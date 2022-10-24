Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Professor says Pa. Senate debate won’t have much impact
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City College Political Science Professor Michael Coulter shared his thoughts with us about the debate Tuesday night between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz. It was the only time voters got to see both Fetterman and Oz on the same stage together,...
WYTV.com
Gubernatorial candidate makes campaign stop in Youngstown
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nan Whaley says she plans to bring union middle-class paying jobs to Ohio through a new infrastructure bill if elected as the next governor. The Democratic candidate made a stop at the Ironworkers Local 207 union hall in Youngstown on Thursday. Mayor Tito Brown endorsed Whaley and her jobs plan.
WYTV.com
Ohio’s minimum wage increase could depend on voters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – How much Ohio’s minimum wage could increase might depend on voters. Ohio Attorney General David Yost accepted a petition to amend Ohio’s minimum wage. The same petition was rejected on Oct. 14, 2022, because of “summary omissions,” Yost said. On Oct....
WYTV.com
Replacement levy would generate nearly $200K for Champion police
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion voters will be deciding on a replacement levy for the township’s police department. The five year, one mill levy would bring tax valuations up to 2022 and replace a levy passed in 2017. In total, the replacement levy would generate about $191,000 for...
