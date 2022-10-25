ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Axios

Midterm shock: Cook moves Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney to "tossup"

Dave Wasserman, U.S. House editor of The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, this morning moved the re-election race of House Democrats' campaign kingmaker — DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney of New York — to a toss-up. Why it matters: It’s a sign of how big the GOP...
AOL Corp

House Democratic campaign arm launching new ad hitting Maloney opponent

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is putting a half-million dollars into a new ad buy in New York’s 17th District amid signs of trouble for Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.). The DCCC is spending $605,000 on a new television ad hammering Maloney’s Republican opponent Mike Lawler by tying...
NEW YORK STATE
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

New York Democrat running for Congress attacked Nancy Pelosi as ‘authoritarian’

The New York Democrat candidate running against House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as "an authoritarian." During a Tuesday radio interview on the Jeff Graham Show, Democrat candidate Matt Castelli said he does not throw around the word "traitor" lightly and defended his use of the term to describe his opponent citing "her actions" regarding the January 6th riots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Gabbard endorses Trump-backed Republican in competitive Washington House race

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday endorsed Trump-backed Republican candidate Joe Kent in the competitive race for a southwestern Washington House seat. Gabbard, who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, announced on Tuesday that she was leaving the Democratic Party and has since put her support behind several candidates aligned with former President Trump, including Kent.
HAWAII STATE
Nymag.com

Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin Spar Over Crime, Trump, and the Buffalo Bills

On Tuesday evening, Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin met for their one and only debate of the governor’s race that is suddenly a lot closer than most people expected. The Democratic incumbent assailed her Republican challenger as an extremist beholden to Donald Trump, while he accused her of making New York less safe and less affordable under her watch. Below are some of the key moments from the debate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Dems hit Republicans from the right with "Trump traitor" ads

Democrats are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars attacking Republican House candidates from the right, with efforts to boost spoiler Libertarian candidates and portray a Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump as a traitor to the former president. The big picture: Prominent Democratic groups previously spent millions elevating hard-right...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Congressman Gilman’s widow endorses Maloney

COLD SPRING – Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney is a Democrat, so it is news when a Republican notable crosses party lines and endorses him. The late Congressman Benjamin Gilman was a Republican and on Tuesday, his widow, Georgia Gilman, also a Republican, announced her backing of Maloney. “I know...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Forecast: All GOP on the Western front

NEW MIDTERM RATINGS UPDATE —Steve Shepard is out with the latest update of POLITICO’s 2022 forecast. Let’s begin with the headline: Five races are changing in this update, four of them in the GOP’s direction and one toward the Democratic candidate:. Arizona Senate: Lean D to...
ARIZONA STATE

