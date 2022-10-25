ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Shampoo Recall: Cancer Risk Prompts Unilever to Recall Dove, Other Dry Shampoos

Unilever recalled some of its dry shampoo aerosol products due to a risk of cancer from potentially elevated levels of benzene, according to a company announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. It issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
HollywoodLife

Dry Shampoo Recall: All Of The Brands Voluntarily Pulling Products Due To Chemical Linked To Cancer

If you use dry shampoo, you should go through your beauty cabinets and look out for a certain list of brands that have just been recalled due to traces of a chemical that causes cancer, found in the formulas. Brands including Dove, Tresemme, Suave, Nexxus, and Bed Head, all under the parent company, Unilever, have been pulling their products from shelves due to small traces of benzene, a harmful chemical found in gasoline and cigarette smoke, just to name a few.
TheStreet

Personal Care Products Face Recall for Chemical Contamination

Cancer-causing hairspray sounds like some kind of beauty urban legend. Like the whispers that bat guano is used to make mascara (it’s not, it’s confused for guanine) or that wearing lipstick causes cancer. I mean can you imagine how many of us would actually have cancer if that were the case? The Food and Drug Administration has, of course, fully debunked that tall tale. But recently, companies have been seeing instances of a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, contaminating personal care products in aerosol containers.
Complex

Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Over Contamination Concerns

Clorox has recalled millions of Pine-Sol units due to concerns over infection-causing bacteria. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the move Tuesday, saying there were eight multi-surface cleaning products that may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa—an environmental organism that can be harmful to humans. According to the agency, the bacteria is mostly found in soil and water, and can pose a serious risk to those with weakened immune systems.
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Several Popular Dry Shampoo Brands Were Recalled for Containing Benzene

My fellow Lazy Girls, take a deep breath and be ready to check your cabinets. Several popular dry shampoo brands from Unilever have voluntarily recalled their products after benzene (a known carcinogen) was found in select lots. According to a site set up by Unilever for the recall, “dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé” were recalled “due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.” Notably, the internal investigation found that the benzene was not found in the product but in the propellant (chemicals added to create pressure in...

