4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
This Year's Chalk Festival Returns to Historic Burns Square
Sometimes the best way to make sense of current events is to leave everything behind and look down—if only for a little while. This weekend, from Oct. 28-31, you can do just that. Step out of the real world and into the 15th annual Chalk Festival, themed "A Spirited Museum in Motion."
fox13news.com
Crews still working in Sarasota County to clear debris left behind by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. - Trucks and crews cleaning up debris have become a familiar sight in Sarasota County. They are still working as fast and as hard as they can to get debris left behind by Hurricane Ian out of yards. For the last three weeks, Jeff Wise from North Carolina...
Old becomes new again at Sunken Gardens history center
Sunken Gardens opened up its new history center this month, which is actually housed in the original entrance and gift shop dating back to the 1940s.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: October 27
Jon Boscia captured these storm clouds looming over Sarasota from Golden Gate Point. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and...
Longboat Observer
Planning underway for Bobby Jones buildings
While reconstruction of the Bobby Jones Golf Club continues, so does planning for three service buildings on the property. Working their way through the city of Sarasota’s Development Review Committee are structures in the design phase, not including an eventual permanent clubhouse. A temporary clubhouse will serve golfers until that is built. The city has contracted with engineering and design consultant Kimley-Horn and Associates to design the structures including the future clubhouse and restaurant building, which will be filed under a separate site plan amendment application.
Sarasota clears enough vegetative debris to fill 322 Olympic pools
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida and left a massive clean-up job. Sarasota County waste management announced Thursday that they have collected enough vegetative storm debris to fill more than 322 Olympic-sized pools from unincorporated areas. "Our contractors continue to operate seven days a week...
Longboat Observer
Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival
The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
accesswdun.com
Volunteers from local church help with Hurricane Ian cleanup
Over 200 church members from a North Georgia congregation gathered earlier this month in Venice, Florida to help those in need. Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 Atlantic hurricane that swept through areas of Cuba and the southeast United States in September, causing substantial damage that resulted in 147 fatalities. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Coal Mountain were quick to assemble a volunteer force on October 14 that assisted in mucking out houses, removing fallen trees and clearing debris.
floridaweekly.com
GO Divas open their season at Carmelo’s in Punta Gorda
Gulfshore Opera’s popular women’s vocal ensemble, the GO Divas, return for a fall tour of fun and friendly concerts featuring rich vocal harmonies from opera scenes to popular, contemporary songs of the 1960s and ’70s — and they’re starting it at Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante in Punta Gorda.
scgov.net
Over 1 million cubic yards of debris collected
In less than 20 days, Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors have collected over 1 million cubic yards of vegetative storm debris from areas of unincorporated county. The 1,052,879 cubic yards is enough to fill more than 322 Olympic-sized swimming pools of debris removed from public right-of-way. After Hurricane Ian, vegetative...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Anna Maria Island, FL
A barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island in Manatee County is a popular tourist destination. Once only known by Floridians, it is now a popular tourist destination for people all over the world. Anna Maria Island has preserved much of the "old" Florida allure. It has picture-perfect...
‘That’s not progress:’ Some fear Sarasota expansion of Lakewood Ranch Southeast
he Sarasota County Commission unanimously approved a land use change and gave the green light for a new development called Lakewood Ranch Southeast, which would bring 5,000 homes across 4,100 acres between University Parkway and Fruitville Road.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do in Sarasota for Oct. 27 to Nov. 3
11 a.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd. Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Anthony Trionfo, a graduate of the Colburn School Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, will join with pianist Albert Cano Smit as you dine on lunch. Trionfo started playing the flute at age 11 and first appeared as a concerto soloist with the Las Vegas Philharmonic at age 14, and he later went on to teach at Juilliard.
Bay News 9
New mega-apartment complex to open in Lakewood Ranch in 2024
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — A new mega-apartment complex is breaking ground in Lakewood Ranch with an opening date set for sometime in 2024. Renata in Lakewood Ranch on Rangeland Parkway will be home to 504 apartment homes and feature luxury amenities like a resort style pool, lake views, workout area, walking trails, a dog park and pet spa and even a golf simulator.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Ritz-Carlton, South Seas Island resorts lay off hundreds following Hurricane Ian damage
Two resorts in Southwest Florida laid off hundreds of employees because both Gulf properties in Collier and Lee counties temporarily closed after being severely damaged by Hurricane Ian a month ago. The Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort off Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples and the South Seas Island Resort on the northern...
Mysuncoast.com
Cold front will continue to bring a rain chance to the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will continue to sink south and eventually stall south of the Suncoast later today. With the slow movement the impact of the front, even if small, will linger over the Suncoast. A slight instability in our atmosphere will result from the front and...
Reinspection of Silver Oaks Apartments delayed following Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Some changes are underway at Silver Oaks Apartments after residents say they've been plagued by poor living conditions for years now. This spring, people who live in the Temple Terrace area subsidized housing complex showed us their homes. Some we saw were infested with bugs, rats, and black mold.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Couple changes course following Hurricane Ian tearing through wedding venue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Less than a month ago, Hurricane Ian forced evacuations, especially in the hardest-hit area of Fort Myers. The storm caused one local family to change course for a special day. Hurricane Ian knocked out power, damaged homes, and washed away roads. Fort...
‘A constant reminder of what we lost:’ North Port still working to remove debris as residents try to move forward
Nearly one month after Hurricane Ian, the recovery feels slow for some North Port residents even as the city is working to pick up debris as fast as possible.
amisun.com
Hurricane Ian brings surge of tourism
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Hurricane Ian may not have flooded the Island with water, but there has been a different kind of surge since the storm’s passing – tourism. Island residents are accustomed to having a break this time of year from the busy summer and winter tourist seasons, which have been returning to normal since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in early 2021.
10 Tampa Bay
