lptv.org
Blackduck Woman Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash North of Bemidji
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash north of Bemidji early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV, driven by 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove of Blackduck, was northbound on Highway 89 about 15 miles northwest of Bemidji at Ness Road NW. Oakgrove lost control of her vehicle just after 12 a.m., and it rolled into the ditch.
lptv.org
Former Beltrami County Sheriff Tom Tolman Dies at 97
A former Beltrami County sheriff passed away on Oct. 25 at the age of 97. According to a post from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Tom Tolman served as sheriff from January 1967 until his retirement in January 1982. During Tolman’s time as sheriff, he attended the 87th class...
lptv.org
Progress Made on Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park in Brainerd
After the Brainerd Park Board raised concerns earlier this year about work done on the Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park and on how money was being spent, there’s more confidence now about the park’s progress. Ground was broken on the park in early June and was scheduled to be...
lptv.org
Walker Area Pastor John Dainsberg Dies Unexpectedly
The Laporte and Walker communities are mourning the unexpected death of a local pastor. Pastor John Dainsberg, 60, died at his home on Monday, Oct. 17. Dainsberg was a pastor at Calvary Church in Walker. He was also a popular fishing guide in the area and was an educated volunteer...
lptv.org
Red Lake Nation Bands Together to Stop Youth Violence in Schools
The Red Lake Nation is banding together in hopes of finding solutions to rising violence in schools. After there were reports of fights and verbal abuse in the hallways of Red Lake schools, community members and leaders decided to take initiative to solve this issue. The rise in violence is...
lptv.org
Purple Fern in Brainerd Getting Ready for the Holidays with Soap-Making Classes
A downtown Brainerd business is getting ready for the holidays by letting customers make their own soap and candles. Purple Fern Bath Company will be hosting classes next month on soap making. Attendees will be able to make the DIY items with their own hands and use the melt-and-pour method to create a one-pound loaf of soap, which will then be cut into smaller bars.
lptv.org
Bemidji Boys Place 2nd, Brainerd Girls 1st, at Section 8AAA Cross Country Final
Both the Bemidji Boys Cross Country team and Brainerd Girls Cross Country team advanced to the Class AAA State Meet with top two team finishes at the Section 8AAA Championship. The Lumberjack boys took second overall and had three runners (Will Termont – 3rd 16:40, Carson Maish – 5th 16:50,...
lptv.org
BSU Hosting Opioid Awareness & Narcan Training Event
Bemidji State University is hosting an opioid awareness and Narcan training event next week on campus. Andrea Herold, an educator from Rural AIDS Action Network and recovering opioid addict, will teach attendees how to recognize and respond to signs of an overdose, including administering naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to reverse the reaction.
lptv.org
Bemidji Chamber, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Host Career Fair
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Minnesota is currently undergoing a workforce labor shortage, which is why the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, organized a local career fair on Wednesday. “All we’re hearing about is how people need employees,...
lptv.org
Red Lake Band Hosts 2022 Political Forum to Inform Constituents on Candidates
Candidates are making their rounds across the state as Election Day approaches, and some made a stop in Redby on Tuesday. Candidates across the ballot this year attended the Red Lake Political Election Committee’s 2022 Forum at the Event & Wellness Center on Tuesday. Although not every potential political or local representative for Red Lake and the surrounding area attended, those who did heard from constituents about pressing issues affecting the Native American community.
lptv.org
BSU Men’s Hockey Gets 3-1 Upset Win Over Previously Unbeaten #2 St. Cloud State
The Bemidji State men’s hockey team earned a 3-1 upset win over previously unbeaten St. Cloud State on Friday at the Sanford Center. The Huskies came into the game with a 6-0 record and were ranked second in the latest USCHO national rankings. BSU got down 1-0 in the...
