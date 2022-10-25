Read full article on original website
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Hopkinton To Widen Main Street For Emergency Vehicles
HOPKINTON — Town of Hopkinton Manager Norman Khumalo and Town Engineer Dave Daltorio provided an update on the Main Street Corridor Project, specifically about concerns raised regarding emergency vehicle access between the stretches of Main Street from Commonwealth Avenue to Mayhew Street and from Summer Street to the Fire Station.
Photo of the Day: Minuteman Returns To Union Avenue
FRAMINGHAM – The Minuteman statue has returned to Union Avenue in Framingham today, October 26. It has been missing from his location for about 6 months. On Wednesday, April 27, the Minuteman statue at the corner of Maple and Main Street was moved from its location into storage, due to MassDOT’s Union Avenue construction project.
Framingham Police & Ambulance Respond to A Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Brewster Ambulance responded to a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Concord and A streets last night, October 26. The crash happened at 7:04 p.m. The driver of vehicle 2 told police she was “travelling north on A Street, when she was struck by...
Framingham Mayor Sisitsky To Propose A ‘Series of Splash Pads’ in Capital Budget
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky told the City Council tonight when he submits his capital budget for Fiscal Year 2024, it will include more than one splash pad to be constructed. Framingham families have been advocating for splash pads since Framingham became a City in 2018. The first...
UPDATED: Keefe Tech High Evacuated For Gas Leak; Framingham Fire Department Shuts Off Main
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Fire Department shut off the gas main at Keefe Technical High School, after a report of a gas odor inside the school this morning, October 26. Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said students and staff reported a “strong odor of natural gas in the building” and the Superintendent of Schools and the Principal “pulled the station to evacuate the building.”
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
Mario C. D’Eramo, 69, Teamster & Truck Driver
SHERBORN – Mario C. D’Eramo, age 69, a longtime resident of Sherborn passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, with family at his side. Born in Ginestra degli Schiavoni, in the region of Campania, Italy, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Olga (Secola) D’Eramo and was predeceased by two sons, Camillo D’Eramo and Vincenzo D’Eramo.
Framingham Police Issue 15 Citations as Part of Enforcement Campaign Today
FRAMINGHAM – This morning, two Framingham Police traffic officers conducted a “move over enforcement operation”. When approaching emergency vehicles on the road way, drivers are to move over if possible, or slow down, under the law. Framingham Police said they issued a total of 15 citations “for...
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
Boston Approves $1.2 Billion Development in Fort Point
The Boston City Hall is located in the heart of Boston's Government Center complex. By Mariah Ellen D. Dimalaluan. The city of Boston approved a $1.2 billion Fort Point development this month that is set to create residential, office, and biolab spaces as well as a large public park and amphitheater.
Ashland Fire Responds To Gas Leak Outside Warren Elementary School
ASHLAND – Ashland Fire Department and Eversource responded to a gas leak outside of Henry Warren Elementary School today, October 26. “Today at about 10 a.m., during a routine inspection from Eversource, a small leak was identified on a gas pipe outside of our school. We promptly called our operational team from the Ashland Public Schools, the Ashland Fire Department, Ashland Police Department, and Eversource contacted additional support from the utility company.,” said Principal Pete Regan in an email to families.
These 4 free devices from Mass Save could reduce your utility bills
WORCESTER, Mass.—We’re all looking for ways to save money on our utility bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association predicts families will pay 17.2 percent more for home heating this winter, reaching a level not seen in more than ten years. Fortunately, Mass Save offers free home energy...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
1 Today is the 29th annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day. More than 100,000 seniors will participate in local health and wellness events at 1,000+ locations across the country. 2. City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky said the City of Framingham has negotiate with CSX to purchase a handful...
William ‘Billy’ Gould, Jr., 71
FRAMINGHAM – William A. “Billy” Gould, Jr., age 71, of Framingham, died at MetroWest Medical Center on October 21, 2022 after a period of declining health. He was the son of the late William A. and Charlotte M. (Johnson) Gould, who resided together in Ashland. He was the brother of the late Carol Ann Gould.
Photo of the Day: Treat or Treat Detour in Ashland
ASHLAND – Yesterday, October 26, employees at Town Hall in Ashland, and at the Ashland Public Library, held a trick or treat event for kids and families at Town Hall and at the Library. Assistant Town Manager Jennifer Ball, Economic Development Director Beth Reynolds, and Communications and Cultural Events...
Elsie Star Sarkisian, 82
NATICK – Elsie Star Sarkisian (Esperian) passed away at home in Natick, Massachusetts on October 23, 2022. She was 82 years old. Elsie leaves behind her beloved husband, Sarkis M. Sarkisian, whom she was married to for 60 years. In addition, she is survived by her four children: Sarkis...
Route 135 Has Re-Opened After Train Derailment
FRAMINGHAM – Route 135 has re-opened. Framingham Police said the road opened around 3 a.m. Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay said to SOURCE this morning that Police told him the road is open and buses will not need to be detoured today, October 24. At approximately 10:10 a.m....
New Kelly’s Roast Beef location now open for business
SALEM, N.H. — A new Kelly’s Roast Beef location is officially open for business. The popular restaurant chain is now serving customers on South Broadway in Salem, New Hampshire. In a Facebook post, Kelly’s wrote, “Stop by 181 South Broadway to experience our melt in your mouth roast...
Framingham Police Arrest Revere Man For Stealing ‘Canada Goose Jacket’
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World yesterday, for a report of a man stealing from TJX company stores. The call came in at 4:47 p.m. for Marshalls at 1 Worcester Road. Police arrested Hicham Ettakani, 36, of 530 Revere Street of Revere. He was charged with...
