Midterm shock: Cook moves Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney to "tossup"
Dave Wasserman, U.S. House editor of The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, this morning moved the re-election race of House Democrats' campaign kingmaker — DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney of New York — to a toss-up. Why it matters: It’s a sign of how big the GOP...
Dem Campaign Chief Pushed Out Rival—Now His Re-Elect Is in Trouble
Earlier this year, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) was forced by redistricting to make a choice: move his family or challenge his colleague Rep. Mondaire Jones (D) for his seat. Maloney chose the latter—setting off an intra-party firestorm in the process. Jones, in order to avoid the incumbent face-off,...
House Democratic campaign arm launching new ad hitting Maloney opponent
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is putting a half-million dollars into a new ad buy in New York’s 17th District amid signs of trouble for Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.). The DCCC is spending $605,000 on a new television ad hammering Maloney’s Republican opponent Mike Lawler by tying...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC
Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
New York Democrat running for Congress attacked Nancy Pelosi as ‘authoritarian’
The New York Democrat candidate running against House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as "an authoritarian." During a Tuesday radio interview on the Jeff Graham Show, Democrat candidate Matt Castelli said he does not throw around the word "traitor" lightly and defended his use of the term to describe his opponent citing "her actions" regarding the January 6th riots.
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Jen Psaki says Democrats meddling in GOP primaries about 'trying to win': 'Three-dimensional politics'
Jen Psaki told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that Democratic meddling in GOP primaries was about winning and "three-dimensional politics."
4 takeaways from the New York governor debate between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics.
Gabbard endorses Trump-backed Republican in competitive Washington House race
Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday endorsed Trump-backed Republican candidate Joe Kent in the competitive race for a southwestern Washington House seat. Gabbard, who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, announced on Tuesday that she was leaving the Democratic Party and has since put her support behind several candidates aligned with former President Trump, including Kent.
Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin Spar Over Crime, Trump, and the Buffalo Bills
On Tuesday evening, Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin met for their one and only debate of the governor’s race that is suddenly a lot closer than most people expected. The Democratic incumbent assailed her Republican challenger as an extremist beholden to Donald Trump, while he accused her of making New York less safe and less affordable under her watch. Below are some of the key moments from the debate.
Dems hit Republicans from the right with "Trump traitor" ads
Democrats are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars attacking Republican House candidates from the right, with efforts to boost spoiler Libertarian candidates and portray a Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump as a traitor to the former president. The big picture: Prominent Democratic groups previously spent millions elevating hard-right...
New York governor's race more competitive than expected as crime concerns take center stage
The last time New York elected a Republican statewide, when Gov. George Pataki clinched his third term, Rudy Giuliani was still being called "America's Mayor" and Manhattan was in the thick of rebuilding a little more than a year after the 9/11 attacks.
Congressman Gilman’s widow endorses Maloney
COLD SPRING – Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney is a Democrat, so it is news when a Republican notable crosses party lines and endorses him. The late Congressman Benjamin Gilman was a Republican and on Tuesday, his widow, Georgia Gilman, also a Republican, announced her backing of Maloney. “I know...
POLITICO Playbook: Forecast: All GOP on the Western front
NEW MIDTERM RATINGS UPDATE —Steve Shepard is out with the latest update of POLITICO’s 2022 forecast. Let’s begin with the headline: Five races are changing in this update, four of them in the GOP’s direction and one toward the Democratic candidate:. Arizona Senate: Lean D to...
Biden moves to shore up support in blue states in an election that appears to be slipping away
Joe Biden's midterm pitch is increasingly stark and alarmist as he grapples for momentum in an election seemingly slipping away from Democrats that could land him with a Congress inflicting two years of misery on his White House.
GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed and plans to campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump, who lost her GOP primary, has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat. Cheney, of Wyoming, announced her support for the...
