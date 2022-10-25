ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS News

Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party

Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
HAWAII STATE
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Newsweek

Steve Bannon Pushes Plan to Impeach Biden as Trump Ally Faces Prison

Steve Bannon appears to be launching one more crusade before heading to prison on contempt of Congress charges. Hours before the conservative provocateur and former adviser to former President Donald Trump was handed a four-month prison sentence by federal judge Carl Nichols on Friday morning, Bannon took to social media platform Gettr, where he endorsed comments by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pledging not to pursue a solely politically-motivated impeachment of President Joe Biden or other administration officials.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Book: Biden balked at Trump's impeachers

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. In early 2021 there was a chance to help the Senate bar DONALD TRUMP from running for president in 2024, but President JOE BIDEN and his team didn’t want to go for it. In fact, they fought against it.
KSAT 12

Republican Mayra Flores rejected from all-Democratic Hispanic caucus

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores cried foul Wednesday after getting rejected from the most influential Hispanic group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Flores, R-Los Indios, tweeted Wednesday that she’d been denied membership in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, decrying the decision as evidence of “bias towards conservative Latinas that don’t fit their narrative or ideology.”
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Democrats retract call for Biden change of course on Ukraine

A group of left-wing Democrats in the US Congress has withdrawn a letter that called for a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine. The Progressive Caucus said the message was being misconstrued as aligned with a growing reluctance in the Republican party to keep sending aid to Kyiv. Chairwoman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Dayana Sabatin

Republicans Looking To Impeach Joe Biden

According to The Atlantic, after numerous performative investigations, Republicans in the House are looking to impeach Joe Biden. While this might not be their present plan, it is heard that they're planning on working themselves up to it. The pressure from the MAGA base is starting to build.
US News and World Report

Biden Is 'Worried' About Ukraine Aid if Republicans Win Congress

PITTSBURGH (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed concern on Thursday about the prospects for future U.S. assistance to Ukraine if Republicans win control of one or both houses of the U.S. Congress in Nov. 8 elections. "I am worried," Biden told reporters during a stop at a sandwich shop in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW.

