Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Hopkinton To Widen Main Street For Emergency Vehicles

HOPKINTON — Town of Hopkinton Manager Norman Khumalo and Town Engineer Dave Daltorio provided an update on the Main Street Corridor Project, specifically about concerns raised regarding emergency vehicle access between the stretches of Main Street from Commonwealth Avenue to Mayhew Street and from Summer Street to the Fire Station.
HOPKINTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Minuteman Returns To Union Avenue

FRAMINGHAM – The Minuteman statue has returned to Union Avenue in Framingham today, October 26. It has been missing from his location for about 6 months. On Wednesday, April 27, the Minuteman statue at the corner of Maple and Main Street was moved from its location into storage, due to MassDOT’s Union Avenue construction project.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Keefe Tech High Evacuated For Gas Leak; Framingham Fire Department Shuts Off Main

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Fire Department shut off the gas main at Keefe Technical High School, after a report of a gas odor inside the school this morning, October 26. Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said students and staff reported a “strong odor of natural gas in the building” and the Superintendent of Schools and the Principal “pulled the station to evacuate the building.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mario C. D’Eramo, 69, Teamster & Truck Driver

SHERBORN – Mario C. D’Eramo, age 69, a longtime resident of Sherborn passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, with family at his side. Born in Ginestra degli Schiavoni, in the region of Campania, Italy, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Olga (Secola) D’Eramo and was predeceased by two sons, Camillo D’Eramo and Vincenzo D’Eramo.
SHERBORN, MA
Harvard Crimson

Boston Approves $1.2 Billion Development in Fort Point

The Boston City Hall is located in the heart of Boston's Government Center complex. By Mariah Ellen D. Dimalaluan. The city of Boston approved a $1.2 billion Fort Point development this month that is set to create residential, office, and biolab spaces as well as a large public park and amphitheater.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Fire Responds To Gas Leak Outside Warren Elementary School

ASHLAND – Ashland Fire Department and Eversource responded to a gas leak outside of Henry Warren Elementary School today, October 26. “Today at about 10 a.m., during a routine inspection from Eversource, a small leak was identified on a gas pipe outside of our school. We promptly called our operational team from the Ashland Public Schools, the Ashland Fire Department, Ashland Police Department, and Eversource contacted additional support from the utility company.,” said Principal Pete Regan in an email to families.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

William ‘Billy’ Gould, Jr., 71

FRAMINGHAM – William A. “Billy” Gould, Jr., age 71, of Framingham, died at MetroWest Medical Center on October 21, 2022 after a period of declining health. He was the son of the late William A. and Charlotte M. (Johnson) Gould, who resided together in Ashland. He was the brother of the late Carol Ann Gould.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Treat or Treat Detour in Ashland

ASHLAND – Yesterday, October 26, employees at Town Hall in Ashland, and at the Ashland Public Library, held a trick or treat event for kids and families at Town Hall and at the Library. Assistant Town Manager Jennifer Ball, Economic Development Director Beth Reynolds, and Communications and Cultural Events...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Elsie Star Sarkisian, 82

NATICK – Elsie Star Sarkisian (Esperian) passed away at home in Natick, Massachusetts on October 23, 2022. She was 82 years old. Elsie leaves behind her beloved husband, Sarkis M. Sarkisian, whom she was married to for 60 years. In addition, she is survived by her four children: Sarkis...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Route 135 Has Re-Opened After Train Derailment

FRAMINGHAM – Route 135 has re-opened. Framingham Police said the road opened around 3 a.m. Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay said to SOURCE this morning that Police told him the road is open and buses will not need to be detoured today, October 24. At approximately 10:10 a.m....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

