Grant will help University of Nebraska Medical Center grow workforce in under-resourced communities
OMAHA, Neb. — Related video at the top of the article: Nebraska Board of Regents vote on UNMC innovation hub. A $1.5 million grant will help the University of Nebraska Medical Center to grow its workforce in "tribal, rural and under-resourced communities," the health system announced Thursday. The grant,...
Sarpy County Museum announces major expansion
Sarpy County Museum has announced initial plans for the construction of a new, expanded museum facility, centrally located in the county at the corner of Highway 370 and S. 90th Street in Papillion.
Bennington parents raise safety concerns after incident at elementary school
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An assault by one student on several others has become a flash point for some parents at a Bennington elementary school. They considered it serious enough to file sheriff’s reports. When Heritage Elementary got out last Wednesday Brecken Leclair, 7, showed his mom the marks...
Omaha metro middle school receives school shooting threat, Douglas County sheriff confirms
ELKHORN, Neb. — Law enforcement confirmed that a school shooting threat was made to an Omaha metro middle school on Thursday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. According to a letter sent to Elkhorn Ridge families...
Omaha Public Schools hiring dozens of student teachers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During a time when teachers are so desperately needed, Omaha Public Schools has revealed they’ve already hired dozens of their student-teachers to be full-time employees for the upcoming year. “I think, there’s never been a day where I question like, oh man, I don’t think...
Shredder was likely cause of wildfire in southern Lancaster County that destroyed three homes
LINCOLN — A shredder being used to chop up grass and weeds at a rural property is suspected as the cause of a wildfire Sunday that swept across southern Lancaster County. The blaze destroyed three homes and several outbuildings, and blackened a state recreation area. Regina Shields, a spokesperson...
Juvenile in custody in relation to school shooting threat at Omaha metro middle school
ELKHORN, Neb. — A juvenile is in custody and being questioned in relation to a school shooting threat at an Omaha metro middle school on Thursday, according to law enforcement. Authorities told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the juvenile could face charges of terroristic threats. According to the Douglas County...
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Lancaster County Sheriff talks about bringing down a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring. "We believe there to be approximately 45 thefts of semi trailers that contained either pork or beef totaling $9 million in loss." H.S. Volleyball Scores and Highlights (Tues, Oct. 25) Updated: 14 hours ago. High school volleyball District...
Council Bluffs man fights to rebuild home after fire
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A senior citizen is ready to rebuild after a fire destroyed the home where he lived for decades but his path forward is being blocked by a railroad. A raging fire that destroyed his home left Jim Steinbach, 76, with a big hole on his...
Dispose of unused medications at various Omaha metro locations on Saturday
Drug Take Back Day allows people the opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinets and prevent unused prescription drugs from finding their way into the wrong hands.
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
'They're safe because of him': Passerby saves four people from house fire in Red Oak
OMAHA, Neb. — Terrifying video out of Red Oak, Iowa, shows children escape from their home as it goes up in flames. The children's mother says her kids made it out safe, thanks to someone nearby who jumped into action. Tender Lehman says she was in Montana for a...
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
Shooting threat made against Elkhorn Ridge Middle School
(Elkhorn, NE) -- A shooting threat is made against an Elkhorn school on Thursday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Thursday morning, they received information that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. The DCSO says it is actively investigating the threat and is working to identify the person(s) responsible for making the threat. DCSO says the Elkhorn School District administration is working closely with them on this matter.
Voters to decide, weigh more Nebraska airport developments
OMAHA, Neb. — Voters will soon decide if there will be more development at Nebraska airports. A constitutional proposal would allow any city, county or other political entity that owns or operates an airport to use its money for developing or expanding air service. State lawmakers approved putting it...
Fire that spread into Lancaster County was accidental, State Fire Marshal says
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A wildfire that burned in Lancaster County on Sunday was ruled accidental, according to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said the fire that started at SW 86th/W Apple Road in Gage County and then spread into Lancaster County was sparked by someone “shredding on a property.”
Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains
(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
Mayor says lesson learned in Bellevue
The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. Omaha police say charges are pending against the man who sparked a police standoff at a southwest Omaha motel. Driver identified...
Rekindled Wildfire Destroys Another Farm Building
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a family that lost a barn in the wildfires on Sunday had another out building destroyed Wednesday night. Captain Tommy Trotter says flames from the initial fire rekindled around 10:00 p.m. He says firefighters from Hallum responded to farm near SW 100th and...
'Able to get back to being educators': Westside puts updated curriculum to the test
OMAHA, Neb. — Educators joked the refined reading curriculum can help students comprehend complex election ballots one day. They also explored social-emotional learning, skills that might also be applicable in the legislature. "The thing that I learned that most surprised me is that everybody can do math," said state...
