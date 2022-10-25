ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Related
krcgtv.com

Governor Parson tours Wooldridge wildfire damage

WOOLDRIDGE — Governor Mike Parson and several other state leaders saw the damage Wednesday from Saturday’s devastating natural cover fire in Cooper County. Nearly the entire Village of Wooldridge was destroyed by the fire that burned nearly 4,000 acres of land. Parson, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Senate Majority Leader...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

A Jefferson City elementary school will transition to a STEM school

Jefferson City — Jefferson City’s Board of Education announced its plan to transition Thorpe Gordon Elementary to a STEM school, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. Delora Scaggs, Principal at Thorpe Gordon said the goal is to encourage students at a young age to think like...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Student found with BB gun at Lewis and Clark Middle School

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A student at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Jefferson City was removed from school Tuesday after being found in possession of a BB gun. According to an email sent to parents by LCMS Principal Dr. Justin Browning, "appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken." According to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Bridge collapse in Kearney kills California man

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A bridge collapse just outside of Kearney, Mo., Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a California man. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Connor R. Ernst, 22, of California, was an employee of Lehman Construction Company out of California on a crew that was pouring concrete on a small bridge over Carroll Creek in Clay County.
KEARNEY, MO
krcgtv.com

Downed power, communications lines cause traffic hazards in Boone County

COLUMBIA — Officials in Columbia reported multiple traffic issues Tuesday afternoon due to downed power and communication lines around town due to high winds. Winds were recorded at Columbia Regional Airport gusting above 50 miles per hour Tuesday morning. According to Boone County Joint Communications these locations were affected...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Incident at Rock Bridge High School draws police presence

COLUMBIA — UPDATE: This story has been updated to include new developments from the Columbia Police Department. Columbia Public Schools requested police assistance at Rock Bridge High School on Tuesday to "help investigate a specific reported incident," according to a spokesperson for the district. "The incident has been resolved,"...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia man charged for rape, assault

COLUMBIA — Detectives with the Columbia Police Department Special Victims Unit and Special Investigations Division arrested a Columbia man for first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault Wednesday. According to a release from the department, Travis Birkhead, 37, was arrested in the 2400 block of Broadway Bluffs Drive. The arrest stems...
COLUMBIA, MO

