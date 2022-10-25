Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Conservatives blast Biden for claiming Republicans 'will crash the economy' if they win midterms
Conservatives blasted President Biden for claiming Republicans will "crash the economy" if they win the midterms and Democrats don't "yield to their demands."
Fury after Democrats publish and withdraw letter urging Biden to negotiate with Russia – as it happened
Letter was drafted months ago and ‘released by staff without vetting’, says Pramila Jayapal
Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party
Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
Click2Houston.com
On ‘The View,’ Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.
Bernie Sanders: 'Republicans blame Biden for inflation ... really?'
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) joins CNN's Jake Tapper to discuss inflation and the 2022 midterm elections.
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Steve Bannon Pushes Plan to Impeach Biden as Trump Ally Faces Prison
Steve Bannon appears to be launching one more crusade before heading to prison on contempt of Congress charges. Hours before the conservative provocateur and former adviser to former President Donald Trump was handed a four-month prison sentence by federal judge Carl Nichols on Friday morning, Bannon took to social media platform Gettr, where he endorsed comments by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pledging not to pursue a solely politically-motivated impeachment of President Joe Biden or other administration officials.
Hunter, James Biden on the witness list if Republicans take control of the Senate
The Senate Judiciary Committee, with a GOP gavel, intends to seek testimony from Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their business associates as part of its oversight duties.
'People are furious': Jayapal withdraws letter on Ukraine policy amid Democratic anger
A House progressive leader abruptly withdrew a letter pushing the Biden administration to pursue diplomacy in Russia's war with Ukraine, an about-face following furious internal backlash from Democrats who felt blindsided by the move just two weeks before the November midterms.
Biden's midterm closing message: Republican economic plans would 'create chaos'
President Joe Biden stepped up his effort to paint Republicans as a threat to Americans' pocketbooks in a speech from upstate New York on Thursday, a closing argument that focuses less on his own accomplishments and more on what the GOP might do if they take control of Congress.
Philip Wegmann Opinion: Republicans Would Love To See Biden Hit the Campaign Trail
President Biden will travel to Rehoboth, Delaware, this weekend – not Arizona or Ohio or Nevada or anywhere else where his party desperately battles on behalf of candidates critical to maintaining Democratic control of the U.S. Senate. Republicans couldn’t be happier to point out the obvious: A president whose...
POLITICO
Book: Biden balked at Trump's impeachers
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. In early 2021 there was a chance to help the Senate bar DONALD TRUMP from running for president in 2024, but President JOE BIDEN and his team didn’t want to go for it. In fact, they fought against it.
KSAT 12
Republican Mayra Flores rejected from all-Democratic Hispanic caucus
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores cried foul Wednesday after getting rejected from the most influential Hispanic group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Flores, R-Los Indios, tweeted Wednesday that she’d been denied membership in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, decrying the decision as evidence of “bias towards conservative Latinas that don’t fit their narrative or ideology.”
BBC
Democrats retract call for Biden change of course on Ukraine
A group of left-wing Democrats in the US Congress has withdrawn a letter that called for a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine. The Progressive Caucus said the message was being misconstrued as aligned with a growing reluctance in the Republican party to keep sending aid to Kyiv. Chairwoman...
Who will lead progressives after Bernie Sanders?
Here's a look at some progressives who may hope to lead the movement in a presidential race once Bernie Sanders steps aside.
Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden
According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
Biden gives ‘closing message’ for midterms in Democratic National Committee speech
President Biden on Monday shared what he dubbed his “closing argument” for Democrats ahead of the midterms, contrasting Democratic and Republican policies to frame next month’s election as a stark choice that would shape the country’s future for decades. “I’m here to deliver what I believe...
US News and World Report
Analysis-How Congress Might Look for Biden Post Midterms: the Good, Bad, and the Ugly
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The midterm elections in the United States on Nov. 8 will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control each house of Congress, and the results will have a profound impact on the next two years of President Joe Biden's White House tenure. Here's what could happen next for...
US News and World Report
Biden Is 'Worried' About Ukraine Aid if Republicans Win Congress
PITTSBURGH (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed concern on Thursday about the prospects for future U.S. assistance to Ukraine if Republicans win control of one or both houses of the U.S. Congress in Nov. 8 elections. "I am worried," Biden told reporters during a stop at a sandwich shop in...
