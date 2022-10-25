Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Everett and Vicinity, San Juan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 16:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Everett and Vicinity; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 16:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-27 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: North Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...North Coast. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
