Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
As 1st fall storm approaches, Seattle Public Utilities urges people to assist with leaves
The first fall storm is about to hit, and something as simple as falling leaves can end up damaging your home or street. That’s why Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is asking people to help out by clearing leaves from storm drains. “We have over 33,000 storm drains in Seattle,...
KOMO News
KOMO's Eric Johnson tells the story of the most haunted place in all of Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — It's a rainy Friday night and the old brick in front of Pike Place Market gets a thorough washing. The light from neon signs and assorted shops and street lights reflects off the wet ground and casts a damp and eerie pall about the place. Storefront...
KOMO News
Lion born at Seattle's Woodland Park zoo returns after six years
SEATTLE, Wash. — A lion born eight years ago at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo has returned to his birthplace after living in California for a few years. The lion named Tandie, which means "fire," just turned 8-years-old on Oct. 24. He was born at Woodland Park Zoo in 2014 to parents Adia and Xerxes.
KOMO News
Seattle pending home sales falling at higher rate than all but two major US cities
SEATTLE — Pending home sales fell 50% in Seattle from a year ago, marking the third-largest drop among major metros in the country, according to a new Redfin report. Seattle tallied a higher rate than all cities with at least 500 pending sales over the past year aside from Los Angeles (59%) and Las Vegas (56%). Miami also saw a decline of 50%, followed by Jacksonville (48%) and Pacific Northwest neighbor Portland (46%).
KOMO News
WSDOT gives tips for winter driving as Snoqualmie receives first snowfall
Tri-Cities Wash. — Winter weather is already on the horizon for drivers in Washington, with the season approaching, now is the perfect time to prepare yourself and your vehicle for potentially treacherous conditions. Summer Derrey, Communications for WSDOT says. "It's that time of year, we just got four inches...
KOMO News
Heavy, wet snow hits Snoqualmie Pass Wednesday
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — A pre-Halloween surge of snow in the Cascades has drivers talking about weather whiplash. Less than a week ago, the passes had sunshine and near record temperatures. “I wasn’t quite prepared to see snow,” said Donna Grassel, who was driving Wednesday morning. “It’s pretty. I...
KOMO News
'Lengthy closure,' lanes of SR 520 bridge reopen following hours-long closure
SEATTLE — Both directions of SR 520 were closed for a few hours between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Ave NE in Clyde Hill for a collision. Washington State Patrol is on the scene, as well as fire crews and medics. WSP reports a cement truck rolled over after it swerved to avoid a garbage can that was blown onto the bridge.
KOMO News
Seattle City Council considers purchasing hotel for unhoused people along Aurora Avenue
SEATTLE, Wash. — A budget proposal in the Seattle City Council would buy a new hotel in North Seattle to be used as a shelter for unhoused individuals. Seattle City Councilmembers Kshama Sawant, Alex Pedersen and Andrew Lewis are sponsors of the proposal. According to a Human Services Department...
KOMO News
Thieves steal $7,000 pizza oven from Seattle community garden
SEATTLE — The Interbay P-Patch Community Garden is attempting to raise thousands of dollars after thieves stole a pricey new pizza oven from their community organization. The group hosts weekly community dinners and potlucks to bring residents together, and they donate thousands of pounds of locally-grown food to local food banks each year.
KOMO News
Amazon, Seahawks team up with Operation Warm to provide students with coats, shoes
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — With the weather changing, hundreds of kids now have a way to stay warm. Amazon and the Seattle Seahawks partnered with Operation Warm to gift 440 students brand-new coats and shoes Tuesday morning in Beverly Park. Operation Warm, a national nonprofit, has served more than...
KOMO News
Two pedestrians killed in separate incidents near Georgetown Thursday morning
SEATTLE — Two pedestrians were killed in separate incidents Thursday morning near Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. Washington State Patrol said a 32-year-old male from Alaska was killed while crossing SR 99 just south of the 1st Ave Bridge. WSP said the man was crossing the barrier from southbound SR 99...
KOMO News
Amazon to open new satellite production facility in Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Amazon has announced its plans to open a new satellite production facility in Kirkland as part of its Project Kuiper low Earth orbit satellite network. The company said the network will bring fast, affordable broadband to underserved communities around the world. The project Kuiper program is...
KOMO News
Donate to the KOMO Toy Drive 2022
SEATTLE, Wash. — Coming soon! You can help put toys under the tree and hope in the hearts of local kids!. KOMO is teaming up with The Salvation Army Toy and Joy program. Your donations go directly to help families in western Washington have a happier holiday. You will...
KOMO News
330,000 fentanyl pills and 110 guns seized in operation linked to drug cartels in Seattle
SEATTLE — Federal law enforcement and Seattle police announced an operation that led to the arrest of 19 people and the seizure of large quantities of fentanyl and other drugs connected to cartels operating in western Washington. In a press conference Wednesday at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle,...
KOMO News
I-405 in Bellevue blocked early Wednesday after driver crashes into patrol cruiser
BELLEVUE, Wash. — All northbound lanes of I-405, just north of I-90, were blocked early Wednesday morning after a collision that involved a state patrol vehicle. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said one of its vehicles was hit. No one was hurt, WSP said. According to WSP, a trooper...
KOMO News
Wait times continue to grow in emergency departments of Seattle Children's Hospital
A spike in the number of children infected with respiratory viruses has triggered a spike in wait times at the emergency departments of some local hospitals. "The emergency department at Seattle Children's and every hospital is chock-full," Dr. Indi Trehan, an ED attending physician at Seattle Children's, said last week. "We have seen people in hallways... the wait times are really long,"
KOMO News
Beyond the Podium: Meet the candidates running to become King County's next prosecutor
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Two candidates vying to be the next King County Prosecutor joined KOMO's Beyond The Podium. Jim Ferrell and Leesa Manion are the two candidates running for the position. Ferrell is currently the Mayor of Federal Way and Manion is currently the Chief of Staff under...
KOMO News
Tacoma considers ordinance to raise license fees for businesses in the city
TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma City Councilmembers are debating an ordinance that if passed, would increase annual license fees for businesses in the city. The current ordinance reads: “for gross income thresholds between $12,000 and $250,000, the fee will increase from $110 to $130; for gross income thresholds between $250,001 and $1,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $300; for gross income thresholds between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,000; and for gross income thresholds over $5,000,000, the fee will increase from $250 to $1,500.”
KOMO News
Olympia School Board appoints Talauna Reed to fill one-year term on board
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There’s a new member joining the Olympia School Board this week. The board appointed Talauna Reed, and she will take her oath to serve during the next meeting on Oct. 27. The board chose Reed as the candidate to fill the District 2 position, left empty when Justin McKaughan resigned at the end of August.
KOMO News
What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike
SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
Comments / 0