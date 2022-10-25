Read full article on original website
Clorox Recalls Cleaning Products That Could Make You Sick
Clorox is recalling several of its products that could make you sick.
Five Products Recalled This Week: Clorox, Nestlé and More
The following recalls were announced by the Food and Drug Administration, Consumer Product Safety Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Shampoo Recall: Cancer Risk Prompts Unilever to Recall Dove, Other Dry Shampoos
Unilever recalled some of its dry shampoo aerosol products due to a risk of cancer from potentially elevated levels of benzene, according to a company announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. It issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Dove, Suave and other shampoo brands recalled for possibly elevated carcinogen levels
Another in a series of recalls over the last two years
Clorox Recalls Millions of Bottles of Cleaner Over Bacteria Risk
Clorox (CLX) issued a recall for millions of bottles of its cleaning products on Tuesday after testing showed bacteria in some of them that could affect people with weakened immune systems. The bacteria poses a “risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” the company said in a statement....
Select Pine-Sol cleaning products have been recalled—here are some alternatives to use
Clorox has issued a recall of various Pine-Sol products—here are some alternatives from Pledge, Lysol and Mrs. Meyers to meet your cleaning needs.
Dry Shampoo Recall: All Of The Brands Voluntarily Pulling Products Due To Chemical Linked To Cancer
If you use dry shampoo, you should go through your beauty cabinets and look out for a certain list of brands that have just been recalled due to traces of a chemical that causes cancer, found in the formulas. Brands including Dove, Tresemme, Suave, Nexxus, and Bed Head, all under the parent company, Unilever, have been pulling their products from shelves due to small traces of benzene, a harmful chemical found in gasoline and cigarette smoke, just to name a few.
Personal Care Products Face Recall for Chemical Contamination
Cancer-causing hairspray sounds like some kind of beauty urban legend. Like the whispers that bat guano is used to make mascara (it’s not, it’s confused for guanine) or that wearing lipstick causes cancer. I mean can you imagine how many of us would actually have cancer if that were the case? The Food and Drug Administration has, of course, fully debunked that tall tale. But recently, companies have been seeing instances of a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, contaminating personal care products in aerosol containers.
Big recall of dry shampoo products that may contain carcinogen benzene
The voluntary recall includes popular brands like Bed Head, Nexxus, Tre Semme and Sauve. You can find more information at fda.gov.
Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Over Contamination Concerns
Clorox has recalled millions of Pine-Sol units due to concerns over infection-causing bacteria. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the move Tuesday, saying there were eight multi-surface cleaning products that may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa—an environmental organism that can be harmful to humans. According to the agency, the bacteria is mostly found in soil and water, and can pose a serious risk to those with weakened immune systems.
Several Popular Dry Shampoo Brands Were Recalled for Containing Benzene
My fellow Lazy Girls, take a deep breath and be ready to check your cabinets. Several popular dry shampoo brands from Unilever have voluntarily recalled their products after benzene (a known carcinogen) was found in select lots. According to a site set up by Unilever for the recall, “dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé” were recalled “due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.” Notably, the internal investigation found that the benzene was not found in the product but in the propellant (chemicals added to create pressure in...
