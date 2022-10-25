Cincinnati Magazine's October Musical Brunch is at a NEW location featuring Bluegrass with My Brother's Keeper. Are you in the mood for some live music? How about a good brunch? Then you will LOVE Cincinnati Magazine's next "Musical Brunch" THIS Sunday, October 30! • This popular concert series features a different musical genre the last Sunday of each month through the end of this year, coupled with an amazing brunch, held at a NEW location - Gatherings of Blue Ash. • The chef is here today to give us a sneak peek of the delicious menu we have to look forward to on Sunday! • The featured local band for Sunday is My Brother's Keeper, which is a progressive bluegrass band that draws inspiration from rock, gospel, bluegrass and everything in between. • The Musical Brunch will be a fun, lively and toe-tapping celebration of LIVE local music paired with one of the most delicious and over-the-top Sunday brunches found in the Queen City. • Enjoy a delicious brunch and lunch buffet, cake from Maribelle Cakery, plus a garnish-your-own Bloody Mary bar, Bellinis and plenty of mimosas. • This innovative live concert series blends Cincinnati's love for food with local musical talent to create an energetic and delicious experience like no other. • Tickets are just $35 per person and there are a few tickets still available for this event that typically sells out! • Buy tickets now at cincinnatimagazine.com/musicalbrunch or at the door.

