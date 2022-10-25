ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

2 dead after suspected murder-suicide at Lewisville apartment, officials say

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people are dead following what police suspect was a murder-suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex Thursday morning.At about 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27, officials said a woman at the Tides at Lewisville apartment complex called police and "could be heard arguing with a man." Shortly after, multiple shots were heard and the call went silent, officials said.Witnesses in the complex reportedly heard the argument, followed by gunshots and also called police.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, officials said. Both were taken to Medical City Lewisville where they were pronounced dead.Officials said it appears the man and woman were married, but that the marriage recently ended. Neither of their identities have been released at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
LEWISVILLE, TX
MyTexasDaily

U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrests second teenager in connection with Dallas capital murder investigation

DALLAS, Texas — A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a Dallas capital murder investigation, the Dallas Police Department announced. On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 3:26 a.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane in Dallas, Texas. There, police discovered Kerunda Green suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

Man shot to death in Kennedale

- A Kennedale man is dead after being shot Wednesday. Hayden Scarlato and another man were shot near a car wash at the intersection of Little Road and Treepoint Drive around 3 p.m. Scarlato and the other man were rushed to Medical City Arlington
KENNEDALE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mom of Man Stunned by Frisco Police and Died: ‘He Was No Threat'

The Texas Rangers and the Collin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a deadly incident involving two Frisco police officers. It happened last month in the 2600 block of the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Genesis Hicks, 26, died two weeks later. He was laid to rest this week. “Broken. I...
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Nailed by Police: Highland Park Suspect Arrested

Highland Park residents have been raising concerns about roofing nails being intentionally left in the streets of the neighborhood these past weeks. Hundreds of nails were found on Lomo Alto Drive between Mockingbird Lane and Beverly Drive which resident Jodi Shays and her neighbors spent hours picking up, she told Fox 4.
DALLAS, TX
inForney.com

Suspects detained as Forney police investigate shooting incident

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department confirms multiple suspects have been detained in connection with a shooting investigation Tuesday evening. Police responded to the incident involving reported shots fired in the 200 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 548, near Jack's Quick Stop and Taco Case. Responding officers located a...
FORNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Two dead after murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say

The Lewisville Police Department has announced that it is investigating a domestic violence murder-suicide that occurred an approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of E. FM 3040. According to a press release from the city of Lewisville, a woman called 911 and could...
LEWISVILLE, TX
keranews.org

Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'

Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police seeking information related to south Dallas shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking information related to a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.On Oct. 25 at about 5 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue.When police arrived to the scene, they found 48-year-old Clarence Howard, shot and lying on the ground in front of an apartment. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers, at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
Fox News

Fox News

846K+
Followers
5K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy