Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Related
fox5dc.com
Airline passenger complaints continue to rise
DULLES, Va. - Canceled flights, tarmac delays, and mishandled baggage are all reasons the federal government is reporting a huge increase in complaints from angry airline passengers. "It’s crazy," frequent flyer Sarah Brown said from Dulles International Airport. "Everything from bags being delayed, bags being lost, I mean I’ve never...
fox5dc.com
Here's how Initiative 82 could transform DC's restaurant industry
WASHINGTON - This November will mark the second time in roughly four years that D.C. voters can decide how tipped workers get paid. Just four years ago, a similar bill passed but the D.C. Council ultimately overturned it. Initiative 82 would require D.C. employers to pay $16.10 an hour to...
fox5dc.com
Bowser shares safety concerns with updated criminal code
WASHINGTON - At the first Mayor-Council breakfast held in person since the pandemic, Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III waived a red flag on some of the changes to the D.C. Criminal Code overhaul the council is expected to take up on Wednesday. The city’s leaders...
fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. Council approves controversial zoning plan
The Montgomery County Council has unanimously approved a plan called Thrive Montgomery 2050. While supporters say it creates affordable housing, the county executive is blasting the plan as a "bait and switch."
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Archives 10.23.02: Vienna, VA cancels 2002 Halloween parade due to the DC Sniper Attacks
During the DC Sniper attacks in October 2002, fear over the DC Snipers' next attacks led to the cancellation of a beloved Halloween parade in Vienna, VA, disappointing kids and parents. Editor's note: The Halloween parade set for October 26, 2022 is still on schedule!
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Archives: 10.23.02 - Witness sought after DC Snipers kill a RideOn Bus Driver
From 2002: Conrad Johnson (35) fatally shot while standing on the top step of his RideOn Bus in Silver Spring. Bob Barnard reports on the look for witnesses and ultimately - the snipers.
fox5dc.com
Prince William County selects Christopher Shorter as new County Executive
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Christopher Shorter has been selected as the new Prince William County Executive. Shorter was selected by the Board of County Supervisors. He has 18 years of experience in local government and has spent the last two years as City Administrator with Baltimore City. "After an...
fox5dc.com
Woman killed inside car during afternoon shooting in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was killed after a shooting near Dunbar High School in Northwest DC, according to police. DC Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW around 12:21 p.m. on Thursday. A woman was found unconscious and not breathing.
fox5dc.com
Drunken school bus driver charged with DWI after crash with DCPS students
WASHINGTON - A D.C. Public Schools bus driver was under the influence of alcohol Thursday when he crashed a school bus carrying a group of elementary school students and their teachers. According to Fairfax County police, Troy Reynolds, 48, picked up 44 students and four teachers from Ben Murch Elementary...
fox5dc.com
Drunk driver crashes school bus in Virginia
A D.C. Public Schools bus driver was under the influence of alcohol Thursday when he crashed a school bus carrying a group of elementary school students and their teachers. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Fairfax County with more details.
fox5dc.com
Alexandria man convicted for striking motorcycle at 100MPH, causing victim to lose part of leg
An Alexandria man has been convicted by a federal jury after driving more than 100 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone, striking a motorcycle and causing the victim to lose part of his leg. Court records say Menyelek M. Maynard, 26, was driving his white Toyota...
fox5dc.com
4-year-old boy struck by pickup truck in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - A four-year-old is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Northwest, D.C., according to police. According to Metropolitan Police, the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. along in the 1100 block of V Street between 11th and 12th Streets. Investigators at the scene learned that the...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for placing hidden camera in DC home while doing home improvement work: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside the victims' D.C. home while doing home improvement work. DC Police say the incident took place between Monday, June 20 and Thursday, June 23 in the 1100 block of 3rd Street SW. The...
fox5dc.com
Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
fox5dc.com
Lawsuit aims to stop Spotsylvania's new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Spotsylvania School Board member is looking to stop the hiring of the district's controversial superintendent, Mark Taylor. Board member Nicole Cole has filed an injunction against the school board, the district, and the Virginia Department of Education. She's seeking to prevent Mark Taylor from starting his new job on Nov. 1.
fox5dc.com
Hit-and-run driver struck man riding scooter in northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle they say struck a man riding scooter in northwest D.C. Officers say the crash happened Thursday, October 20 around 7:30 p.m. on New Jersey Avenue and P Street in the northwest. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police say the driver...
fox5dc.com
New Prince William County Executive making $350k a year
Prince William County has named a new executive and he is making a pretty penny. FOX 5's DMV Zone spoke with Tisha Lewis, a Prince William County resident herself, who is looking into this story today.
fox5dc.com
New database shows how often suspects are freed before trial in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A new database is providing insight into how often people accused of crimes are freed before trial in Fairfax County. The online tool was just launched by the Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and highlights disagreements between judges and prosecutors in both violent and nonviolent cases.
fox5dc.com
'Distraught' parents sound off on school closures in Prince George's Co.
BOWIE, Md. - Prince George’s County parents and community members spoke directly to district leaders Tuesday about possible school closures and changes to school boundaries. The public hearing follows a protest Monday over the closure of Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie. The district is considering a proposal, created with...
Comments / 0