Daily Mail

Zuckerberg's virtual insanity: Facebook billionaire was urged to slash 17,000 jobs – 20% of its workforce – ahead of earnings report as it loses nearly $650B in market valuation this year amid its controversial focus on the Metaverse

An investor of Facebook-parent Meta Platforms urged CEO Mark Zuckerberg to cut 20 percent of the company's workforce to reduce its loses ahead of the company's bitterly disappointing third-quarter earnings report. Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management said in an open letter to Zuckerberg that it was concerned about Meta's controversial pivot...
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Makes Dire Prediction About the Economy

Jeff Bezos in recent weeks has been very discreet. Apart from a tweet about his family's huge donation - about $711 million - to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the billionaire has not spoken much. Yet he had opportunities to speak. For example, his presence in the stands alongside...
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production

Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
BBC

Amazon's Jeff Bezos in economy warning: 'Batten down hatches'

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has added his voice to the chorus of voices warning of hardship ahead for the US economy. On social media, the billionaire wrote that the economy was sending a signal to "batten down the hatches". Growth in the US has already contracted for two quarters in...
Markets Insider

A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
9to5Mac

Google and Microsoft take 20x more damage than Apple as big tech sees $3 trillion in losses

It’s been a challenging year on a number of levels and major tech hasn’t been immune. Over the last twelve months, more than $3 trillion in value has been shed by the top seven US tech companies. While all have lost billions, Google’s Alphabet and Microsoft have taken the most damage with 20x the losses that Apple has seen.
Benzinga

Meta Investor Wants Metaverse Spending Slashed, Along With Employee Jobs

Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner penned an open letter to Meta Platforms Inc META and CEO Mark Zuckerberg that it had excess employees and moved too slowly to retain the confidence of investors. Gerstner suggested Meta slash headcount expenses by 20% and limit its pricey investments in "metaverse"...
Fortune

Less metaverse and more layoffs: A Meta investor just wrote a scathing open letter to the company telling it to get its ‘mojo back’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg can’t seem to catch a break. Since he changed Facebook’s name to Meta last year and rebranding the company to emphasize its focus on the “metaverse”—an augmented virtual reality—Zuckerberg’s personal net worth has dropped by over $70 billion, and as of Monday, Meta’s share prices are down over 60% year to date.

