'It was like the world had been vacuumed of people': Richard E Grant reveals the 'abyss' of grief left him feeling alone after the death of his wife
Richard E Grant has candidly revealed that the loss of his wife Joan left him feeling alone and like he was 'walking through an empty London' similar to a zombie film. Speaking to Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast, the Oscar nominee, 65, spoke candidly about his grief and how he and daughter Olivia, 33, were dealing with life following her death.
‘Vampire Academy’ Star Mia Mckenna-Bruce on Mermia’s Finale Reunion: ‘It Felt Really Real and Really Raw’
"It was kind of a genuine let-out of emotions for us both," Mckenna-Bruce told TheWrap
Gabby Petito: New 2-Hour ‘Toxic Love’ Special Explores the Fatal Downfall of a Picture-Perfect Relationship (Exclusive)
The latest from "HLN Investigates" premieres Saturday, Nov. 5
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.
'Harry Potter' actor Robbie Coltrane said he was 'fighting pain 24 hours a day' in the years before he died
Robbie Coltrane told the Daily Star he was "in constant pain" after losing the cartilage in his knee due to osteoarthritis.
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
People horrified after bouncer leaves ‘creepy’ note for blacked out woman
Social media users were left feeling creeped out after a reading a note that a bouncer had written for someone who had blacked out the night before. The morning after a night out is never a fun experience, but it's made all the more horrifying if you're left with patchy memories of what happened during your intoxicated state, or worse, if you don't know where you are.
Brides and grooms are NOT welcome! Neighbours erect angry signs warning happy couples not to hold their nuptials at an exclusive wedding venue owned by ex-Fortnum and Mason director in row over noise
Brides and grooms on their way to an exclusive wedding venue are being met by signs telling them they are not welcome by angry neighbours fed up of 'noisy' nuptials. Wedding parties at 16th century Oxnead Hall near Aylsham, Norfolk, owned by former Fortnum and Mason director Beverley Aspinall and her husband David, can cost upwards of £15,000.
Spiritual Healer Decapitated Her Church Friend After Home Renovation Row
A British woman was on Thursday found guilty of murdering her church friend and dumping her remains in a seaside town after the pair had an argument about home renovation money.Jemma Mitchell, 38, was convicted of killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong, also known as Deborah Chong, in June 2021.During the trial, the jury heard how the two women had become friends through a church group, with Mitchell even acting as a spiritual healer for Chong. Last year, Mitchell was in the process of renovating her house but was running short of cash. Chong kindly offered to gift around $230,000 to...
Leah Croucher: Family says hope missing teenager was alive has been ‘brutally extinguished in cruellest way’
The parents of Leah Croucher have paid their first tribute to the teenager after she was found dead in a Milton Keynes loft more than three years since going missing.In a tribute to their “bright, funny young” daughter, the 19-year-old's family said they knew the “heartbreaking news” of her death would “come one day” but they are “devastated” to have been proven right.“The deepest, darkest grief that we, Leah's family and friends are experiencing over the past weeks shows us that glimmer was actually, foolishly, a shining beacon of hope, which has now been brutally extinguished in the cruellest...
Leslie Jordan Sought Medical Help in Weeks Leading Up to His Death (Report)
Leslie Jordan died on Monday, and now new information has come to light about his health. The comedian was driving his BMW in Hollywood when he crashed into a building. At the time, TMZ reported law enforcement suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. Now, sources tell...
Mom Both Impressed and Confused When First Thing Toddler Asks For In the Morning Is His Yoga Mat
When you wake up (at the crack of dawn) with your toddler, you probably know exactly what to expect. They're gonna want breakfast, they might want to watch their favorite show, they might just want cuddles from Mom. But every once in awhile, they'll really come up with something that we totally didn't expect.
Father Intentionally Breaks Toddler's Arm For Disturbing His Sleep—Doctors Amputate It
Earlier this month, two-month-old Miracle Amatobi was taken to hospital after his father allegedly beat him with a hanger and twisted his arm. Sadly, similar to the case of Oncwanique Tribblet, a little boy has lost his arm over something that should have never happened and for wanting his father’s attention.
Kate Middleton Co-Founded a Drinking Society at University Because She Was ‘Annoyed’ That They Traditionally Excluded Women
According to friends from her university, Kate Middleton co-founded a drinking society for women because it perturbed her that they were traditionally for men.
Man Applauded for 'Ruining' Brother's Life on Wedding Day
Amanda Craig, a licensed marriage and family therapist, told Newsweek "I don't know that keeping information ever protects."
Toddler negotiates toy cleanup in adorable TikTok
This adorable video of a toddler trying to broker the number of toys he has to clean up has viewers sore from laughing so hard. It can be challenging getting your toddler to help out with chores, especially when they have the communication skills to talk you out of it. Three-year-old Aldrian can attest to this notion based on a video his mom, @mom_aldie, posted on her TikTok account featuring the adorable little boy amid discussions over how many toys he has to clean up, and it’s a hilarious example of how to negotiate with your toddler on chores.
