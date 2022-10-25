Read full article on original website
Zuckerberg's virtual insanity: Facebook billionaire was urged to slash 17,000 jobs – 20% of its workforce – ahead of earnings report as it loses nearly $650B in market valuation this year amid its controversial focus on the Metaverse
An investor of Facebook-parent Meta Platforms urged CEO Mark Zuckerberg to cut 20 percent of the company's workforce to reduce its loses ahead of the company's bitterly disappointing third-quarter earnings report. Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management said in an open letter to Zuckerberg that it was concerned about Meta's controversial pivot...
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
Jeff Bezos Makes Dire Prediction About the Economy
Jeff Bezos in recent weeks has been very discreet. Apart from a tweet about his family's huge donation - about $711 million - to the Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, the billionaire has not spoken much. Yet he had opportunities to speak. For example, his presence in the stands alongside...
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse
Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse. Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.
Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production
Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel's fortune plunged from almost $14 billion to $2.3 billion in just a year as Snapchat struggles for new users
Evan Spiegel has lost 83% of his wealth over the past year, per estimates by Bloomberg. The Snap cofounder and CEO's net worth fell from $13.9 billion to $2.3 billion. Snap posted a quarterly net loss of $360 million amid advertising struggles and stagnating user growth. Snap cofounder and CEO...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
Zuck refuses to let his metaverse dream die. Wall Street has finally had enough.
Shares slumped 20% in after-hours trade to $104.30 on Wednesday, extending a 5.6% decline earlier during the regular trading day.
BBC
Amazon's Jeff Bezos in economy warning: 'Batten down hatches'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has added his voice to the chorus of voices warning of hardship ahead for the US economy. On social media, the billionaire wrote that the economy was sending a signal to "batten down the hatches". Growth in the US has already contracted for two quarters in...
A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.
Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
9to5Mac
Google and Microsoft take 20x more damage than Apple as big tech sees $3 trillion in losses
It’s been a challenging year on a number of levels and major tech hasn’t been immune. Over the last twelve months, more than $3 trillion in value has been shed by the top seven US tech companies. While all have lost billions, Google’s Alphabet and Microsoft have taken the most damage with 20x the losses that Apple has seen.
Musk informs co-investors he plans to close Twitter deal by Friday-source
(Reuters) - Elon Musk has notified co-investors who committed to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc that he plans to close his buyout of the social media firm by Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Meta Investor Wants Metaverse Spending Slashed, Along With Employee Jobs
Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner penned an open letter to Meta Platforms Inc META and CEO Mark Zuckerberg that it had excess employees and moved too slowly to retain the confidence of investors. Gerstner suggested Meta slash headcount expenses by 20% and limit its pricey investments in "metaverse"...
Spotify CEO says he wants to hike prices in the US, following Apple Music and YouTube's subscription increases
Spotify subscribers that currently pay $9.99 are expected to see price hikes during 2023, Daniel Ek told The Wall Street Journal.
Will He, Won't He? Elon Musk Deal Chaos Said To Cause Record Departure Of Employees At Twitter
Amid Elon Musk’s months-long uncertainty over buying Twitter Inc. TWTR, many employees of the social media giant have reportedly sought opportunities at other tech companies such as Meta Platforms Inc. META and Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google. What Happened: Several Twitter employees have left the company to explore opportunities...
Phone Arena
Zuckerberg's net worth is down $70 billion this year; another $10 billion could disappear tomorrow
This has not been a good year for Mark Zuckerberg's wallet. Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature, which allows iPhone users to opt-out of being tracked for the purpose of receiving personalized advertising, is expected to cost Facebook $10 billion in revenue this year. That is a mighty big chunk of change and led investors to dump Meta's stock.
Less metaverse and more layoffs: A Meta investor just wrote a scathing open letter to the company telling it to get its ‘mojo back’
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg can’t seem to catch a break. Since he changed Facebook’s name to Meta last year and rebranding the company to emphasize its focus on the “metaverse”—an augmented virtual reality—Zuckerberg’s personal net worth has dropped by over $70 billion, and as of Monday, Meta’s share prices are down over 60% year to date.
Albany Herald
US must strengthen defenses in face of increasing threats from China and Russia, US defense strategy says
The US must strengthen its defenses against increasing threats from both China and Russia, focusing on Beijing as its main global competitor, the Biden administration’s national defense strategy released Thursday says. While Russia remains an “acute threat” to the US according to the strategy, it has been “absolutely deterred...
