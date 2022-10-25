ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

Airline passenger complaints continue to rise

DULLES, Va. - Canceled flights, tarmac delays, and mishandled baggage are all reasons the federal government is reporting a huge increase in complaints from angry airline passengers. "It’s crazy," frequent flyer Sarah Brown said from Dulles International Airport. "Everything from bags being delayed, bags being lost, I mean I’ve never...
DULLES, VA
fox5dc.com

Here's how Initiative 82 could transform DC's restaurant industry

WASHINGTON - This November will mark the second time in roughly four years that D.C. voters can decide how tipped workers get paid. Just four years ago, a similar bill passed but the D.C. Council ultimately overturned it. Initiative 82 would require D.C. employers to pay $16.10 an hour to...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Bowser shares safety concerns with updated criminal code

WASHINGTON - At the first Mayor-Council breakfast held in person since the pandemic, Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III waived a red flag on some of the changes to the D.C. Criminal Code overhaul the council is expected to take up on Wednesday. The city’s leaders...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Drunk driver crashes school bus in Virginia

A D.C. Public Schools bus driver was under the influence of alcohol Thursday when he crashed a school bus carrying a group of elementary school students and their teachers. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Fairfax County with more details.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

4-year-old boy struck by pickup truck in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON - A four-year-old is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Northwest, D.C., according to police. According to Metropolitan Police, the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. along in the 1100 block of V Street between 11th and 12th Streets. Investigators at the scene learned that the...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Lawsuit aims to stop Spotsylvania's new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Spotsylvania School Board member is looking to stop the hiring of the district's controversial superintendent, Mark Taylor. Board member Nicole Cole has filed an injunction against the school board, the district, and the Virginia Department of Education. She's seeking to prevent Mark Taylor from starting his new job on Nov. 1.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

New Prince William County Executive making $350k a year

Prince William County has named a new executive and he is making a pretty penny. FOX 5's DMV Zone spoke with Tisha Lewis, a Prince William County resident herself, who is looking into this story today.

