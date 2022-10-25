Read full article on original website
2 dead after suspected murder-suicide at Lewisville apartment, officials say
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people are dead following what police suspect was a murder-suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex Thursday morning.At about 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27, officials said a woman at the Tides at Lewisville apartment complex called police and "could be heard arguing with a man." Shortly after, multiple shots were heard and the call went silent, officials said.Witnesses in the complex reportedly heard the argument, followed by gunshots and also called police.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, officials said. Both were taken to Medical City Lewisville where they were pronounced dead.Officials said it appears the man and woman were married, but that the marriage recently ended. Neither of their identities have been released at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrests second teenager in connection with Dallas capital murder investigation
DALLAS, Texas — A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a Dallas capital murder investigation, the Dallas Police Department announced. On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 3:26 a.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane in Dallas, Texas. There, police discovered Kerunda Green suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Man shot to death in Kennedale
- A Kennedale man is dead after being shot Wednesday. Hayden Scarlato and another man were shot near a car wash at the intersection of Little Road and Treepoint Drive around 3 p.m. Scarlato and the other man were rushed to Medical City Arlington
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas shooting suspect booked into; hospital makes security changes
Methodist Dallas is updating its security policies following a shooting that left two innocent healthcare workers dead. Plus, the injured suspect is now behind bars.
30-year-old man killed in road rage shooting on LBJ Freeway, police say
GARLAND, Texas — A 30-year-old man was killed in a road rage shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland last weekend, police announced Thursday. Cesar Moreno-Pampa, of Dallas, was shot along LBJ, somewhere between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive, around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a police news release. Police...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mom of Man Stunned by Frisco Police and Died: ‘He Was No Threat'
The Texas Rangers and the Collin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a deadly incident involving two Frisco police officers. It happened last month in the 2600 block of the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Genesis Hicks, 26, died two weeks later. He was laid to rest this week. “Broken. I...
fox4news.com
Domestic violence incident ends with murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Two people are dead following a murder-suicide in the parking lot of a Lewisville apartment complex. Lewisville police said it happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday outside a complex in the 200 block of FM 3040. A woman called 911 and told the dispatcher her marriage had recently...
dallasexpress.com
Nailed by Police: Highland Park Suspect Arrested
Highland Park residents have been raising concerns about roofing nails being intentionally left in the streets of the neighborhood these past weeks. Hundreds of nails were found on Lomo Alto Drive between Mockingbird Lane and Beverly Drive which resident Jodi Shays and her neighbors spent hours picking up, she told Fox 4.
Suspects detained as Forney police investigate shooting incident
FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department confirms multiple suspects have been detained in connection with a shooting investigation Tuesday evening. Police responded to the incident involving reported shots fired in the 200 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 548, near Jack's Quick Stop and Taco Case. Responding officers located a...
Garland police confirm identity of road rage shooting victim
Garland police have confirmed the identity of the victim who was killed Sunday night in an apparent road-rage attack on 635-LBJ. The victim has now been identified as Cesar Moreno-Pompa who was driving south
Man arrested after shots fired, nails dropped outside Toyota HQ in Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas — A 45-year-old man has been arrested after shots were reportedly fired and nails were dropped outside of the Toyota headquarters building in Plano, police said. Kevin Genter, of Grand Prairie, faces a charge of deadly conduct in the incidents, which police said happened last week. Officers...
Dallas officer hospitalized after suspect slams hotel room door on hand, police say
DALLAS — A Dallas officer was hospitalized Wednesday after a suspect slammed a hotel room door on his hand, police said. Police said officers responded to a call around 1 p.m. at a hotel in the 8300 block of R. L. Thornton Freeway. Responding officers arrived and heard a...
fox4news.com
Plano shooting suspect accused of dropping nails in streets and parking lots
PLANO, Texas - Police think they’ve found the man who spread nails on the road in several North Texas neighborhoods to damage people's tires. Kevin Genter was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting in Plano. Police said he was driving around the Toyota Headquarters Campus firing a gun....
After Shooting At Toyota Headquarters In Plano, Man Arrested
On October 24, Kevin Genter of Grand Prairie was arrested after gunshots were fired at the Toyota headquarters in Plano, Texas. Genter, the so-called “Nail Bandit,” is also alleged to have dropped nails throughout the company’s parking lot prior to the shooting. On October 22, officers were...
starlocalmedia.com
Two dead after murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say
The Lewisville Police Department has announced that it is investigating a domestic violence murder-suicide that occurred an approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of E. FM 3040. According to a press release from the city of Lewisville, a woman called 911 and could...
WDSU
Texas woman at center of WDSU Investigates report arrested, accused of more contract fraud
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — A woman who was the center of a WDSU investigation linked to contract fraud has been arrested and accused again. WDSU Investigates first reported on Laura Patricia Nandin back in April. Nandin, 50, of Farmers Branch, Texas, was arrested Monday and faces...
keranews.org
Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'
Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
One of two suspects in theft of $750k worth of vehicles arrested after leading police on chase
MESQUITE, Texas — One of two people suspected in the theft of vehicles across Texas was captured in a stolen pickup truck in Mesquite, Waco police said Tuesday. Isabel Gonzalez, 33, was caught Monday after leading Mesquite police on a 30 minute chase. Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez, 33, are...
Dallas hospital shooting suspect accused girlfriend of cheating before killing 2 workers: affidavit
An affidavit obtained states what may have led 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez to open fire at a Dallas hospital, killing two employees over the weekend.
Police seeking information related to south Dallas shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking information related to a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.On Oct. 25 at about 5 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue.When police arrived to the scene, they found 48-year-old Clarence Howard, shot and lying on the ground in front of an apartment. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers, at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.
