at 310 E. Main St. (Route 20), Westfield. Ryan Nelson of R. Levesque Associates told the Conservation Commission...
Former Bentley Billiards historic building in downtown Westfield awarded restoration funds
The iconic Lambson Furniture building, more recently known as the former Bentley Billiards in downtown Westfield, was awarded funds for the renovation project.
amherstbulletin.com
North Amherst cohousing community ditches Pioneer Valley name, which they say disrespects Indigenous people
AMHERST — A cohousing community in North Amherst is changing its name, shedding the use of a term that many who live there contend emphasizes European settlers at the expense of the Indigenous people who earlier made their homes in the region. At a meeting Tuesday at the Pulpit...
Car rollover closes down portion of Route 141 in Easthampton, police say
Morning commuters are warned to avoid Holyoke Street in Easthampton after an apparent rollover car crash Thursday morning, according to a police statement. A portion of the road could be closed for up to eight hours Thursday, according to Easthampton police Sergeant Chad Alexander. The incident involved a Honda Pilot that clipped a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to spin out and roll over on its side, Alexander said.
WNYT
3 people killed, 5 injured in Berkshire County crash
Three people are dead and five more are in the hospital after a crash in Berkshire County. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report the crash happened Tuesday on Route 7 in Sheffield. The accident involved a minivan and a pickup truck. Three passengers in the minivan...
wilbraham-ma.gov
Old Pond Rd and Boston Rd Intersection to be Closed PERMANENTLY
The area commonly known as Old Pond Rd where Nokomis Rd intersects with Boston Rd will be permanently closed effective immediately. The intersection is blocked with temporary equipment and MassDOT will be installing a guardrail as part of the road work project that is already underway. Any questions or concerns...
westernmassnews.com
Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow
Holyoke city councilor pushing for more regulations after Trulieve employee death. In January, a Trulieve employee in Holyoke died after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls. Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Gray House in Springfield is collecting...
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield’s Village Pizza Under New Ownership
(Greenfield, MA) Greenfield’s Village Pizza owner, Chris Balis, announced Monday that his family will be selling the famed restaurant after almost 50 years. His father bought the restaurant in 1974 from the first owner, Teddy, who opened Village Pizza in 1961. The Balis siblings took over when their parents...
