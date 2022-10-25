ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Cool and dry before Halloween weekend rain chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a dry Thursday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 60 degrees. We stay dry the next few days with highs into the mid 60s Friday and upper 60s Saturday with more sun than clouds. We finally got much needed...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Much needed rain on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds are increasing across the region ahead of our chance for rain tomorrow. Tonight will be dry and cloudy. Low 54. It will be warm and breezy Tuesday with rain possible in the evening and overnight. There is a chance for thunderstorms too. Severe weather is unlikely. Rain chances will continue Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Rainfall totals will be less than half an inch but any rain we get will help out the dry conditions in the Tri-State.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Frank's First Alert Forecast

Cincinnati Magazine's October Musical Brunch is at a NEW location featuring Bluegrass with My Brother's Keeper. Are you in the mood for some live music? How about a good brunch? Then you will LOVE Cincinnati Magazine's next "Musical Brunch" THIS Sunday, October 30! • This popular concert series features a different musical genre the last Sunday of each month through the end of this year, coupled with an amazing brunch, held at a NEW location - Gatherings of Blue Ash. • The chef is here today to give us a sneak peek of the delicious menu we have to look forward to on Sunday! • The featured local band for Sunday is My Brother's Keeper, which is a progressive bluegrass band that draws inspiration from rock, gospel, bluegrass and everything in between. • The Musical Brunch will be a fun, lively and toe-tapping celebration of LIVE local music paired with one of the most delicious and over-the-top Sunday brunches found in the Queen City. • Enjoy a delicious brunch and lunch buffet, cake from Maribelle Cakery, plus a garnish-your-own Bloody Mary bar, Bellinis and plenty of mimosas. • This innovative live concert series blends Cincinnati's love for food with local musical talent to create an energetic and delicious experience like no other. • Tickets are just $35 per person and there are a few tickets still available for this event that typically sells out! • Buy tickets now at cincinnatimagazine.com/musicalbrunch or at the door.
CINCINNATI, OH
krcu.org

Almost Yesterday: The Great Flood of 1937

It seems like almost yesterday that a large weather front stalled over the Ohio Valley, covering much of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Heavy rain fell during the first three weeks of January, 1937, elevating the Ohio River to record levels from Pittsburgh to Cairo, and into the lower Mississippi.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati

Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
pethelpful.com

Video of Hippo Enjoying a Pumpkin at Cincinnati Zoo Is Too Cute

Fall is officially in session and you know what that means - pumpkin season! Everywhere you look it's pumpkin-flavored drinks and treats and pumpkin decorations. And you'd be surprised who is jumping in on the pumpkin lifestyle. The Cincinnati Zoo, known on TikTok as @cincinnatizoo, decided to treat their animals...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati could move Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday will consider moving forward on an effort to safeguard Trick-or-Treating children from pedestrian crashes. The motion asks for the City Administration to conduct a city-wide survey to gauge interest in moving Halloween Trick-or-Treat permanently to a weekend evening. Cincinnati City Council member...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of heavy police presence on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police presence on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo welcomes silverback gorilla Mbeli

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo recently welcomed a new Silverback gorilla. The 20-year-old Silverback named Mbeli came to the zoo a few weeks ago, officials said. He came to the zoo from the Denver Zoo in early October. The zoo care team says Mbeli is currently exploring the indoor...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Findlay Market accepting donations for Trick-or-Treat event Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The folks at Findlay Market want to make sure your ghosts and goblins have costumes to wear and candy to eat at their trick-or-treat event on Sunday. They are collecting gently used or new Halloween costumes for their annual Trick or Treat at Findlay Market. The last...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on entrance ramp to I-471 in Newport slowing traffic

NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along Newport ramp to I-471 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash from the entrance ramp to I-471 in Newport is slowing traffic and causing backups, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch...
NEWPORT, KY
wvxu.org

Another WLWT-TV news anchor is heading to a bigger market

Weekend morning anchor Megan Mitchell announces she's heading to Dallas, the nation's No. 5 TV market, the day before Colin Mayfield leaves WLWT-TV for Charlotte, N.C. The talent exodus continues at WLWT-TV. Weekend morning anchor Megan Mitchell wrote on Twitter Tuesday that she's moving in January to WFAA-TV, the ABC affiliate in Dallas.
CINCINNATI, OH

