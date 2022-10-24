ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Professor says Pa. Senate debate won’t have much impact

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City College Political Science Professor Michael Coulter shared his thoughts with us about the debate Tuesday night between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz. It was the only time voters got to see both Fetterman and Oz on the same stage together,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gubernatorial candidate makes campaign stop in Youngstown

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nan Whaley says she plans to bring union middle-class paying jobs to Ohio through a new infrastructure bill if elected as the next governor. The Democratic candidate made a stop at the Ironworkers Local 207 union hall in Youngstown on Thursday. Mayor Tito Brown endorsed Whaley and her jobs plan.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Ohio’s minimum wage increase could depend on voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – How much Ohio’s minimum wage could increase might depend on voters. Ohio Attorney General David Yost accepted a petition to amend Ohio’s minimum wage. The same petition was rejected on Oct. 14, 2022, because of “summary omissions,” Yost said. On Oct....
OHIO STATE

