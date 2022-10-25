Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
Cool and dry before Halloween weekend rain chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a dry Thursday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 60 degrees. We stay dry the next few days with highs into the mid 60s Friday and upper 60s Saturday with more sun than clouds. We finally got much needed...
Fox 19
Much needed rain on the way
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds are increasing across the region ahead of our chance for rain tomorrow. Tonight will be dry and cloudy. Low 54. It will be warm and breezy Tuesday with rain possible in the evening and overnight. There is a chance for thunderstorms too. Severe weather is unlikely. Rain chances will continue Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Rainfall totals will be less than half an inch but any rain we get will help out the dry conditions in the Tri-State.
Fox 19
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Cincinnati Magazine's October Musical Brunch is at a NEW location featuring Bluegrass with My Brother's Keeper. Are you in the mood for some live music? How about a good brunch? Then you will LOVE Cincinnati Magazine's next "Musical Brunch" THIS Sunday, October 30! • This popular concert series features a different musical genre the last Sunday of each month through the end of this year, coupled with an amazing brunch, held at a NEW location - Gatherings of Blue Ash. • The chef is here today to give us a sneak peek of the delicious menu we have to look forward to on Sunday! • The featured local band for Sunday is My Brother's Keeper, which is a progressive bluegrass band that draws inspiration from rock, gospel, bluegrass and everything in between. • The Musical Brunch will be a fun, lively and toe-tapping celebration of LIVE local music paired with one of the most delicious and over-the-top Sunday brunches found in the Queen City. • Enjoy a delicious brunch and lunch buffet, cake from Maribelle Cakery, plus a garnish-your-own Bloody Mary bar, Bellinis and plenty of mimosas. • This innovative live concert series blends Cincinnati's love for food with local musical talent to create an energetic and delicious experience like no other. • Tickets are just $35 per person and there are a few tickets still available for this event that typically sells out! • Buy tickets now at cincinnatimagazine.com/musicalbrunch or at the door.
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: The Great Flood of 1937
It seems like almost yesterday that a large weather front stalled over the Ohio Valley, covering much of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Heavy rain fell during the first three weeks of January, 1937, elevating the Ohio River to record levels from Pittsburgh to Cairo, and into the lower Mississippi.
WLWT 5
All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati
Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
pethelpful.com
Video of Hippo Enjoying a Pumpkin at Cincinnati Zoo Is Too Cute
Fall is officially in session and you know what that means - pumpkin season! Everywhere you look it's pumpkin-flavored drinks and treats and pumpkin decorations. And you'd be surprised who is jumping in on the pumpkin lifestyle. The Cincinnati Zoo, known on TikTok as @cincinnatizoo, decided to treat their animals...
WLWT 5
Here's why you may see crews pulling cars from the Ohio River this week
Officials have pulled 10 vehicles from the Ohio River as part of a river cleanup operation. Cincinnati police said their criminal investigations section is working at the river to process the cars and make sure none are tied to a crime. The cleanup operation is aimed at helping preserve and...
Fox 19
Cincinnati could move Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to the weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday will consider moving forward on an effort to safeguard Trick-or-Treating children from pedestrian crashes. The motion asks for the City Administration to conduct a city-wide survey to gauge interest in moving Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to a weekend evening. Cincinnati City Council member...
Hamilton County spends $3M for more riverfront land for Bengals fan parking
Hamilton County officials closed on 1.2 acres of riverfront property, adding more parking for Bengals fans and taking another step toward controlling the entire coveted site near Paycor Stadium.
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police presence on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police presence on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes silverback gorilla Mbeli
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo recently welcomed a new Silverback gorilla. The 20-year-old Silverback named Mbeli came to the zoo a few weeks ago, officials said. He came to the zoo from the Denver Zoo in early October. The zoo care team says Mbeli is currently exploring the indoor...
sibcyclinenews.com
September Home Sales Report: Cincinnati; Northern Kentucky; Dayton and Springfield, Ohio; and Southeastern Indiana
Inventory of homes for sale remains low. It may be a great time for you to sell now and take advantage high home values. Here is a report by region of homes sales throughout September 2022:. CINCINNATI OHIO / SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA. September 2022 vs September 2021. -17.8% Decrease in homes...
Fox 19
Findlay Market accepting donations for Trick-or-Treat event Sunday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The folks at Findlay Market want to make sure your ghosts and goblins have costumes to wear and candy to eat at their trick-or-treat event on Sunday. They are collecting gently used or new Halloween costumes for their annual Trick or Treat at Findlay Market. The last...
WLWT 5
Crash on entrance ramp to I-471 in Newport slowing traffic
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along Newport ramp to I-471 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash from the entrance ramp to I-471 in Newport is slowing traffic and causing backups, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch...
From Methodism To Pleasure: The Origin Of Some Curious Cincinnati Street Names (F to P)
Peruse this second installment of stories behind peculiar and prominent Cincinnati street names. The post From Methodism To Pleasure: The Origin Of Some Curious Cincinnati Street Names (F to P) appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
wvxu.org
Another WLWT-TV news anchor is heading to a bigger market
Weekend morning anchor Megan Mitchell announces she's heading to Dallas, the nation's No. 5 TV market, the day before Colin Mayfield leaves WLWT-TV for Charlotte, N.C. The talent exodus continues at WLWT-TV. Weekend morning anchor Megan Mitchell wrote on Twitter Tuesday that she's moving in January to WFAA-TV, the ABC affiliate in Dallas.
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Columbia Parkway in Columbia Tusculum
CINCINNATI — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Columbia Parkway in Columbia Tusculum. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Comments / 0