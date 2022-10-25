ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Pueblo County Jail inmate could face charges for breaking his cell window

By James Gavato
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33camz_0imXJrW600

Michael Bundy, who was arrested on Sept. 16, could now face additional charges for breaking his cell window to potentially bring in contraband, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

A Pueblo County Sheriff's Detention Deputy heard a noise they believed to be coming from outside the jail around midnight Monday morning.

The noise sounded like a rock hitting a metal grate outside of the jail, according to the deputy. Acting on their instinct, they investigated outside and found pieces of a window falling from an upper floor.

Additional Detention Deputies responded to the location and found a window in Bundy's jail cell that had a hole in it. Bundy was removed from his cell and moved to another as deputies searched him and his cell. No contraband was found, but deputies did find his mattress was torn and homemade rope.

“The awareness of the deputy to follow their instinct and investigate where the noise was coming from and the quick actions by deputies on the floor to locate the damaged window and isolate this inmate likely kept contraband from making its way into the jail,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “This was a great job by all involved.”

Below is a list of charges that Bundy is already facing:

  • 1st Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer
  • 1st Degree Assault
  • Menacing with a Deadly Weapon
  • Crimes Against At-Risk-Adult
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Vehicular Eluding
  • Motor Vehicle Theft
  • Careless Driving
  • Leaving the Scene of an Accident
  • Weapon Offense
  • 1st Degree Criminal Trespass

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 2

Related
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

U.S. Marshals arrest Crowley County man wanted for attempted homicide

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has announced the arrest of "one of Crowley County's most wanted." According to the USMS, 34-year-old Salvador Bailon has been arrested in connection with the September 14 attempted homicide of his common-law wife. He was taken into custody Monday night as part of a multi-jurisdiction operation in La Junta, Colorado.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Southern Colorado police officers recover stolen vehicles, detain 4 suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people have been detained and five stolen cars recovered thanks to the recent efforts of three southern Colorado police departments. The operation was carried out by the Pueblo, Canon City and Fountain police departments, with the help of local parole officers, the Pueblo Police Department said in a social media post Thursday announcing the successful bust.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Car stolen at gunpoint in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a carjacking after a woman reported having her car stolen early Thursday morning on Oct. 27. At 7:19 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Patrol responded to a call for a carjacking. The victim reported having her black 2012 BMW 528 sedan stolen from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo woman’s death being investigated as homicide

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The shooting death of a 73-year-old woman at a home in rural Pueblo County is being investigated as a homicide, the Pueblo County Sheriff said. Patti Magby died the evening of Friday, Oct. 21, of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Pueblo County Coroner. Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

EPSO makes second arrest in homicide investigation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the homicide of 49-year-old Jose Delgado-Diaz, who was killed a short distance away from a fire that occurred at a homeless camp at B street, in the Stratmoor Hills area. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) on Monday, Oct. 10 […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Reward offered in triple-homicide case

Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 7 hours ago. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Car thief fires gun at car owner, owner fires back

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Monday, Oct. 24, the victim of an attempted car theft in Colorado Springs fired a gun at the thieves after police say the thieves fired at the owner when confronted. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded just after 8 p.m. to the 1100 block of South Chelton […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 suspects allegedly attempt to steal vehicle from owner in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two suspects allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle from an owner following a round of gunfire in southeast Colorado Springs. Monday, police received a call for an attempted motor vehicle theft in the 1100 block of S. Chelton Road, just after 8 p.m. At the scene, police said they learned The post 2 suspects allegedly attempt to steal vehicle from owner in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

30 animals seized from property in Penrose

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) assisted by the Colorado Humane Society, the Denver Dumb Animals league, The Colorado Department of Agriculture, Code 3 Associates, and the state brand inspector executed a search warrant at a property in the 500 block of 1st street in Penrose.
PENROSE, CO
KXRM

Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Vindicator crash

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/26/2022 5:43 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said they were originally notified of the crash at about 3 p.m., involving a bicycle and a car. When emergency crews got to the scene, the bicyclist was immediately taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car that hit the cyclist remained […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy