37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Love horror? A decently large selection of classics and fresh scary movies await on Prime Video, from World War Z to The Silence of the Lambs. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin. These horror flicks are the very best Prime Video has to offer, all...
The Most Popular Horror Movies (And Where to Stream Them)
The only thing scarier than an immortal demon clown who feeds on your fears is trying to keep track of where your favorite horror movies are on streaming. It’s so hard! There’s just too many titles, and too many places to find streaming films these days. There are big streamers like Netflix and HBO Max, specialty sites like The Criterion Channel or Shudder (which, as an all-horror streaming service, is particularly valuable at this time of year), and even ad-supported hubs like Tubi or Pluto TV.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
ComicBook
New Horror Movie Causing Reports of Fans Passing Out and Vomiting in Theaters
The spooky season is upon us once again and as October continues to march forward to Halloween, there are more than a few horror movies that you can catch in theaters. One of which just so happens to be making viewers, as per a recent report, pass out and vomit in their seats as the sequel bringing back the horrific Art The Clown, Terrifier 2, is causing quite the stir during its theatrical run as the devilish slasher returns from the grave to once again torment his unsuspecting victims.
Stephen King Has Seen Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Horror Series, And His Reaction Will Get You Hyped
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities has arrived just in time for Halloween.
NME
Here are the best-reviewed horror films on Netflix UK
Horror films might be overlooked as potential award season candidates, but that doesn’t mean the genre is a stranger to rapturous critical appraisal. Between word-of-mouth hits (Terrifier 2) to blockbuster epics (The Quiet Place), the genre is arguably more varied than ever thanks to streaming services which place experimental shlock next to big-budget scares.
Digital Trends
5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween
If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
Business Insider
The 'Friday the 13th' series includes 12 horror movies — here's where to watch them all this Halloween season
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The "Friday the 13th" franchise has grown to include 12 movies since debuting in 1980. Films in the slasher series are currently spread between AMC Plus ($7/month) and HBO Max ($10/month). You can also rent or buy "Friday...
Netflix Launches Guillermo Del Toro Horror Show Just In Time For Halloween
Halloween is days away, and that means now is the perfect time to binge-watch some scary movies and shows!. If you’ve already watched all the classics and your favorites, don’t despair. Netflix is launching a brand new eight-episode horror anthology miniseries that is perfect for this time of year. Plus, you can start and finish it all before Halloween (or have a very scary Halloween night).
Digital Trends
The best cult classic horror movies
Cult classics can be quite strange, not only when you consider the typically off-the-beaten path narratives, characters, or settings they present, but also when you think about the fact that most of these little artistic masterpieces were either ignored or completely despised when they were first released. And in the world of horror cinema, there are hundreds of cult classic flicks to absorb, often because these unique films are made on such small budgets, receiving minimal promotion and only hanging out in theaters for a small window of time (or going straight to home video).
Halloween Ends Set Photo Shows Michael Myers Without His Mask
In 1978, John Carpenter’s Halloween kicked off the Golden Age of slasher films that would also give birth to franchises like Friday the 13th. Over 40 years later, the reign of Michael Myers has apparently concluded with Halloween Ends. The Shape has gone on many rampages over the years, with and without Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, but now that he’s hanging up his knife, the mask is going off too.
The cast of the original Halloween: Where are they now?
Since the movie was produced on a tiny budget, it utilized many young actors without much prior screen acting experience. Some of them went on to become household names, while others have moved on from acting altogether. Read on to see where the cast of Halloween is now, 40-odd years later.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans remain undecided on whether a cult favorite is underrated or overindulgent
In the wake of the release of Halloween Ends, several horror fans have been re-assessing Rob Zombie’s efforts. A few have recently said his work in the franchise deserves a second look and, now, debate online is turning to The Lords of Salem from 2012. A Redditor has floated...
ComicBook
Halloween Fans Petition to Redo Halloween Ends: "This Isn't Our Michael Myers"
Halloween may be over, but some frustrated fans are demanding a do-over. Halloween Ends is the third and final film in the David Gordon Green-directed reboot trilogy, following 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, both of which starred Jamie Lee Curtis for the final time as original "final girl" Laurie Strode. But the end of the Green trilogy — touted by studio Universal and Blumhouse as the "epic, terrifying conclusion" to "the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history" — focused more on new character Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), causing some viewers to accuse Halloween Ends of a bait and switch. (The film received a franchise-low CinemaScore and earned poor reception from critics and fans alike.)
Terrifier 2 Director Responds To Stephen King’s Praise Of The Gory Horror Flick
Few newly released or upcoming horror movies have had as much ink spilled in their name as special effects artist-turned-director Damien Leone's Terrifier 2. The splatter flick has been praised for its outstanding use of practical gore effects, masterful handle on anxiety-inducing tension and employment of dark humor. The movie is supposedly so intense it caused some fans to vomit in the theaters. Whether this is true of the slasher or a clever marketing tactic on the part of producers, one thing is for sure; people are taking notice of the brutal sequel. Even the horror master himself, Stephen King, has been singing its praises, and Leone has responded to that reaction.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
AdWeek
Shudder’s V/H/S/99 Is Most Watched Movie of the Weekend for AMC+
V/H/S/99 broke records to become the most-watched film debut on AMC Network’s streaming service Shudder. The fifth installment of the V/H/S horror franchise debuted to record numbers in its opening weekend. In its first four days of release, the found footage film had 28% more unique viewers than its predecessor, V/H/S/94, which premiered on Shudder in 2021. V/H/S/99 accounted for 22% of all on-demand streams on the service during the same time period and it was AMC+’s most streamed movie of the weekend.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror diehards recommend brilliant slasher films you’ve absolutely never seen
Slashers are arguably the most consistently successful horror films out there, with the likes of Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Halloween, and the various Friday the 13th movies and Nightmare on Elm Street films all prevalent in the public’s mind. There’s a whole swathe of slasher films that, while brilliant,...
