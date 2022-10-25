ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'It was like the world had been vacuumed of people': Richard E Grant reveals the 'abyss' of grief left him feeling alone after the death of his wife

Richard E Grant has candidly revealed that the loss of his wife Joan left him feeling alone and like he was 'walking through an empty London' similar to a zombie film. Speaking to Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast, the Oscar nominee, 65, spoke candidly about his grief and how he and daughter Olivia, 33, were dealing with life following her death.
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Tyla

People horrified after bouncer leaves ‘creepy’ note for blacked out woman

Social media users were left feeling creeped out after a reading a note that a bouncer had written for someone who had blacked out the night before. The morning after a night out is never a fun experience, but it's made all the more horrifying if you're left with patchy memories of what happened during your intoxicated state, or worse, if you don't know where you are.
Daily Mail

Brides and grooms are NOT welcome! Neighbours erect angry signs warning happy couples not to hold their nuptials at an exclusive wedding venue owned by ex-Fortnum and Mason director in row over noise

Brides and grooms on their way to an exclusive wedding venue are being met by signs telling them they are not welcome by angry neighbours fed up of 'noisy' nuptials. Wedding parties at 16th century Oxnead Hall near Aylsham, Norfolk, owned by former Fortnum and Mason director Beverley Aspinall and her husband David, can cost upwards of £15,000.
TheDailyBeast

Spiritual Healer Decapitated Her Church Friend After Home Renovation Row

A British woman was on Thursday found guilty of murdering her church friend and dumping her remains in a seaside town after the pair had an argument about home renovation money.Jemma Mitchell, 38, was convicted of killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong, also known as Deborah Chong, in June 2021.During the trial, the jury heard how the two women had become friends through a church group, with Mitchell even acting as a spiritual healer for Chong. Last year, Mitchell was in the process of renovating her house but was running short of cash. Chong kindly offered to gift around $230,000 to...
The Independent

Leah Croucher: Family says hope missing teenager was alive has been ‘brutally extinguished in cruellest way’

The parents of Leah Croucher have paid their first tribute to the teenager after she was found dead in a Milton Keynes loft more than three years since going missing.In a tribute to their “bright, funny young” daughter, the 19-year-old's family said they knew the “heartbreaking news” of her death would “come one day” but they are “devastated” to have been proven right.“The deepest, darkest grief that we, Leah's family and friends are experiencing over the past weeks shows us that glimmer was actually, foolishly, a shining beacon of hope, which has now been brutally extinguished in the cruellest...
intheknow.com

Toddler negotiates toy cleanup in adorable TikTok

This adorable video of a toddler trying to broker the number of toys he has to clean up has viewers sore from laughing so hard. It can be challenging getting your toddler to help out with chores, especially when they have the communication skills to talk you out of it. Three-year-old Aldrian can attest to this notion based on a video his mom, @mom_aldie, posted on her TikTok account featuring the adorable little boy amid discussions over how many toys he has to clean up, and it’s a hilarious example of how to negotiate with your toddler on chores.
