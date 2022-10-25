Read full article on original website
Volkswagen Built A Diesel Mazda Miata-Fighter A Decade Ago
The Mazda Miata is an icon. It will likely always be a paragon of affordable sports car fun. Many have tried to dethrone the ever-popular roadster, and many have failed. So, let's talk about the time Volkswagen thought about giving it a try and then thought better of it. What...
msn.com
2023 VW GTI 40th Anniversary Edition revealed with all the performance goodies
Volkswagen said it was going to offer a GTI 40th Anniversary Edition model when it revealed what was new for the 2023 model year, and now we finally get to see it. This special model marks 40 years of the GTI in the U.S. (not the world), and it’s an exclusive model for our market. The package is sure to appeal to enthusiasts who want all the performance options in an intriguing visual package. It starts with the basic S trim, but adds the DCC adaptive dampers, speed-sensitive steering, unique 19-inch wheels and summer performance tires usually reserved for the top-of-the-line Autobahn trim. It also starts at $34,150 for the manual, which is thousands cheaper than the $40,000+ Autobahn trim. If all you want is performance and appearance, this Anniversary Edition model looks like a sweet deal.
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Abarth's Mini Supercar Based On The Alfa Romeo 4C Can Now Be Ordered
How much do you really know about Abarth? The brand was founded as a racing team in 1949 by Carlo Abarth, and it set up shop in Turin in 1951. That's when the close working relationship with Fiat started. After a decent racing career, Carlo sold Abarth to Fiat, who did almost nothing with the brand. It reemerged in the early 2000s as a trim in the Fiat Stilo range.
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
MotorTrend Magazine
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
Autoblog
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera S Panamericana Special celebrates 1952 again
Over the summer, Porsche North America unwrapped its celebration of the 1952 356 America Edition with a 2022 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet America Edition. When we got up close to the car at the Sports Car Together Fest last month, we learned how much work the design teams put into making its specials special. The year 1952 included a bigger and more successful triumph than the 356 America Edition: Class victory in the 1952 La Carrera Panamericana, a 3,000-kilometer road race through Mexico that was like the Baja for passenger cars. This was the event's third year, and automakers were already eyeing it as a torture test for race cars. Mercedes-Benz finished 1-2 in 1952 with a pair of 300 SLs, and would pick half of the race name for its Panamericana grille. Porsche's first tilt at the race ended with eighth overall and that class win, plus picking the other half of the race name for a range of engines in the 1960s then applying it to the 911 road cars.
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
6 of the Most Popular but Worst-Made Cars in Automotive History
Do you remember some of the most popular but worst-made cars? Here are six that will jog your memory. The post 6 of the Most Popular but Worst-Made Cars in Automotive History appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TEASED: 2023 Honda Accord Coming With Honda's Largest Ever Infotainment Screen
The current tenth-generation Honda Accord has only been around since 2018, but already the Japanese brand is working on a replacement for one of the best-selling sedans available in the USA. Even now, near the end of its lifecycle, it remains one of the best all-rounders. But you don't get...
Ford Makes 2 of the 10 Worst Models for Reliability, Consumer Reports Data Shows
Here's a look at the two Ford models that made the Consumer Reports list of the top 10 worst vehicles for reliability. The post Ford Makes 2 of the 10 Worst Models for Reliability, Consumer Reports Data Shows appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
VW moving away from touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons
Drivers asked and Volkswagen listened. The public and the press have criticized some of the in-car technology found in models like the GTI, and the company is taking this feedback to heart. It announced that buttons will replace the touch-sensitive surfaces on the steering wheel. "We are sharpening our portfolio...
Jalopnik
Watch Ken Block Hoon an Electric Audi ‘Round Vegas in Gymkhana 11
Everyone’s favorite plane-dodging, dirt-jumping, Mustang-racing race driver is back on YouTube. That’s right, Ken Block has finally released the 11th installment in his bonkers Gymkhana series of films, and this is the first one to ever feature an EV. As with every Gymkhana film, Electrikhana sees Block take...
Volkswagen makes major change that will transform driving forever after fury from motorists
VOLKSWAGEN has announced it will return to physical buttons on its steering wheels after outcry over touch-sensitive controls that the manufacturer introduced in 2019. The German auto manufacturer’s interior design change directly responds to customer feedback requesting the transition. Volkswagen CEO of passenger cars, Thomas Schäfer, said in a...
Jalopnik
2023 Honda Civic Type R: First Track Drive
They say to never meet your heroes. Put someone on a pedestal and they’ll only disappoint you, so by keeping your distance you can live in your brightest fantasies rather than heartbreaking reality. Of course, this isn’t always true – I’ve met the previous-generation FK8 Civic Type R, built from 2017 to 2021, and the reality of that car more than matches the dream.
Jalopnik
The Velocity Invitational Is the Rolex Historics for the Rest of Us
For many car enthusiasts, Monterey Car Week is a massive draw. Cars show up that you’d struggle to see anywhere else on Earth, and out of all the events at car week, the Historics races at Laguna Seca are my absolute favorite. If you’ve never been to Laguna Seca,...
Jalopnik
BMW Debuts 2023 R1250 R With More Standard Features, Same Price As Last Year
BMW’s R1250 R generally gets a lot less attention than its taller, more adventure-oriented sibling, the R1250 GS, and listen, I get why. You don’t see celebrities riding around the globe on an R1250 R, and compared to BMW’s S1000 XR, the R1250 platform is pretty tame.
CAR AND DRIVER
Volkswagen's High-Performance R Brand Cars Will All Be Electric by 2030
Volkswagen says its performance R sub-brand will be an EV-only lineup by decade's end, according to a report in the U.K.'s Autocar. The transition is planned to occur gradually, and on a new EV platform, with several unnamed electric R models in planning already, VW reportedly said. Volkswagen as a...
