Monroe, NC

cn2.com

Governor Henry McMaster Tours Fort Mill Manufacturing Company

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Governor Henry McMaster, who is running for re-election and fresh off the debate stage, traveled to Fort Mill on this Thursday to visit the Schaeffler Company. While in town McMaster met with some of the company’s employees, and to see the manufacturing floor...
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

Rock Hill HBCU helps pay for 43 elementary school projects

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Clinton College surprised a Rock Hill elementary school with a big check on Tuesday. Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies received $22,000 to fund classroom projects. Clinton College, an HBCU, partnered with Sunset Park earlier this year, saying it wants to use its resources to...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

More development could be coming to downtown Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — New development could be coming to downtown Gastonia. A Charlotte-based developer, Highline Partners, plans to build a mixed-use project at the former Central Branch YMCA site, which is located next to CaroMont Health Park stadium. Gastonia's intergovernmental relations and economic development committee are meeting Tuesday to...
GASTONIA, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Oct. 21-27)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Oct. 21 to 27:. • Sub Station II, 11500 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 85.5. Violation includes: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; slicer had old food debris; meat and cheese in walk-in had white growth build-up; turkey chubs and meat weren’t held cold enough; foods were not date marked; tomatoes and lettuce didn’t have time stamps; bleach wasn’t at proper concentration; and inspector saw rodent droppings and a dead rodent.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Rock Hill Schools announces new parental leave program

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Schools announced that it will be the first district in York County to offer all employees paid paternal leave as part of a new pilot program. The new program, which was approved by the board of trustees, will provide mothers six weeks of paid leave. Co-parents will receive two weeks of paid leave.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

LongBottom Meats nabs space as restaurants begin upfit at The Perch in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill butcher shop LongBottom Meats is on the move. It has snagged a 600-square-foot space at The Perch, at the corner of Oakland and Cherry roads. Phillip Spencer is behind the hometown butcher shop, which was founded in 2022. It will offer certified Angus, USDA Prime and American Wagyu beef as well as chicken, pork and lamb. Fresh seafood, shellfish and oysters will be available. The shop also sells house-made deli meat and sausage.
ROCK HILL, SC
charlottemagazine.com

Major Figure in Charlotte’s Beer Community Departs the Scene

Nils Weldy moved from Boston to Charlotte in July 2007. Number of local craft breweries and taprooms: zero. He moved back to New England—specifically Rhode Island, home state of Weldy and his wife, Michaela—over the summer. Number of Charlotte-area craft breweries and taprooms: 80-plus. And still growing. Weldy,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

The income you need to afford rent in CLT

Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourstate.com

The 1980s: A Man of Grand Designs

The Decades Series: Read the full series by Philip Gerard. Harvey Gantt was the friendly kid who handed out apples to his playmates when they got bored, just to keep them hanging around, shooting marbles in his yard in Charleston, South Carolina. “I like being around people,” he explains to an interviewer with the Southern Oral History Program years later — after he has made history as the first Black mayor of Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

