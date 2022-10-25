ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lion born at Seattle's Woodland Park zoo returns after six years

SEATTLE, Wash. — A lion born eight years ago at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo has returned to his birthplace after living in California for a few years. The lion named Tandie, which means "fire," just turned 8-years-old on Oct. 24. He was born at Woodland Park Zoo in 2014 to parents Adia and Xerxes.
Seattle pending home sales falling at higher rate than all but two major US cities

SEATTLE — Pending home sales fell 50% in Seattle from a year ago, marking the third-largest drop among major metros in the country, according to a new Redfin report. Seattle tallied a higher rate than all cities with at least 500 pending sales over the past year aside from Los Angeles (59%) and Las Vegas (56%). Miami also saw a decline of 50%, followed by Jacksonville (48%) and Pacific Northwest neighbor Portland (46%).
WSDOT gives tips for winter driving as Snoqualmie receives first snowfall

Tri-Cities Wash. — Winter weather is already on the horizon for drivers in Washington, with the season approaching, now is the perfect time to prepare yourself and your vehicle for potentially treacherous conditions. Summer Derrey, Communications for WSDOT says. "It's that time of year, we just got four inches...
Heavy, wet snow hits Snoqualmie Pass Wednesday

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — A pre-Halloween surge of snow in the Cascades has drivers talking about weather whiplash. Less than a week ago, the passes had sunshine and near record temperatures. “I wasn’t quite prepared to see snow,” said Donna Grassel, who was driving Wednesday morning. “It’s pretty. I...
'Lengthy closure,' lanes of SR 520 bridge reopen following hours-long closure

SEATTLE — Both directions of SR 520 were closed for a few hours between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Ave NE in Clyde Hill for a collision. Washington State Patrol is on the scene, as well as fire crews and medics. WSP reports a cement truck rolled over after it swerved to avoid a garbage can that was blown onto the bridge.
Thieves steal $7,000 pizza oven from Seattle community garden

SEATTLE — The Interbay P-Patch Community Garden is attempting to raise thousands of dollars after thieves stole a pricey new pizza oven from their community organization. The group hosts weekly community dinners and potlucks to bring residents together, and they donate thousands of pounds of locally-grown food to local food banks each year.
Amazon to open new satellite production facility in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Amazon has announced its plans to open a new satellite production facility in Kirkland as part of its Project Kuiper low Earth orbit satellite network. The company said the network will bring fast, affordable broadband to underserved communities around the world. The project Kuiper program is...
Donate to the KOMO Toy Drive 2022

SEATTLE, Wash. — Coming soon! You can help put toys under the tree and hope in the hearts of local kids!. KOMO is teaming up with The Salvation Army Toy and Joy program. Your donations go directly to help families in western Washington have a happier holiday. You will...
Wait times continue to grow in emergency departments of Seattle Children's Hospital

A spike in the number of children infected with respiratory viruses has triggered a spike in wait times at the emergency departments of some local hospitals. "The emergency department at Seattle Children's and every hospital is chock-full," Dr. Indi Trehan, an ED attending physician at Seattle Children's, said last week. "We have seen people in hallways... the wait times are really long,"
Tacoma considers ordinance to raise license fees for businesses in the city

TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma City Councilmembers are debating an ordinance that if passed, would increase annual license fees for businesses in the city. The current ordinance reads: “for gross income thresholds between $12,000 and $250,000, the fee will increase from $110 to $130; for gross income thresholds between $250,001 and $1,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $300; for gross income thresholds between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,000; and for gross income thresholds over $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,500.”
Olympia School Board appoints Talauna Reed to fill one-year term on board

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There’s a new member joining the Olympia School Board this week. The board appointed Talauna Reed, and she will take her oath to serve during the next meeting on Oct. 27. The board chose Reed as the candidate to fill the District 2 position, left empty when Justin McKaughan resigned at the end of August.
What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike

SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
