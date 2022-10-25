A downtown Brainerd business is getting ready for the holidays by letting customers make their own soap and candles. Purple Fern Bath Company will be hosting classes next month on soap making. Attendees will be able to make the DIY items with their own hands and use the melt-and-pour method to create a one-pound loaf of soap, which will then be cut into smaller bars.

