cn2.com
Governor Henry McMaster Tours Fort Mill Manufacturing Company
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Governor Henry McMaster, who is running for re-election and fresh off the debate stage, traveled to Fort Mill on this Thursday to visit the Schaeffler Company. While in town McMaster met with some of the company’s employees, and to see the manufacturing floor...
TikTok video featuring Lincoln County students prompts outrage
A TikTok video featuring two students at a charter school in Lincoln County is prompting outrage because it showed them making racist comments.
Man at the center of Loomis Fargo heist 25 years ago now a ‘normal guy’ living in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This month marked 25 years since one of the biggest armored car heists in U.S. history. It all went down in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the man at the center of that heist, David Scott Ghantt, now lives in Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
WLTX.com
This is how much you need to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent study found that the average person would have to earn more than $61,000 to afford a one-bedroom apartment in Charlotte, while those looking to rent a two-bedroom unit would have to make just over $70,000. SmartAsset released its eighth study on the income needed...
M/I Homes begins work on 279-unit townhome project in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — M/I Homes Inc. has started on yet another residential project in Charlotte. The homebuilder on Wednesday announced it had broken ground on Aberdeen, a 279-unit townhome project at 3321 Ridge Road in north Charlotte. Prices for the townhomes will be in the $300,000s. The model home for...
Rock Hill HBCU helps pay for 43 elementary school projects
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Clinton College surprised a Rock Hill elementary school with a big check on Tuesday. Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies received $22,000 to fund classroom projects. Clinton College, an HBCU, partnered with Sunset Park earlier this year, saying it wants to use its resources to...
Local leaders outraged over racist TikTok video at Lincoln Charter School
DENVER, N.C. — A TikTok video that featured two Lincoln Charter School students is causing outrage after it showed them making hurtful and racist statements. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke to school officials about how they are addressing the video. In the video, hurtful and racist statements were...
More development could be coming to downtown Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — New development could be coming to downtown Gastonia. A Charlotte-based developer, Highline Partners, plans to build a mixed-use project at the former Central Branch YMCA site, which is located next to CaroMont Health Park stadium. Gastonia's intergovernmental relations and economic development committee are meeting Tuesday to...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 21-27)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 21 to 27:. • Sub Station II, 11500 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 85.5. Violation includes: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; slicer had old food debris; meat and cheese in walk-in had white growth build-up; turkey chubs and meat weren’t held cold enough; foods were not date marked; tomatoes and lettuce didn’t have time stamps; bleach wasn’t at proper concentration; and inspector saw rodent droppings and a dead rodent.
Rock Hill Schools announces new parental leave program
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Schools announced that it will be the first district in York County to offer all employees paid paternal leave as part of a new pilot program. The new program, which was approved by the board of trustees, will provide mothers six weeks of paid leave. Co-parents will receive two weeks of paid leave.
WBTV
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
Residents concerned about people living out of trailers on neighborhood street
CHARLOTTE — Complaints from residents in a Belmont neighborhood are piling up about uninvited guests’ trailers and vehicles that have been parked on Harrill Street in front of their homes since last week. The residents have asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for help. The owner of a trailer...
LongBottom Meats nabs space as restaurants begin upfit at The Perch in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill butcher shop LongBottom Meats is on the move. It has snagged a 600-square-foot space at The Perch, at the corner of Oakland and Cherry roads. Phillip Spencer is behind the hometown butcher shop, which was founded in 2022. It will offer certified Angus, USDA Prime and American Wagyu beef as well as chicken, pork and lamb. Fresh seafood, shellfish and oysters will be available. The shop also sells house-made deli meat and sausage.
charlottemagazine.com
Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene
Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
WBTV
The income you need to afford rent in CLT
Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
'Really mind-blowing': Belmont spends millions on new project without securing funding first
BELMONT, N.C. — Another Charlotte suburb is seemingly putting the cart before the horse when it comes to funding a major development project. The city of Belmont has spent more than $8 million on the construction of its long-awaited recreation center before securing the necessary loan for the roughly $13.5 million project.
mytjnow.com
York County’s Muslim village, Holy Islamville ‘is a group of law-abiding American citizens who are practicing their faith’
Tucked away in central York County sits Holy Islamville, a small Muslim community that has been in the county since 1983. Founded by Muhyyudin Abdul Rauf, Kamal Shakir, Ali Abdul Rashid and Abdul Sabur, the community is still continuing today, bringing its history and culture to York County. The founding...
ourstate.com
The 1980s: A Man of Grand Designs
The Decades Series: Read the full series by Philip Gerard. Harvey Gantt was the friendly kid who handed out apples to his playmates when they got bored, just to keep them hanging around, shooting marbles in his yard in Charleston, South Carolina. “I like being around people,” he explains to an interviewer with the Southern Oral History Program years later — after he has made history as the first Black mayor of Charlotte.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in North Carolina.
CDOT employee arrested for spending $10,000 on gas card for personal vehicles, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee after they said he used a city gas card to fill up personal vehicles. Corey Barnette, 50, was arrested on Thursday after police say he used the card for personal use for several months. Barnette was employed by CDOT at the time of the alleged crimes.
