krcgtv.com
Boone County to elect new County Auditor for first time in over 30 years
Columbia — June Pitchford has been a staple in Boone County politics. Since 1991, Pitchford has held the County Auditor position and is set to retire at the end of the year. This paved the way for the two-person race between Democrat Kyle Rieman and Republican Jason Gibson. The...
Governor Parson tours Wooldridge wildfire damage
WOOLDRIDGE — Governor Mike Parson and several other state leaders saw the damage Wednesday from Saturday’s devastating natural cover fire in Cooper County. Nearly the entire Village of Wooldridge was destroyed by the fire that burned nearly 4,000 acres of land. Parson, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Senate Majority Leader...
Local business partners uncover the history behind one Capital Avenue home.
Jefferson City — Kevin Callaway and Jason Jett found pieces of history during the renovation of a carriage house behind a 117-year-old mansion. The Parker Home on Capitol Avenue, which are now apartments, belonged to Lester Parker. One of the most influential men in Jefferson City during the early 1900s.
A Jefferson City elementary school will transition to a STEM school
Jefferson City — Jefferson City’s Board of Education announced its plan to transition Thorpe Gordon Elementary to a STEM school, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. Delora Scaggs, Principal at Thorpe Gordon said the goal is to encourage students at a young age to think like...
Student found with BB gun at Lewis and Clark Middle School
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A student at Lewis and Clark Middle School in Jefferson City was removed from school Tuesday after being found in possession of a BB gun. According to an email sent to parents by LCMS Principal Dr. Justin Browning, "appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken." According to...
Poachers dump deer in Osage County, Department of Conservation on the hunt
OSAGE COUNTY — The Department of Conservation asked for the public's help to catch poachers after six deer were found dumped in the Bonnots Mill area. The department said the deer were taken with a firearm and no parts of the deer were attempted to be harvested for food.
Bridge collapse in Kearney kills California man
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A bridge collapse just outside of Kearney, Mo., Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a California man. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Connor R. Ernst, 22, of California, was an employee of Lehman Construction Company out of California on a crew that was pouring concrete on a small bridge over Carroll Creek in Clay County.
Downed power, communications lines cause traffic hazards in Boone County
COLUMBIA — Officials in Columbia reported multiple traffic issues Tuesday afternoon due to downed power and communication lines around town due to high winds. Winds were recorded at Columbia Regional Airport gusting above 50 miles per hour Tuesday morning. According to Boone County Joint Communications these locations were affected...
Helias softball team heads to Springfield for Final Four
The Helias softball team had a sendoff Wednesday afternoon, as they traveled to Springfield for the State Final Four. Helias will face Washington in the semifinals on Thursday.
Blair Oaks wins district title with sweep of California
The Blair Oaks volleyball team's quest to repeat as state champions is still alive, as they defeated California 3-0 on Monday night to claim the Class 3 District 8 title. See the highlights above.
Incident at Rock Bridge High School draws police presence
COLUMBIA — UPDATE: This story has been updated to include new developments from the Columbia Police Department. Columbia Public Schools requested police assistance at Rock Bridge High School on Tuesday to "help investigate a specific reported incident," according to a spokesperson for the district. "The incident has been resolved,"...
North Carolina man arrested in connection to 1984 rape, attempted murder in Columbia
A North Carolina man is in custody on suspicion of Rape, Assault, and kidnapping in a case from 1984 in which a Columbia woman was assaulted and left for dead in a creek. DNA evidence recently led to the identity of the suspect. According to court documents, 59-year-old James Frederick...
Columbia man charged for rape, assault
COLUMBIA — Detectives with the Columbia Police Department Special Victims Unit and Special Investigations Division arrested a Columbia man for first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault Wednesday. According to a release from the department, Travis Birkhead, 37, was arrested in the 2400 block of Broadway Bluffs Drive. The arrest stems...
Helias advances to district title game with win over Bolivar
The Helias Crusaders will play for a district title, as they defeated Bolivar 3-0 on Monday night. See the highlights above.
